Building 754 Celebration: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Building 754, the new location of the National Weather Service/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Science on a Sphere display, will be held, beginning at 10 a.m., at West Virginia Regional Technology Park, 1754 Hendrickson Drive in South Charleston. For additional information or to RSVP, contact Jordan Ferrell at Jordan.Ferrell@WVRTP.com.
Needle Arts Group: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts Group will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. MMNA members and visitors are invited to gather at the library as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will take part in an educational stitching project. The MMNA group meets on the third Thursday of every month at the library. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for additional information.
‘Return of the Mothman’: The locally produced motion picture “Return of the Mothman” will have its local premiere at 8:50 p.m. at the Labelle Theater, 313 D St. in South Charleston. Additional screenings are scheduled for 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. A post-screening reception and question-and-answer session with cast and crew members will follow the Oct. 21 screening. Tickets are $4 to view the film only. The cost to attend the film and reception on Friday is $20. For more information, including group admission rates, or to RSVP for the reception on Friday, contact the Vandalia FilmWorx Foundation at vandaliafilmworx@gmail.com.
Friday, Oct. 21
MMS Fall Festival: McKinley Middle School, 3000 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will host a community fall festival from 5 until 6:30 p.m.
Family Fun Night: BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston, will host a Family Fun Night from 6 until 8 p.m. Halloween-themed activities will include a Trunk or Treat candy giveaway from 6 to 7 p.m.; family-oriented activities such as face painting, carnival games, and food from 6 to 8 p.m.; a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.; and a screening of the film “Hocus Pocus” at 8:15 p.m. (to be shown at the Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Science Park Drive). All activities are free.
‘Witches’ Brew’ Fundraiser: The GFWC-WV Woman’s Club of South Charleston will present a “Witches’ Brew” fundraising event, starting at 6 p.m., at 214 D St. in South Charleston. Activities will include a dollar auction, a 50/50 “witches’ pot,” a best decorated witch’s hat contest, and refreshments. The cost is $5 in advance. A portion of the proceeds will go to domestic violence awareness programs. For tickets or more information, contact any Woman’s Club of South Charleston member or call 304-545-2529.
St. Albans Haunted Trail: The St. Albans Haunted Trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive, St. Albans. Admission is $5 per person. Along with the spooky trail walks, there will be live music and concessions. Parking is free at Coleman Field, where hayrides will take participants to the staging area. The Haunted Trail will also be open from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
W.Va. Book Festival: The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The festival will feature bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand, C.J. Box, V.E. Schwab, and Marc Brown. All events and programs are free. For a full schedule of events and more information, go to www.wvbookfestival.org.
TMVFD Craft Show: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the TMVFD Community Building, 5382 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes. Concessions will be available for purchase, including hot dogs, BBQs and baked goods. Proceeds raised will help with fire department expenses. More event information is available at www.tmvfd.com.
Nitro Food Drive: To restock the Nitro Food Pantry, a community food drive will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle, in Nitro. Donations sought include canned and boxed food and toiletry items. Free hot dogs, chips and water will be available to donors, and the event will include live music in the Dallas Cash Community Garden at the center.
Trunk or Treat: Moses Toyota, 1433 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 1 to 5 p.m. It will include food, games and pumpkin painting.
Dunbar Boo Bash: The City of Dunbar’s annual Boo Bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 12th Street Plaza in Dunbar. The Boo Bash will include free hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and inflatables for ages intermediate school and younger.
Guys’ Night Out: As a fundraiser for the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Children, the 17th annual Guys’ Night Out will be held at Oakes Field in South Charleston. The event will start two hours prior to the kickoff of the West Virginia University-Texas Tech football game, which will be available for viewing on screens at the venue. For tickets or more information, go to www.guysnightoutcharleston.com.
Halloween Fun Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a free family Halloween Fun Night from 4 to 6 p.m. at Coleman Field in St. Albans. Activities will include pumpkin decorating, hayrides, face painting, inflatables, St. Albans police and fire department vehicles for viewing and exploring, and concessions for purchase such as hot chocolate, apple cider, baked goods, hot dogs, and more.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission to the dance concert costs $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 23
St. George Dinner: The St. George Ladies Guild’s annual dinner will be served at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 190 Court St., Charleston. Patrons can dine at the church from 12:30 to 6 p.m. or they can pick up carry-out orders from 2 to 5 p.m. Dinner tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets, place orders or receive more information, go to order.stgeorgecharleston.org or phone 304-346-0106.
PipeSounds Concert: At 3 p.m., Dr. Faythe Freese, a Professor Emeritus of Organ at the University of Alabama, will present a light classical concert on the Harrah Symphonic Pipe/Digital Organ at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Sponsored by Putnam County Bank and many supporting friends, the concert will include a segment of organ accompaniment to a soundtrack of whale sounds.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Meet the Candidates Night: The GFWC-WV Woman’s Club of Cross Lanes will host a Meet The Candidates Night at 7 p.m. in the Cross Lanes United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.