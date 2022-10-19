Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday, Oct. 20

  • Building 754 Celebration: A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Building 754, the new location of the National Weather Service/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Science on a Sphere display, will be held, beginning at 10 a.m., at West Virginia Regional Technology Park, 1754 Hendrickson Drive in South Charleston. For additional information or to RSVP, contact Jordan Ferrell at Jordan.Ferrell@WVRTP.com.
  • Needle Arts Group: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts Group will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. MMNA members and visitors are invited to gather at the library as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will take part in an educational stitching project. The MMNA group meets on the third Thursday of every month at the library. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for additional information.
  • ‘Return of the Mothman’: The locally produced motion picture “Return of the Mothman” will have its local premiere at 8:50 p.m. at the Labelle Theater, 313 D St. in South Charleston. Additional screenings are scheduled for 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. A post-screening reception and question-and-answer session with cast and crew members will follow the Oct. 21 screening. Tickets are $4 to view the film only. The cost to attend the film and reception on Friday is $20. For more information, including group admission rates, or to RSVP for the reception on Friday, contact the Vandalia FilmWorx Foundation at vandaliafilmworx@gmail.com.

