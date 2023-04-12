The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, April 12
- UC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Geary Student Union on the University of Charleston campus, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment or obtain more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
- Walkway Ribbon Cutting: The Edgewood Garden Club will host a a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. to dedicate Phase 1 of the engraved brick walkway located at the Edgewood Blooming Sculpture in front of the tennis courts at the corner of Washington Street West and Springdale Drive in Charleston. Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin will attend and deliver remarks. The engraved brick walkway campaign was organized by the Edgewood Garden Club as a way for citizens to honor and memorialize loved ones and other members of the community (past and present). Each brick cost $50 and purchasers could engrave the name of anyone they wanted. Bricks are still available for purchase. Contact Edgewood Garden Club President Bobbi Holland at chefhobbih@aol.com for more information.
- Dementia Support Group: Dementia Friendly St. Albans’ monthly Alzheimers/Dementia Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The open meetings provide an opportunity for sharing experiences and receiving moral support and information. For more details, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127. The group meets at 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Hansford Center.
Thursday, April 13
- Daycare Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Mama Bear’s Kid Cave Daycare, 4008 MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at St. Anthony Church, 1000 Sixth St., W., in Charleston. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. The regular business meeting, conducted by President Louisa Burdette, will start at 7 p.m. All presidents, council and committee members are requested to attend. The Founder’s Day Banquet and Annual Event to be discussed. Special guests and hostess this month are the Alpha Theta Master Chapter. After the business meeting, there will be a special call to elect a board that the nominating committee will present for 2023-2024.
- ‘Annie’: The Broadway musical “Annie” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, call 304-561-3570 or go online to tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Friday, April 14
Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2-1/2
- to 4 will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment or obtain more information, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
- Business Before Business: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Putnam Provisions will host a Business Before Business networking event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. To RSVP or find out more, contact the Putnam Chamber of Commerce at 304- 757-6510.
- Claire’s Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. at Claire’s at the Shoppes of Trace Fork, 55 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston.
- Flower Arranging Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a flower arranging craft class at 10:30 a.m. At 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served and include country-fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, and corn.
- PWC/FRN Meeting: The Putnam Wellness Coalition and Putnam Family Resources Network will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. For more information, email Miles@regionalfrn.org.
- WVSU Black & Gold Gala: The ninth annual West Virginia State University Black & Gold Gala will start at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The gala will be the capstone event celebrating the inauguration of Ericke S. Cage, 13th president of West Virginia State University. Alumni to be honored will include Robert F. Smith, Dr. Ann Brother Smith, Reggie B. Walton, and Allan L. McVey. Tickets can be ordered at connect.wvstateu.edu/gala.
- Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic Night will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission is $2 for seniors, children and performers. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic is held on the second Friday of the month at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
- NCCC Teen Night: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will host a free Teen Night for ages 14 to 18 from 8 to 11 p.m., to include 3-on-3 Laser Tag, video games, basketball, and free food. Call 304-348-6884 to register.
Saturday, April 15
- Hot Dogs/Vendor Sale: A hot dog sale fundraiser and indoor vendor sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St. in Elkview. The center’s thrift store will be open during the sale. Vendor tables are available for $10 each and can be rented by calling the center at 304-965-3722.
- Cabin Creek Clean-Up: A Kanawha County clean-up event, for residential debris only, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Go-Mart on W.Va. 61 in Cabin Creek. For information about items that can or cannot be dropped off or other questions, contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
- S.A. Nature Hikes: Take a Walk on the Wild Side nature hikes will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Albans City Park on Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The free event will include wildflower hikes, hands-on nature and environmental displays, games, prizes, food, a scavenger hunt, the Foam Garage, a story walk, programs by Sterling Canine Academy and Three Rivers Avian Center, and a free tree pruning workshop. Donations will be accepted to fund future Walk on the Wild Side events.
- Pop-Up Farmers Market: An off-season pop-up farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. The Putnam Farmers Market will begin its 2023 season on Saturday, May 6. For more information, visit www.pfmwv.com.
- UC EagleCon: The Applied Computer Science/Data Analytics/Mathematics departments at the University of Charleston and the University of Charleston Gaming Club will host EagleCon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Appalachian Room of the UC Geary Student Union. The free event will include board games, card games, video games, and events with prizes, such as a Magic the Gathering (Modern) Tournament and a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Tournament. Attendees should register at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-eaglecon-tickets-528684428357. For more details, email Vincent Smith at vincentsmith@ucwv.edu.
- NHS Princess/Pirate Lunch: To support the Nitro High School Showcats show choir, a Princess & Pirate Lunch, featuring princess and pirate characters, will take place from 12:30 until 3 p.m. at Nitro High School. Tickets are $15 each. They can be ordered at eventbrite.com; search princess-pirate-lunch-tickets.
- Lions’ Recruitment Meeting: The West Virginia Lion District 29-C will host “Recruiting Dandy Lions,” an information meeting regarding the Lions Club, at 2 p.m. at Shoney’s, 116 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. To make a reservation for the meeting, contact Micah Parrish at 304-761-2859 or Micah.Taite.Design@gmail.com.
- Ukraine Benefit Concert: Classical guitarist Alex Kapin will present a free concert to benefit Ukraine at 2 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Kapin, a Montgomery resident, will sing in Ukrainian, play prerecorded music by Yulia Khai, a refugee from the war, and talk about his friends caught in the conflict. Donations are not required, but Kapin will accept contributions for his friends. Donations can also be made to the International Red Cross at www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine or to other organizations to help. For more information, contact Kapin at veryvip57@gmail.com.
- 5-on-5 Basketball League: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St. in Charleston, will have its CAVE 5-on-5 basketball league season April 15 through June 24. Games will be played from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. To sign up or receive more information, call Cookie Miller at 304-348-6404.
- East End Block Party: A free East End Block Party is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Virginia and Bradford streets in Charleston. Activities will include live music by Qiet, raffles, games, art, and a food truck.
- Bluegrass Show: A bluegrass show, featuring the Williamson Branch Band, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Monday, April 17
‘Money Smarts for New Adults’: The Putnam County Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, will host “Money Smarts for New Adults” at 5 p.m. Topics will include how to make a budget, how to pay for school, applying for and maintaining credit, and more.
Tuesday, April 18
SCHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way in South Charleston. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.