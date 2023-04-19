The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, April 19
- Socializing Through Play: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, will host a free ice cream social as part of its monthly Socializing Through Play program, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the NCCC, providing unique socializing-through-play opportunities for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their caregivers. Call 304-348-6884 or email pamela.whitestone@cityofcharleston.org for more details.
Climate Forum: Citizens’ Climate Education will hold an open forum to talk about “West Virginia’s Changing Climate” at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia State University Economic Development Center, 1506 Kanawha Blvd., W., in Charleston. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. CCE representatives want to hear questions or concerns about climate change. Go to citizensclimate.org for details or contact Mark Tabbert at 304-561-8666 or mtabbert15@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 20
- Elk River Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at the Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road in Charleston. To make a donation appointment or find out more about giving blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- Baked Spaghetti Dinner: The Nitro Woman’s Club will host and serve a baked spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dinners are $7 each and include spaghetti, salad and bread. Nitro first responders can eat free. Baked goods will be available separately. Pre-orders can be made by calling 304-755-9091 between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. daily.
- Business After Hours: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor and General Drug will host a Business After Hours networking event from 5 to 7 p.m. at General Drug, 12044 Winfield Road in Winfield. Participation is open to all Chamber members. RSVPs are required by Wednesday, April 19. There will be a cash drawing at the event. To obtain membership information or to make reservations, contact the Chamber at 304-757-6510 or chamber@putnamcounty.org.
Friday, April 21
- First Responders’ Luncheon: The West Virginia Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Empty Bowls Fundraiser: The Marshall University School of Art and Design will host its 20th Annual Empty Bowls pottery sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pullman Square gazebo in downtown Huntington. Bowls crafted by Marshall art students will be sold for $20 each, with proceeds going to the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl helps provide 180 meals to those in need in the food bank’s 17-county region.
- G.L.A.M. Gala: An annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and its Moms on a Mission volunteers to support foster children and foster families, the G.L.A.M. Gala is a formal occasion for women 21 and older featuring dancing, drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The 2023 G.L.A.M. Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Tickets can be ordered via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
- ‘Children of Eden’: “Children of Eden” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 21-22 and April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 23 and April 30 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets, visit www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
- ‘Kinky Boots’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Kinky Boots” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 8 p.m. Additional show times and dates are 8 p.m. April 22, 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. April 23 and 30. For tickets or more details, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- ‘Wizard of Oz’: “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented on stage in the South Charleston High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way in South Charleston at 7 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
- Poca Sobriety Checkpoint: The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 6 p.m. until midnight on W.Va. 62 in front of Poca Middle School. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated on W.Va. 34 near Chapman’s Funeral Home in Hurricane. The focus of the checkpoint is DUI enforcement. Police will also be watching for reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
Saturday, April 22
- Clendenin Yard Sale: The inaugural Town of Clendenin city-wide yard sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- S.A. Plant Sale: The St. Albans Garden Club will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gateway Shopping Center in St. Albans. The sale will offer a variety of plants, garden tools and yard art.
- Davis Creek VFD Fundraiser: The Davis Creek Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at W.Q. Watters, 1081 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston. The fundraiser will include a craft and vendor show and a boot drive. Hot dogs and barbecues, along with chips and drinks, will be available for purchase. Vendor spaces can be reserved for $15 each; contact Jennifer Thornton at 304-590-8028 for vendor table reservations or to pre-order hot dogs and barbecues.
- Putnam Safety Day: Hosted by the Putnam County Fire Service Board, the second annual Putnam County Safety Day will be a family-friendly event with informational booths, live demonstrations and special activities focusing on different aspects of safety. It will take place from 10 a.m. until noon in the Putnam County Bank lot area next to the Hurricane McDonald’s.
- Interpretive Trail Walk: To celebrate Trails Day and Earth Day 2023, an hour-long, interpretive walk will be taken at 11 a.m. along the Elk River Trail/Queen Shoals Trailhead, a 4.4-mile walk northeast and across the bridge at Queen Road. For more information, contact Jessica Gamponia Wright at jajgw@rocketmail.com.
- Karate Championships: The 42nd annual Mountain State Karate Championships will be held at Maranatha Fellowship Church, 2910 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Pre-registration is required; go to www.tournamentinabox.com. For more information, phone 304-722-4512.
- Rand Ramp Dinner: The Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club will serve its 19th annual ramp dinner beginning at noon at 5105 Midland Drive (corner of Bluefield Avenue and Old U.S. 60) in Rand. The all-you-can-eat dinners will include ramps, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, salads, and desserts. For more information, call Herb Johnson at 304-545-2029.
- Food Truck Festival: The fourth annual West Virginia Food Truck Festival is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. at the Eleanor Park and Fairgrounds in Eleanor. Admission is free. Along with food truck vendors, the festival will offer artisan vendors and demonstrations, a corn hole tournament and live music. Call 304-757-7282 for more information.
- Bluegrass Show: The Williamson Branch Band will perform a bluegrass concert, starting at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, April 23
St. John’s Concert: Concerts @ St. John’s will present pianist Eric Ruple in recital at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston. A reception will follow the recital. Admission is free; donations will be accepted.
Monday, April 24
- Paint & Plant: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host an Earth Day-oriented program, “Paint & Plant,” at 5:30 p.m. Patrons ages 18 and older are invited to take part in a guided flowerpot painting class and receive a plant to take home. Registration is recommended; call the library at 304-744-6561 to reserve a spot or receive more information.
- S.A. Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Tuesday, April 25
BVCTC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at BridgeValley Community and Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Think Kids: Think Kids will host a conversation about challenges and solutions to improving the health of children affected by the drug crisis. The discussion session will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. For further information, contact Stella Gill at stella@thinkkidswv.org.