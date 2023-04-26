The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, April 26
- UC Builders Club: The University of Charleston Builders Club will host its annual Artists Among Us Luncheon, featuring the work of portraitist and sculptor Frederick Hightower, at 11:30 a.m. on the UC campus. The cost is $18. For further information, call Brenda Dearien at 304-357-4735.
Thursday, April 27
- Trivia Fundraiser: An “All Decked Out!: Trivia Through the Decades” fundraising event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St. in Charleston. The event will combine fashion and fun from the 1980s to the 2010s with trivia competitions and more. Participants are encouraged to wear an outfit from their favorite decade and compete in the costume contest. Proceeds will benefit the Junior League of Charleston, a local nonprofit organization that provides support and resources for childhood hunger, women in need and infant health. Drinks and sweets will be available for purchase. Pre-sale tickets are $25 each or $125 for a team of six. At the door, tickets will cost $30 person or $150 for a team of six. Tickets can be ordered at www.zeffy.com. Call 304-900-3502 for additional information.
- Sorority Banquet: The Charleston City Council Of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet for its annual Founder’s Day Banquet at 6 p.m. in the St. Anthony Church Activity Building, 1000 Sixth St. in Charleston. Members can make reservations by calling Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261. The event will include dinner, a presentation to a service project, and rituals to be given after the banquet.
Friday, April 28
- Piedmont Preschool/K Round-Up: Piedmont Elementary School will have its preschool/kindergarten enrollment round-up from 8 to 11 a.m. For necessary forms and more information, call 304-348-1910.
- Dunbar Kids’ Day: The Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar, will host Kids’ Day activities from 6 to 9 p.m. Free attractions will include a performance by the Charleston Ballet, a DJ, inflatables, hot dogs and beverages, and giveaways of items such as bicycles, footballs, basketballs, and soccer balls.
- ‘Kinky Boots’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Kinky Boots” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at 8 p.m. Additional show times and dates are 8 p.m. April 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. April 30. For tickets or more details, go to www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- ‘Children of Eden’: “Children of Eden” will be performed at 7 p.m. April 28-29 and 2 p.m. April 30 at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. For tickets, visit www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
Saturday, April 29
- S.C. Clean-Up: As part of the 2023 Kanawha County Clean-Up, a collection of residential debris will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. For items that will and will not be accepted or more information, call the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.
- Race to End Racism: The YWCA Charleston will hold its seventh annual Race to End Racism at 9 a.m. through Charleston’s West Side. The community race can be undertaken as a 5K run or one-mile walk. Proceeds benefit the YWCA Charleston Racial Equity and Inclusion Program. Following the race will be a Cultural Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with DJ Quam, ballroom dancer Korey Storm Brown, Xinos, and the Fun Fitness Kids Club. To register for the event or find out more, go to ywca.info/racing.
- Charleston Clean-Up: The City of Charleston will sponsor a neighborhood clean-up for Kanawha City, South Hills, downtown Charleston, and the East End from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The city will provide supplies, T-shirts, snacks, and water. Supplies can be picked up at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Charleston.
- UC Commencement: Commencement ceremonies for spring 2023 University of Charleston graduates will be held in the Wehrle Athletic Arena at UC. Commencement ceremonies for undergraduates will start at 10 a.m., while ceremonies for graduate students will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.ucwv.edu/commencement.
- Pickleball Tournament: The AARP West Virginia/West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Paddles & Preludes pickleball tournament will be held, rain or shine, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Charleston Tennis Club, 1600 Tennis Club Road in Charleston. The cost is $40 per player, which includes a commemorative player gift, sports beverages, water, and light refreshment. A cash bar will be available. The round-robin tournament will be limited to 56 participants, with commemorative medals award to the top three finishers in men’s, women’s, and overall point categories. To benefit the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, fundraisers will be held during the event, including a silent auction, themed baskets, and a 50/50 cash prize. Registration is due by Wednesday, April 26. To register or find out more about the tournament, go to wvsymphony.my.salesforce-sites.com.
Monday, May 1
- Sign Language Classes: Ariel Campbell and Crystal Lovett lead introduction to sign language classes, for all ages, from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleton. For more information, call 304-348-6484 or email kelly.jones@cityofcharleston.net.
Tuesday, May 2
- KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for further information.
- ‘St. Albans Writes’: “St. Albans Writes,” a monthly speaker series sponsored by the St. Albans Public Library that features authors who live in the area, who grew up in St. Albans, or who graduated from St. Albans High School, will welcome Dr. Hunter O’Hara as its guest speaker at 6 p.m. A former St. Albans High School teacher, O’Hara is professor emeritus at the University of Tampa. His book “Transcendent Teacher Learner Relationships: The Way of the Shamanic Teacher” is in its second edition. The St. Albans Public Library is located at 602 Fourth St., St. Albans.
- MU Baseball: Marshall University’s baseball team will play Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston.