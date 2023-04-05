The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, April 5
- Seniors’ Easter Eggs: A seniors’ Easter egg hunt, for ages 55 and older, will begin at 11 a.m. at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston. The event will include more than 1,000 eggs and 12 “golden” prize eggs. For more information, call 304-348-0529 or email tonya.cummings@cityofcharleston.org
Thursday, April 6
- RHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way in Belle. To make a donation appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
- Career/Employment Expo: The Spring 2023 Career and Employment Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute.
- Goodwill Annual Dinner: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will have its annual dinner, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Former Harlem Globetrotters player Melvin Adams will be the keynote speaker. Individual tickets are $75 each. Tables for 10 can be reserved for $750. For sponsorship packages and more information, contact Megan Diehl at mdiehl@goodwillkv.com or register at www.goodwillkv.com/annualdinner.
Friday, April 7
- Bingo/Easter Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter lunch at 11:45 a.m. The menu includes ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, roll, and apple crisp.
- Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: The second annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt for teenagers is slated for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Coleman Field at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Teens are invited to bring flashlights and hunt Easter eggs containing prizes and gift cards. Food vendors, live music and other activities are also planned.
- Belle Country Music/Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music/dance at 7 p.m. at the gym on 11th Street in Belle. The Dixie Highway Band will perform. Admission is $5 per person. Concessions will be available. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
- TMVFD Craft Show: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will host a craft/vendor show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 5382 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. For vendor or other information, go to www.tmvfd.com or call Craft Show Chair Heather Kelley at 304-710-4132 or the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department office at 304-776-7963 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club, Charleston Chapter, will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-
1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Adult book lovers are invited to the free, monthly meetings to gather, read and socialize. More information is available on the Facebook page, SilentBookClubCharlestonWV, and silentbook.club online.
- Dunbar Arts & Crafts Show: An arts and craft show, along with a hot dog sale, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library, 1200 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. To inquire about vendor opportunities, contact Sierra at ssovine01@gmail.com or 304-881-6977.
- Bunny Brunch/Easter Celebration: Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will host a free Bunny Brunch and Easter Celebration from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The Culture Center will be transformed into an Easter Celebration, complete with a petting zoo, bicycle giveaways, princess storytelling, games, prizes, crafts, food, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. There will also be a Golden Easter Egg Hunt with prizes awarded on the Capitol grounds.
- Valley Park Fudge Off: Valley Park in Hurricane will host a Fudge Off event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For $10, participants can sample vendors’ fudge entries and vote for their favorite. The event will also include fudge for purchase, an Easter egg hunt, magician Joey Stepp, musician Travis Vandal, and craft activities for children. For more information, email rita@putnamcountyparks.com.
- Clendenin Easter Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will have an Easter celebration. Activities will include Easter egg hunts, music, games, photos with the Easter Bunny, a bicycle/bonnet parade, and more. For more information, visit the Town of Clendenin Facebook page or the town’s website, ClendeninWV.gov.
- Pancakes/Easter Eggs: The Town of Eleanor will host its annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt. The free pancake breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to noon in Room C of the Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department building (upstairs), 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor. The Easter egg hunt will begin at noon, at Eleanor Town Park, adjacent to the fire station. Children 5 and younger can hunt for eggs in the baseball field, while children 6 and older can hunt for eggs in the space beside the basketball court. Students who would like to volunteer to earn community service hours are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. Documentation for the service hours obtained will be provided at the event. For more information, contact Eleanor Mayor Cam Clendenin at 304-421-8894 or Teresa Harmon at 304-419-5393.
- Dunbar Easter Eggs: Dunbar Intermediate School, 1330 Myers Ave. in Dunbar, will host an Easter egg hunt, starting at 11 a.m. for children in fifth grade and younger. Hunts will be divided into age categories: Pre-K and under, kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade.
- Flower & Garden Festival: Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo will have its inaugural Spring Flower and Garden Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will present greenhouses adorned with flowers and herbs, trees and shrubs and seasonal staples, along with a free Easter egg hunt for all ages, live music, children’s activities, and homemade treats. Gritt’s Farm will debut a limited-edition pineapple jam in collaboration with Parkersburg-based small business, In A Jam, which specializes in small-batch jams and jellies. The pineapple jam will feature pineapples grown at Gritt’s Farm. Visit www.grittsfarm.com for additional information.
- S.C. Easter Eggs: An Easter egg hunt, with 3,000 eggs containing candy and prizes, will take place for children ages 6 and younger from 1 to 2 p.m. at Joplin Park in South Charleston. Hunters should bring their own baskets. For more information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
- Magic Island Easter Eggs: An Easter egg hunt will be held on Magic Island along Kanawha Boulevard, West, in Charleston. Sensory-friendly activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon. An egg hunt for ages 10 and younger will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Other activities will include Hoppy’s Little Express Train, a magician, games, face painting, and inflatables. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
- S.A. Easter Eggs: An Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the softball field at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. Hunt times will be: 3-4-year-olds, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 5-6-year-olds, 11:30 a.m. to noon; 7-9-year-olds, noon to 12:30 p.m.; 10-12-year-olds, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; special needs, 1 to 1:30 p.m. The event will include an appearance by the Easter Bunny and a kids’ bicycle giveaway. For more information, visit saparkswv.com or call 304-722-4625.
- Nitro Easter Eggs: The City of Nitro will host an Easter egg hunt from noon to 1 p.m. at Nitro City Park.
- Citizens’ Climate Education: A Citizens’ Climate Education group will meet at the West Virginia State Economic Development Center, 1506 Kanawha Blvd. W., in Charleston. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with a national link-up at 1 p.m. For more information, go to www.citizensclimate.org or contact Mark at 304-561-8666 or mtabbert15@gmail.com. The monthly open forum will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at the Economic Development Center. Those with questions or concerns about climate change are invited to attend.
Sunday, April 9
- Montgomery Easter Eggs: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery #1040 will host its annual community Easter egg hunt, for ages 12 and younger, at 2 p.m. at the ball field at Valley Pre K-8 (the former Valley High School) in Smithers. Gates will open at 1 p.m. The hunt will also include Easter baskets, drawings for bicycles and the Easter Bunny.
Monday, April 10
Clendenin Town Council: The Clendenin Town Council will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Clendenin Community Building, 4 First St. in Clendenin.