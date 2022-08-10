Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thursday, Aug. 11

  • Women’s Conference: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County NOW (Network of Women) will host their 2022 women’s conference from 8 to 11 a.m. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo. Speaker topics will include leadership, business development, and mentorship. The conference is recommended for social networking potential, education, corporate sponsorship opportunities, and business promotion. For more information, call 304-757-6510.
  • Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will serve Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while supplies last, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave., Smithers.
  • Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
  • Family Movie Night: A free showing of the film “Encanto” will start at dark at the field behind Sharon Dawes Elementary School, 5118 Cabin Creek Road in Miami. Popcorn will be available. Bring lawn chairs.

