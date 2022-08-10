Women’s Conference: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce and Putnam County NOW (Network of Women) will host their 2022 women’s conference from 8 to 11 a.m. at Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia in Buffalo. Speaker topics will include leadership, business development, and mentorship. The conference is recommended for social networking potential, education, corporate sponsorship opportunities, and business promotion. For more information, call 304-757-6510.
Mobile Food Pantry: The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will serve Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., while supplies last, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave., Smithers.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
Family Movie Night: A free showing of the film “Encanto” will start at dark at the field behind Sharon Dawes Elementary School, 5118 Cabin Creek Road in Miami. Popcorn will be available. Bring lawn chairs.
Friday, Aug. 12
EMS Backpack/School Supplies: Elk River Backpack Blessings will host a backpack and school supply giveaway at Elkview Middle School in Elkview from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Backpacks and school supplies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Each child receiving backpacks and supplies must be present.
‘Footloose’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Footloose the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater in Charleston. For tickets and more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org
S.A. Pool Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a free pool party at St. Albans City Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The party will include a DJ, games, giveaways, and free pizza.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Silent Book Club: The Charleston chapter of the Silent Book Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2
MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The monthly meetings allow book lovers to read their individual choices of material together in quiet camaraderie. More information is available online at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV Facebook page or silentbook.club.
Hurricane Yard Sale: The Citywide Hurricane Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13. Spaces are available for $10 each for residents, residing outside the city limits, to set up for the yard sale at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., in Hurricane that day. Call 304-562-5903 to make a reservation. The United Methodist Women will have the “famous” UMW hot dogs, barbecues, drinks, sweets, and other items on sale inside the church. The official yard sale time will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., but some yard sale enthusiasts arrive before then that morning.
Backpack Giveaway: Elk River Church of the Nazarene, the First Church of the Nazarene, and the West Side gathering will give away 250 backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon at 200 Park Ave. in Charleston. Also available will be multiple learning stations, as well as free concessions. The child must be present to receive the backpack and the school supplies. For further information, call 304-342-6052.
WHS Band Rummage Sale: The Winfield High School Band Boosters will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WHS.
‘Our Town’ Auditions: The Alban Arts Center in St. Albans will conduct auditions for its October production of “Our Town” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. Audition registration should be made at forms.gle/9TYqJk78uC7iadSw5. Actors auditioning can prepare a short monologue if desired, but it is not required. The director will have everyone either perform their monologue or read a provided one as well as read from the script with other actors. For more information about the auditions and the production, go to www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
SHS Meet the Teams: A Meet the Teams 2022 event will start at 5 p.m. at Sissonville High School, followed by a football scrimmage game against Sherman High at 7 p.m.
SCHS Baseball Reunion: A reunion for South Charleston High School baseball players will start at 6 p.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Lounge at the Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the SCHS baseball program.
Girls’ Night Out: To benefit the YWCA Charleston Resolve Family Abuse Program, the Girls’ Night Out “All That Sparkles” gala will get underway at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets or more information, visit www.gnowv.com.
Music & Movie Night: A free Music and Movie Night will get underway at 6 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park. Music will be provided by the Heavy Hitters with guests Acoustic Fusion and Mark Bradley. “The Goonies” will be the movie shown. The event will include the Foam Garage, face painting, and other children’s activities.
Marmet Music/Dance: Dixie Highway will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Bluegrass Show: Featuring Becky Buller and Ned, a bluegrass show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
‘Encanto’: The film “Encanto” will be shown at 9 p.m. at the 12th Street Plaza in Dunbar. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday through August.
Monday, Aug. 15
Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament: The 2022 Camp Appalachia Golf Tournament will be played from 9 a.m. to noon at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. For more information and registration, go to CampAppalachia.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.