Wednesday, Aug. 17

  • Substitute Teaching Session: Kanawha County Schools will host an information and application support session for potential substitute teachers from 4 to 6 p.m. at the KCS Board offices, 200 Elizabeth St. in Charleston. For further information, phone 304-348-7753 or visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us
  • GWHS Parents’ Meeting: A meeting for parents/guardians of George Washington High School incoming juniors and seniors will get underway at 6 p.m. at GWHS, 1522 Tennis Club Road in Charleston. Discussion topics will include off campus and off periods.
  • S.C. Summerfest: The 2022 South Charleston Summerfest begins today and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 20, around the Mound in South Charleston. Musical entertainment will include Alabama tribute band Songs of the South and Non-Friction at 6 p.m. today, The Esquires and Rick K. at 6 p.m. Thursday, The Jersey Tenors and Hair Supply at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges and City Heat at 6 p.m. The Around the Mound Car Show will take place on D Street from 8 a.m. (7 a.m. registration) until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The entry fee is 99 cents. A total of $1,200 in cash drawings will be held. A fireworks display will get underway at 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to visitsouthcharlestonwv.com or call 304-746-5552.

