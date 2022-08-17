Substitute Teaching Session: Kanawha County Schools will host an information and application support session for potential substitute teachers from 4 to 6 p.m. at the KCS Board offices, 200 Elizabeth St. in Charleston. For further information, phone 304-348-7753 or visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us
GWHS Parents’ Meeting: A meeting for parents/guardians of George Washington High School incoming juniors and seniors will get underway at 6 p.m. at GWHS, 1522 Tennis Club Road in Charleston. Discussion topics will include off campus and off periods.
S.C. Summerfest: The 2022 South Charleston Summerfest begins today and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 20, around the Mound in South Charleston. Musical entertainment will include Alabama tribute band Songs of the South and Non-Friction at 6 p.m. today, The Esquires and Rick K. at 6 p.m. Thursday, The Jersey Tenors and Hair Supply at 6 p.m. Friday, and Eagles tribute band 7 Bridges and City Heat at 6 p.m. The Around the Mound Car Show will take place on D Street from 8 a.m. (7 a.m. registration) until 2 p.m. on Saturday. The entry fee is 99 cents. A total of $1,200 in cash drawings will be held. A fireworks display will get underway at 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, go to visitsouthcharlestonwv.com or call 304-746-5552.
Thursday, Aug. 18
NES Open House: Nitro Elementary School will have back-to-school open house sessions, from 5 to 6 p.m. for grades K through five. An open house for NES preschool students will start at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, is open every Thursday this summer from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce is purchased from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Expected produce items include tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn, and green beans. Homemade cakes, pies, brownies, and cookies will be among the items available from the church ladies. Farm-fresh eggs will also be available.
WSMS Open House: An open house will be held in the auditorium of West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave. in Charleston, from 5 to 7 p.m. Students and parents/guardians will have the opportunity to purchase iPad insurance and pick up Title I resources during the open house.
RHS Orientation: An orientation session for incoming freshmen and other students new to Riverside High School this year will be held at the Belle school at 6 p.m.
Needle Arts Group: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts Group meets on the third Thursday of each month in the conference room at the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. The group is open to anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items, regardless of their skill level. This evening’s group will meet at 6:15 p.m., preceded by a time for socializing at 5:30 p.m. Along with a business meeting, members will participate in an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com, or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
Friday, Aug. 19
SCHS Senior Sunrise: The South Charleston High School Senior Sunrise program, for Class of 2023 SCHS seniors, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. the school, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston. The traditional annual program for the senior class will include doughnuts, drinks, music, photographs, and more.
Pilot Club Antique Show/Sale: The Pilot Club of Huntington will have its 68th annual Antiques Show and Sale at the Mountain Health Arena, Third Avenue and Eighth Street, Huntington, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Admission is $6 per person, which covers all three days. Advance tickets for the club’s yearly fundraising event can be purchased for $5 each by contacting a Pilot Club member or calling 304-736-3513 or 304-697-2082.
Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and E Street in South Charleston, will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women and children. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the side doors, and follow the signs down the stairs. Masks are required.
Grief Support Luncheon: The Grief Group at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will host a free luncheon at 11 a.m. Patty Perdue will speak about responding to grief from a psychological and spiritual point of view. Perdue is a retired professional psychologist who also taught at Marshall University and BridgeValley Community and Technical Center. Seating will be limited. Registration is required. To register or find out more about the group, call the church office at 304-562-5903 during regular business hours.
The New Normal: The New Normal will take place from 2 until 4 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The event will feature music by the Kanawha Kordsmen, John D. Morrison II, Harmony ReChoired, the Mixed Nuts quartet, and other local artists.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Bluegrass Show: Jim Gabehart and Friends will perform bluegrass music at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Smalley Family Reunion: The 2022 Smalley family reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Kenna Lions Club on W.Va. 34 in Kenna. Bring a covered dish.
Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum at 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m.
Alban Open House: The Alban Arts Academy will host its fall open house from 2 until 4 p.m., offering entertainment, refreshments, games and more, at 2121 Kanawha Terrace St. Albans, in the former First Christian Church building, across the street from St. Albans High School. Admission is free. A raffle will be held for a free academy class during the fall semester, valued at $225. To register for the Alban Arts Academy or receive more information, go to www.AlbanArtsCenter.com.
Adult Soccer League: The Southern West Virginia Adult Soccer League’s Shawnee Outdoor Soccer League, open to ages 18 and older, begins play today and continues Sundays through Oct. 23 at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. For more information, email leagueinfo@swvasl.org or call 304-521-5015.
S.A. Pool Hours: The St. Albans City Park Pool will have its final regular operating hours of the season today. The pool will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 4. The pool will close officially for the summer season on Sept. 4, but the annual “Doggie Day” at the pool is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
Monday, Aug. 22
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting, which is open to the public, at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Phone 304-727-4062 or visit the website, www.kvcc.eznetway.com, for additional information.