Wednesday, Aug. 2
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St., Charleston.
Thursday, Aug. 3
- Governor’s Arts Caravan: The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host a Governor’s Arts Caravan, a grant workshop for artists and arts organizations, at the Historic Fayette Theater, 115 South Court St. in Fayetteville, from 9 to 11:30 9 a.m. The free workshop will consist of an overview of available grants and services provided by the WVDACH. WVDACH Curator Randall Reid-Smith and State Arts Office grant coordinators will lead the workshop and answer questions. No registration is required. Contact the State Arts Office at 304-558-0240 for more information.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Market produce comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
Multifest Concerts: The 33rd Multifest will feature free concerts nightly through Sunday, Aug. 6, on the Haddad Riverfront Park Schoenbaum Stage on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The scheduled performers are the EU band on Thursday; Keke Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson, and rapper Yo-Yo on Friday; R&B trio NEXT, Lyfe Jennings, Jon B., and saxophonist Justin Young on Saturday; and gospel recording artist Chrystal Rucker, Gap X The Band, and Rapper Yung Joc on Sunday. Area musicians will perform on Thursday as well. For concert performance times and more information about all of this year’s Multifest activities, go to www.multifestwv.org or call 304-545-8928.
- Multifest Voter Registration: Women in the NAACP and the Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will present a voter registration opportunity during Multifest. Group representatives will have a table available Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6. Volunteers are welcome. For further information, contact Michele Baranaskas at micheleb@randallj.com or 304-543-3770 or Mary Booker at 304-546-0909.
Friday, Aug. 4
- MGH Health Fair: The 2023 Montgomery General Hospital Health Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. Admission is free to the fair, which will include activities such as fitness and sports programs; health screenings; and a Kids’ Zone with inflatables and games. To reserve vendor booth space at the health fair or make donations of prizes or funding, call 304-442-5151, ext. 723, or 304-442-7446 or email cscarbrough@mghwv.org or ashtontaylor@mghwv.org.
- Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church at 19 Jarrett St. in Elkview will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. Along with spaghetti with homemade sauce or meatballs, the menu will include coleslaw, bread, dessert, and a beverage. Meals, which can be eaten at the church or taken out, cost $10 each. Proceeds will benefit United Methodist Women projects.
- 2023 Pinch Reunion: The 2023 Pinch Reunion will be held in the town Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6. To view a schedule of events or receive more information, go to pinchreunion.com or the PinchReunionWV page on Facebook.
- ‘Grease’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the stage musical “Grease” at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Additional performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Tickets start at $30 and can be ordered at theclaycenter.org, by calling 304-561-3570 or by visiting the Clay Center box office during its regular operating hours.
- ‘The Blob!!’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present the Dan Kehde/Mark Scarpelli musical comedy “The Blob!!” at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston, at 7 p.m. A second performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. They can be purchased at the door or in advance online at CYACCharleston.ticketleap.com.
- Dog Days Event: A Dog Days event will take place through Sunday, Aug. 6, at Gallery Eleven on the first floor of the Charleston Town Center. Activities will include special sales, daily art demonstrations, a door prize drawing for a $100 gift certificate, limited-edition T-shirts, and new artwork on display. Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 304-382-0083 between 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Saturday, Aug. 5
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more details.
- Campbells Creek Sale/Farmers Market: The Campbells Creek Market Series will host a community yard and craft sale and farmers market from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, located three miles up Campbells Creek Road, across from the North East Ball Field. Campbells Creek Cares will provide entertainment for children and have its thrift store on site. Campbells Creek Farmers Market representatives will hand out $5 vouchers and Chef K.D. will present a food demonstration and tasting at noon. Yard sale and food (produce, baked goods, jams, jellies, spiced blends, and more) vendors are still being accepted. For more information, call Rhonda at 304-356-6343 or email theccgardenproject@gmail.com.
- Rummage/Hot Dog/Bake Sales: A rummage sale, hot dog sale, and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1508 Grosscup Ave. in Dunbar. Merchandise for sale will include clothing, toys, housewares, and holiday items. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., everything in a bag will be available for $3.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Gritt’s Farm Bike Race: The third annual Gritt’s Farm Bike Race is scheduled for a 10 a.m. start at the Buffalo farm. Co-sponsored by Gritt’s Farm and the Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail, the course will be five miles in length, although riders and racers can elect to do an additional lap at no additional cost. Non-racers can enjoy the Fun Farm, which includes slides, animals, and access to lunch at the concession building. The race will be timed by Appalachia Timing Group and awards will be presented at the conclusion. Registration can be made online at runsignup.com or on the site beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The fees are $20 for adults, $10 for racers between the ages of 13 and 17, and $5 for those 12 and younger.
- Unity Hot Dog Sale: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue representatives will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs that need adoption and photos of cats needing adoption. Hot dogs, chips, dessert, and drinks will be for sale.
- Hurricane Car Show: The first Trail Life USA Car Show will take place at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2150 Mount Vernon Road in Hurricane, to support Trail Life 127:4. Cars can be registered for $15 each from 8 to 10 a.m. Votes for favorite vehicles will begin at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, popsicles, and drinks will be available for purchase, and birdhouses made by the trailmen will be for sale. Baskets loaded with fishing items, camping gear, and car wash necessities will be included in a silent auction. A family game night basket and a basket loaded with coffee and tea necessities will also be auctioned. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-550-8096.
- St. Albans Dance: Featuring Bill Weimer and his band, a dance will be held at the Hansford Center at 500 Washington St. in St. Albans from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Concessions will be available. For more information, call the center at 304-722-4621.
Sunday, Aug. 6
- St. Albans Bingo: The Fraternal Order of Police St. Albans Red Dragon Lodge presents bingo games every Sunday at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. Doors open at 2 p.m. Games, with progressive jackpots, get underway at 2:30 p.m. Concessions are available.
- Belle ASL Classes: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, is hosting American Sign Language classes from 3 to 4 p.m. each Sunday in August. The fee is $50. To register or receive further information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Cathy at 681-264-0776.
Monday, Aug. 7
- Sign Language Class: A sign language class will run from 5 until 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. in Charleston. The free classes are offered at the center on the first Monday of every month. For additional information, phone the KCCC at 304-348-6484.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will conduct its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available on the day of the meeting at the Nitro Sanitary Board office.