Wednesday, Aug. 24
- Caregiver Job Fair: Central West Virginia Aging Services will host a job fair and open interviews for caregivers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4510-C Pennsylvania Ave., Suite C, in Charleston. Full-time and part-time openings are available for qualified in-home caregivers.
- Pinch Fire Prevention Carnival: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will host a Fire Prevention Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 27. Carnival hours will be 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Thursday, Aug. 25
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church, a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden, will open at 1 p.m. The market will have half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, candy onions, zucchini, yellow squash, red tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers, cantaloupe, red and yellow seedless watermelons, farm eggs and assorted baked goods available.
- Hurricane Dance Intensive: Arts in Action will present a “Back 2 School” Dance Intensive at 2658 Main St., Hurricane, Thursday, Aug. 25, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The dance intensive is open to all levels of dancers ages 7 to 18, who will receive 18 hours of class time plus opportunities for private lessons. Participants will learn dance styles such as ballet, pointe, variations, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre, stretch and strength, and leaps and turns. Instructors will include Jerry Rose, Cookie Samworth, Kayleb Jones, Brian Murphy, Leah Copley Summers, Matt Pardo, Laura Phillips, and Brienne Keehner. The registration fee is $200 per enrollee, with a 10% discount for siblings. To register or learn more, go to artsinactionwv.org, email info@artsinactionwv.org or call 304-419-4446.
Friday, Aug. 26
- Language Meet & Greet: A meet-and-greet session for language enthusiasts will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Putnam County Library in Hurricane. The session is for anyone who speaks a foreign language or is practicing a foreign language to come together for the sake of practicing speech in person. Sign language is welcome as well. Refreshments will be provided. Space is limited; registration is required by emailing Starr Miller at StarrLMT@yahoo.com. Include your name and the language(s) you are studying to ensure there will be someone there with whom you can chat.
- PCS Developmental Screenings: Putnam County Schools will host developmental screenings at the Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Children ages 2-
1/2
- to 4 will be screened for vision, hearing, speech/language, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. To schedule an appointment or receive more information, call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133.
- Nitro Catfish Tournament: The City of Nitro will host a catfish tournament at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. Sign-up begins at 4:30 p.m. at the gazebo. Fishing will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Prizes will be awarded for the highest total weight of best five fish. Children younger than 12 can enter free. There will be a two-pole limit for each contestant.
- End-of-Summer Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free, family-oriented end-of-summer party, beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park off U.S. 60 in St. Albans. Attractions will include the Foam Garage, face painting, and other activities for children; music by Lost Shaker of Salt and Mike Bennett; and free food from Domino’s Pizza and Bammy’s Hot Dogs while supplies last.
Saturday, Aug. 27
- Chartered Bus Trip: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club will sponsor a chartered bus trip to the God and Country Show in Wytheville, Virginia. The $135 per-passenger cost includes dinner, the show, transportation, and tips. Also, a bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29, which will include a flea market, cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities. On Saturday, Nov. 19, a trip will be taken to Wytheville for a dinner theater Christmas show; the cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
- Dunbar Craft/Vendor Show: Dunbar Community Partners will host a craft/vendor show and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. For more information or to register for the show, call Sierra Sovine, 304-881-6977.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market at Roadside Park in St. Albans will open at 9:30 a.m.
- Hot Dogs/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with hot dogs, chips, desserts, and beverages will be available to purchase. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs and photographs of cats that need adoption and foster families.
- Cupcake Festival: The 2022 West Virginia Cupcake Festival will be held Aug. 26 and 27 at Valley Park in Hurricane. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Backpack Buddies of Putnam County and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. Events will include the Pupcake Pageant, Cupcake Chase 5K Run/Walk, Little Mr. and Miss Cupcake Pageant, along with cupcake contests for both professional and amateur bakers. Plenty of cupcakes will be for sale. For more information, visit the West Virginia Cupcake Festival page on Facebook.
- Mountaineer Main Street: Mountaineer Main Street activities will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. They will include live music by 5 Star Rebellion; food; the West Virginia University Mountaineer and WVU dance team, cheerleaders, and Alumni Band; autograph sessions with former WVU football players Avon Cobourne and Major Harris; vendors; a 360° photo booth; a silent auction; and raffles with prizes such as Pitt game tickets and an all-inclusive trip to the WVU-Texas game in Austin. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted during the block party to support the Alzheimer’s Association. For more details, contact Jill Wheeler at jill@wklc.com or call 304-722-3308.
- CAMC Foundation ‘Margaritaville’: The CAMC Foundation invites the community to change its latitude and attitude at 6:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for Arts and Sciences, Charleston, for its “Margaritaville,” to benefit CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital. The outdoor event will feature island-themed food and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. Tickets are available at camcfoundation.org. For more information, call Robby Queen at 304-388-9860 or 304-687-2991.
- ‘Putting It Together’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the Stephen Sondheim revue, “Putting It Together,” at 7 p.m. at the City Center at Slack Plaza in Charleston. Admission is free.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the George S. Buckley Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 28
- 3 Betties Picnic: The 3 Betties Foundation will host a picnic event from 3 to 7 p.m. at Coonskin Park in Charleston. The event is designed as a gesture of appreciation for anyone who has been a caregiver for someone dealing with cancer. Admission will be $5 and free for children under age 12. To RSVP or receive more information, email Chad Beam at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
- Morgan’s Kitchen Museum: The Morgan’s Kitchen Museum, 2600 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans, will be open for free tours from 2 to 4 p.m.