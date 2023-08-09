The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha print and online pages on the Wednesdays of the Metro Kanawha print publications.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
- Lunch & Learn: A Lunch & Learn seed-sprouting workshop will be held at Diamond United Methodist Church on Fairview Drive in Diamond, as part of the church’s John 21:17 Project, at noon. Attendees will learn the basics of seed sprouting, how to prepare and store seed sprouts, create their own sprouting jars, and they will have an opportunity to sprout their own seeds and take home a jar of them. Participants are requested to donate $5 to cover the cost of materials. The workshop is limited to 10 participants. To register for the Lunch & Learn workshop or receive more information, call Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Dementia Support Group: The next Dementia Support Group meeting will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans. The open meeting is for caregivers or anyone wanting more information or resources about dementia. The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month at the Hansford Center. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127 or Sommers at 304-722-4621.
- ‘Dolly Day’: Free “Dolly Day” read-aloud programs will begin at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane; 10 a.m. at the Milton Branch Library, 1140 Smith St. in Milton; 10:30 a.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston; 3 p.m. at the EdVenture Group, Valley Park in Hurricane; and 4 p.m. at the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. Occuring statewide, the read-aloud programs are part of an initiative and partnership between Marshall University’s June Harless Center and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Contact the respective library for registration or more information. The EdVenture Group can be contacted at datwood@edvgroup.org.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
Thursday, Aug. 10
- Immunization Celebration: A back-to-school immunization celebration will be held for all Kanawha County school students from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston, located across from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Non-immunized students can receive immunizations. Other activities will include the Dunk-a-Doc dunking booth, a tower slide, games, gifts, treats, and the Dino Bounce House. No appointments are necessary, but a parent/guardian must stay with any student under age 18 for the immunizations and other event activities. For additional information, phone 304-348-8080.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol, Building 7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, in Charleston, and 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Matthews Episcopal Mathes Hall, 36 Norwood Road in Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment or receive more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- Putnam Seniors’ Picnic: Sponsored by the City of Hurricane, the Putnam County Aging Program’s 2023 Seniors’ Picnic will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. For more information, call 304-755-2385.
- ‘The Nutcracker’ Auditions: The Charleston Ballet will hold auditions for “The Nutcracker Ballet” from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Ballet studios at 100 Capitol St. in Charleston. Students auditioning must be enrolled in the American Academy Ballet and be at least 8 years old. Various roles are available for ages 8 through teens. Students must have some previous ballet training and be able to attend all of the specified rehearsals. Those auditioning should dress for ballet class. “The Nutcracker Ballet” will be performed with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 8 and 9 at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. For more information, call the Charleston Ballet at 304-342-6541 or go to thecharlestonballetcom.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Items include tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
- School Bus Test Drives: Kanawha County Schools will hold test drives of school buses for prospective bus operators from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Crede Transportation Office, 3300 Pennsylvania Ave. in Crede. For more information and requirements to participate, contact the KCS Transportation Office at 304-348-6616.
- Self-Defensive Movement Class: Active Southern West Virginia community captains will lead an Active Owl self-defense movement class at 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. Another class will also be offered at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the center. For additional information, visit the Kanawha Active Owl Facebook page or call the center at 304-348-0529.
Friday, Aug. 11
KVSS Programs: Ka
- nawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a craft class, making macrame wristlet key chains, at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch (chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green beans, and fresh fruit) at 11:45 a.m. Cornhole games will be played at 12:15 p.m., followed by Zumba at 1:30 p.m. For more information about these and other programs at KVSS, call 304-348-0707.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers and wipes, as well as formula when available, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income limits to receive items; proof of the child’s existence and an I.D. for the adult getting supplies are required. Drive-through pickups can be made in the upper parking lot of CLUMC, 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
- Nitro Cruze-In: Postponed from Aug. 11 due to inclement weather concerns, the Nitro Antique Car Club Cruze-In has been rescheduled for 5 to dusk at the Living Memorial Park, 20th Street and Second Avenue, Nitro. It will include free hot dogs and music provided by a DJ.
- Country Music Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music dance in the gym on 11th Street in Belle at 7 p.m. The Partners Band will provide music. Admission is $5. Concessions will be available.
- ‘Taming of the Shrew’: “The Taming of the Shrew” by William Shakespeare will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. The show will also be staged at 8 p.m. Aug. 12, 18, and 19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and 20. Online tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students and $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students at the door. Online tickets can be purchased at www.onthestage.tickets.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Run with the Dragons 5K: The 2023 Run with the Dragons 5K, to support the St. Albans High School cross country teams, will get underway at 8 a.m. at the St. Albans fire station, 51 Sixth Ave., St. Albans. For more information or to register, go to runsignup.com.
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating can contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more information.
- RHS Soccer-Rama: A men’s Soccer-Rama will be held from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Riverside High School’s Warriors Field in Belle. Along with soccer play by high school teams from Poca, Calvary Baptist Academy, Lincoln County, Pikeview, Scott, St. Albans, and host Riverside, the event will include concessions, team swag, a breakfast food truck, and a Kona Ice truck on site from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Church Flea Market: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church will host its 29th annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 108 Oakwood Road in Charleston. The indoor event will offer furniture, collectibles, toys, sporting goods, housewares, home décor, art, seasonal and holiday items, small appliances, linens, clothing in all sizes, accessories, baby items, electronics, tools, books, music, and more. The flea market will include a bake sale and hot dogs. Sales support global missions and state and local nonprofits. Phone 304-342-7351 for more information.
- Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club, Charleston chapter, will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Café at 5206-
1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. SBC members gather in person monthly at the Daily Dose Café to read materials of their own choosing together in quiet camaraderie.
- Nitro City Pool: Closed for the regular season on Aug. 6, the pool at the Nitro Athletic Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will also be open from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. Water aerobics will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. The pickleball and tennis courts will continue to be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Equipment rentals are available. For more information, call 304-755-5936.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Putnam Farmers Market: The Putnam Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. The farmers market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October. For more information, go to www.pfmwv.com.
- Lions’ Hot Dog/Bake Sale: The Loudendale Lions Club will conduct a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Loudendale Community Building, 123 Selbe Lane in Charleston. Proceeds from sales are used for the Lions’ local community service projects.
- Heritage Day Festival: The 2023 Heritage Day on Olde Main Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. The festival will include live music, food and beverage vendors, and arts and crafts. For more information, contact festival coordinators at SaintAlbansHeritageFestival@gmail.com.
- Soul Line Dancing: An Active Southern West Virginia’s Active Owl Soul Line Dancing class will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the William J. Raglin Community Center, 142 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar. The classes are held each Saturday at the center, as well as Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. For more information about these and other Active Owl classes throughout the area, visit the Kanawha Active Owl page on Facebook.
- Bring Home the Bacon: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston, will present the second annual Bring Home the Bacon competition, in which entrants vie to create the best BLT sandwich. The Golden Swine of Capitol Market will be awarded to the overall winner, who will also receive free bacon for one year from Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market. Bring Home the Bacon spectators can purchase a Capitol Market BLT, beer, and a commemorative Koozie for $20. The event will include cornhole games and live music. For more information, visit capitolmarket.net or phone 304-344-1905.
- Girls Night Out: The YWCA’s annual Girls Night Out gala will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, to raise funds and awareness for the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program. For tickets or more information, visit www.ywcacharleston.org.
- Party at the Park: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host Party at the Park at St. Albans Roadside Park, starting at 6 p.m. The event will feature live music by Matthew Thomas, Joe Bird, and T&R Express. Children’s activities will include games and face painting, a hot dog contest will take place with a $250 top prize, and Nellita’s Cocina Latin Flavor will have a food truck on site.
- Live Music on Main: The family of the late Joe Dobbs will be at the newly named Joe Dobbs Square on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, as will Aaron Brown, the designer of the Joe Dobbs sign at the square, as part of the free, monthly Live Music on Main event at 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 14
- CAMC Foundation Golf Classic: The 2023 CAMC Golf Classic will be held at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston and Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville. The annual golf outing helps support patient and family-centered care for children receiving medical treatment through the CAMC Foundation Children’s Fund. Registration begins at 7 a.m. at each course, followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. For more details or to register, call 304-388-9860 or visit camcfoundation.org/events/golf-classic.
- Disaster Planning Workshop: C.W. Sigman of Kanawha County Emergency Services will present a “Disaster Planning” workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam’s John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, contact Janie Hamilton at 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
- Alban Arts Academy: The fall semester of the Alban Arts Academy begins this evening. Classes will meet once a week for 12 weeks. The final week of the semester, Oct. 29-Nov. 4, will be Tech Week; classes will meet two to three times as well as the final showcase performances on Nov. 3 and 4. Each class has a $25 nonrefundable registration fee which is subtracted from the total tuition. Classes cost $200 if registering on or before Aug. 12 and $225 if registering after Aug. 13. There is a 10 percent discount when registering for two or more classes within the same household. Classes will take place at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For a full list of classes, scholarship applications, and more information, go to www.albanartscenter/academy or call 304-721-8896.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
- Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be conducted from 1 until 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment to donate or receive additional information.
- Clendenin Back-to-School Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will host a back-to-school celebration, for students from pre-kindergarten to college, starting at 4 p.m. on Main Street in Clendenin. Students can receive school supplies such as backpacks, paper, pencils, crayons, markers, pens, glue, rulers, and notebooks. Chris Gregory will provide music. Elk River Boutique will present a style show. Churches and other groups participating will include Clendenin Baptist Church, Reamer Gospel Tabernacle, Clendenin Nazarene, Clendenin Advent, Clendenin United Methodist, and Elk River Backpack Blessings.
- Backpack Giveaway: A school backpack giveaway will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. Along with backpacks, needed items include markers, highlighters, crayons, chargers, colored pencils, and filler paper. Donations of school supplies can be made prior to the giveaway at Legacy Insurance, 4500 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City or Poca Valley Bank, 3800 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. The open meeting will include a coin auction. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.