Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Dementia Support Group: Open to anyone who is caring for or otherwise involved with someone who has dementia, a dementia support group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
- ‘Merry Market Mingle:’ Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston, will host its first-ever “Merry Market Mingle” from 6 to 9 p.m. The indoor holiday celebration will feature a DJ, winter beverages, snacks provided by local vendors, and more attractions. For tickets or more information, visit capitolmarket.net.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- Dunbar Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightener Ave. in Dunbar. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- CDBG Application Workshop: A Community Development Block Grant application workshop will start at 1 p.m. at the City Service Center, 915 Quarrier St., Charleston.
- Santa/Rudolph Visit: Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will greet visitors for photos and free cookies from 5 until 7 p.m. at City National Bank, 560 Fourth St. in St. Albans.
- SCHS Basketball Fundraiser: The South Charleston High School basketball team’s 100 for 100 fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. at the Little Creek Golf Shop at 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston. For more information or to donate to the fundraiser, visit the “South Charleston Boys Basketball” page on Facebook or call 304-766-0352.
- Charleston Christmas Parade: Postponed from its original Thursday, Dec. 8, date due to weather concerns, the 2022 Charleston Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in downtown Charleston.
- Bob Thompson Holiday Concerts: Bob Thompson’s annual holiday jazz celebration, “Joy to the World,” will mark its 30th season on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, at the Culture Center Theater in the state Capitol Complex, Charleston. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Thompson will be joined by guest vocalist Zara Bode. Tickets are $30 each.
Friday, Dec. 16
- Marmet Holiday Decorating Contest: The deadline for entries in the Town of Marmet’s Holiday Decorating Contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Open to Marmet residents only, the contest will present awards in the categories of Griswold (for lights), Santa’s Favorite (best decorations with a theme), Rudolph (most original), Frosty’s Recognition (best use of inflatables), Winter Wonderland (most festive), White Christmas (most traditional), Little Drummer Boy (because good things come in small packages), and Jolliest of All (best overall). Entries can be made by calling 304-220-2527, emailing B.J. Fontalbert at bfontalbert@gmail.com, messaging the Town of Marmet’s Facebook page, or completing an entry form at Marmet Town Hall. Judging will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, with winners announced that evening and listed on the town’s Facebook page. Applicants must submit their name, address and telephone number.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church distributes free diapers, wipes, and, when it is available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Fridays of each month. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes.
- Hoops with Santa: Free basketball games with Santa and his elves and other games and activities will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. Call 304-348-6404 for more information.
- Marmet Christmas Parade: Rescheduled from its original date due to weather considerations, the 2022 Marmet Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. in Marmet, followed by holiday activities at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.
- ‘Appalachian Christmas Carol’: “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” a modern, local adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” will be presented by Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Show times and dates are 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, with a $2 discount for nonperishable food donations for the Belle food pantry. Tickets can be purchased at the door or ordered online via mountainrootstheatre.org.
- MMS Fundraiser: A winter fundraiser, offering a Parents’ Night Out and Kids’ Night Out Pajama Party, will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. at Milton Middle School, 1 Panther Trail in Milton. The program will allow parents to Christmas shop for a few hours while children participate in making crafts, watching movies, enjoying snacks, and more. The cost is $15 per child. Sign-ins will start at 5:30 p.m. Children are welcome to wear pajamas and bring a favorite blanket or stuffed animal.
- Barboursville Bluegrass: A bluegrass show, featuring the Darren Nicholson Band (formerly with Balsam Range) and Audie Blaylock, will start at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. Call 304-743-5749 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- ‘Breakfast with the Grinch:’ The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Breakfast with the Grinch from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in the East Bank United Methodist Church Annex Building, 148 Elm St. in East Bank. The menu will include pancakes, sausage or bacon, and juice or milk. Photo ops with the Grinch will be available. Donations will be accepted to help local families for the holidays.
- East Bank Sports/Activities Breakfast: All former East Bank High School athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, majorettes, and band members are invited to a breakfast reunion from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at East Bank Middle School in East Bank. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will go to East Bank Middle School’s sports and activities programs. No reservation is necessary.
- Glasgow Lighting Contest: The Town of Glasgow will have judging for its third annual Christmas Lighting Contest. The top three winners will receive a plaque. Residents should have their lights on between 6 and 8 p.m. for judging. Contest entry applications should be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Glasgow Town Hall. Contest winners will be announced on the night of the Town of Glasgow Christmas Party and their names will be posted on the town’s website and Facebook page.
- Marmet Christmas Dance: Restless will perform at a Christmas dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Stories you might like
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Children’s Community Christmas Party: The Fraternal Order of Eagles Montgomery Aerie #1040 will host a community Christmas party for children (ages baby to 12) residing in Montgomery and surrounding areas at the Valley Pre K-8 School, 1 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Pizza and refreshments will be served while children visit with Santa. An age-appropriate present will be given to each child in attendance. Tickets for drawings of bicycles will be given at the door. For more information, call the Eagles Aerie at 304-442-8151.
- KSF Holiday Open House: A Christmas open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center in Charleston.
- Christmas Concert: The Hurricane Community Band will perform a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. at St. Timothy-in-the-Valley, 3434 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
- ACC Winter Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its winter concert, “Illuminate the Season,” at 3 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St. in Charleston. Pre-sale tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (age 60 or older) and $5 for children (age 12 and younger). Adult tickets at the door are $15. Tickets are available from any chorister, at the door or by calling 304-343-1188. The ACC is also enrolling singers for its second semester, which begins in January. Additional information regarding enrollment in the ACC is available at www.wvacc.org or by emailing blaine@wvacc.org.
Monday, Dec. 19
- Santa at the Mound: Santa Claus will meet with the public from 6 until 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, 20, 22, and 23 at the Mound on D Street in South Charleston.
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information regarding the monthly meetings, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will have its December meeting at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. Open to the public, the meeting will include a coin auction and begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go online to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Capitol Blood Drive: A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Building 7 at the state Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org to make a donation appointment or to receive additional information.