Wednesday, Dec. 14

  • Dementia Support Group: Open to anyone who is caring for or otherwise involved with someone who has dementia, a dementia support group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
  • ‘Merry Market Mingle:’ Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston, will host its first-ever “Merry Market Mingle” from 6 to 9 p.m. The indoor holiday celebration will feature a DJ, winter beverages, snacks provided by local vendors, and more attractions. For tickets or more information, visit capitolmarket.net.

