Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at CAMC General, 501 Morris St., Charleston, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offices, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, from 1 to 6 p.m. To schedule a donation appointment or find out more, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
- Beginner Karate Classes: Free beginner Shotokan Karate classes, for ages 8 and older, are offered at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in Room 313 of the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. For further information, phone 304-348-0529.
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Urban Fishing: The City of Charleston will host free fishing for all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30, at the Cato Park swimming pool, 200 Baker Lane in Charleston. Participants should bring their own fishing gear and can take their catches home. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Friday, Dec. 30
S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive in South Charleston. Go to www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or receive more information about donating blood.
- Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Group: West Virginia Health Right will sponsor a free Grandparents Raising Grandparents Group meeting, offering support and information, at 1:15 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Participants should arrive 15 minutes early to complete the check-in. To register or receive more information, call 304-340-1558.
- Kwanzaa Celebration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will host a virtual celebration of Kwanzaa 2022 via Zoom, beginning at 5 p.m. Kwanzaa is a festive activity, celebrating family, community, and culture annually Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The virtual celebration will broadcast focusing on the theme “Nia” (Purpose), which is celebrated on the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, Kwanzaa combines African values and practices with African American culture. To receive the link or more information regarding the celebration, contact the Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com.
- Holiday Movie Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at St. Albans Roadside Park, starting at 7 p.m. Participants can watch the film in their cars and enjoy free popcorn and cocoa.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Bancroft History Open House: The Town of Bancroft will host a Bancroft History Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bancroft Town Hall. Bancroft marked its 70th anniversary this year, and the open house will feature historical photos and other memorabilia to observe the occasion.
- ‘Music Before Midnight’: A “Music Before Midnight” program will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Performers will include St. Marks Steel Drums at 6 p.m., the womanSong Chorale at 7 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus at 8 p.m., and barbershop music by the Kanawha Kordsmen, Harmony ReChoired, and Mixed Nuts at 9 p.m.
- Bluegrass Show: The Southridge Band will perform a bluegrass show at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For directions or more information, call 304-743-5749.
- New Year’s Eve Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 9 p.m. until midnight at a New Year’s Eve Dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Participants should bring a covered dish.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- First Day Hikes: The Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host easy, moderate and more challenging First Day Hikes at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, beginning at 1 p.m. Hikers should meet at the KSF Nature Center. People who are mobility challenged will have the opportunity to walk along the Spotted Salamander Trail, one of the ADA-compliant area of the forest. Participants of that walk will be able to view the newly installed ADA-compliant restroom facilities for that area. Refreshments will be available in the Nature Center following the hikes.
Monday, Jan. 2
- ‘Laramie Project’ Auditions: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will hold auditions for its March stage production of “The Laramie Project” from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and again from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the theater. Roles are open to all genders and ethnicities. The age range of actors is 18 and older, although those 14 and older can audition with parental permission. Audition sign-ups are not required but can be made on the website. To register for an audition slot or receive more information, visit mountainrootstheatre.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston, and from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston. To make an appointment or find out more, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
- Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.