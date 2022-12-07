Wednesday, Dec. 7
- UC Builders Club Luncheon: The annual University of Charleston Builders Club holiday luncheon, featuring entertainment by the University Singers, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at UC. The cost is $18 per person. To RSVP, call 304-357-4735.
- Pearl Harbor Display: From 1:30 until 6 p.m., the St. Albans Historical Society will have a free exhibit of the pilot wheel of the USS West Virginia which was sunk in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, on display at the Society’s headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The event will also include World War II-themed music and other wartime memorabilia. Light refreshments will be served.
- Gaines Estate Music: The Gaines Estate, 225 West Maple Ave. in Fayetteville, will present live music from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays in December (excluding Dec. 21). Scheduled performers include Acoustic Fusion on Dec. 7, Matt Harrison on Dec. 14 and Chet Lowther on Dec. 28. The Gaines will also host a New Year’s Eve party, featuring music by The Parachute Brigade, from 8 p.m. until midnight on Dec. 31. For more information, visit gainesestate.com or call 304-382-7509.
Thursday, Dec. 8
- First Responder Seminar: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bringing Back the Village and other area agencies will sponsor a seminar for Kanawha and Putnam county first responders and medical caregivers at the LaBelle Theater, 311 D St. in South Charleston. The conference is for any first responder or medical caregiver who wants to learn more about local resources available to them to help improve their communities. Lunch will be provided. To learn more and register, visit pstachio.wvnet.edu, log in or register for a free account and choose WVPST Charleston in the drop-down menu.
- Keepsake Box Program: The Putnam County Library will sponsor a “Create a Keepsake Box with Angie” craft program at 10 a.m. at the Eleanor Library, 500 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor. Boxes and all supplies will be provided for the craft project.
- Eleanor Bingo: Bingo games are played every Thursday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Eleanor fire station in Eleanor.
- Mountaineer Food Bank: The Mountaineer Food Bank Food Pantry will distribute food items to Fayette County residents only from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers.
- Valley Woodworkers: Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 300 12th St. in Dunbar. For more information, go to valleywoodworkers.org.
- Charleston Library Open House: The Charleston Main Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston, will have an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. The open house will include holiday storytimes, ornament painting, cookie decorating, photo ops with Krampus in the Teen Zone, and more.
- Charleston Christmas Parade: With a theme of “A Christmas Movie,” the City of Charleston’s 2022 Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m. It will start at Kanawha Boulevard and Capitol Street, proceed down Capitol Street to Washington Street, go from Washington Street to Summers Street and return to the boulevard from Summers Street. For more information, go to charlestonwv.gov/christmasparade or direct email inquiries to miranda.dillon@cityofcharleston.org.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Family Caregivers’ Forum: The Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia, Charleston Parkinson’s Support Group, the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, AARP Charleston, and West Virginia Bureau of Senior Services will host a West Virginia family caregivers’ forum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Virginia Technology Park, Building 2000, Union Carbide Building, South Charleston. To register for the event, go to eventbrite.com. For more information about the forum, email George Manahan at gmanahan@manahangroup.com.
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will have its monthly craft program, making peppermint earrings, at 10:30 a.m. Friday’s lunch menu will be Sloppy Joes, onion rings, lima beans, and a cookie. For more information, contact KVSS Executive Assistant Erin Martin at 304-348-0707, ext. 203.
- PWC Christmas Party: The annual Putnam Wellness Coalition Christmas Party will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34 in Teays Valley. Those attending are encouraged to wear an ugly sweater and bring a favorite party food or dessert to share for the pot-luck-style party. The party will include a sock exchange; bring a a pair to exchange and a pair to donate to a local charity. For more information, email Miles@regionalfrn.org.
- Senior Snowball Formal: A free Senior Snowball Formal, a social for those ages 55 and older, will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Call the KCCC at 304-348-6484 for more information.
- Marmet Library Open House: The Kanawha County Public Library system will host a holiday open house from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Activities will include a Christmas parade and crafts.
- Christmas Card Creations: A Christmas Card Creations craft program, open to ages 6 to 17, will take place at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event is free. All supplies will be provided. No registration is required. For more information, call 304-348-0529.
- ‘The Nutcracker:’ The Charleston Ballet and the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Tickets start at $24 for adults and $12 for children under age 12, and are available through the Clay Center box office, 304-561-3570. Tickets can also be ordered online at wvsymphony.org and tickets.theclaycenter.org.
Saturday, Dec. 10
- FCA Santa Breakfast: The Riverside High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host a Breakfast With Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand. The menu will include scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, gravy, biscuits, and milk. The cost is $7 for adults, $6 for ages 4 to 18 and free for children 3 and younger accompanied by a paying adult. The meal includes a picture. Pictures without a meal will be $5.
- Belle Craft/Vendor Show: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center), Belle, will host a holiday craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
North Pole on Ice: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena, 20 RHL Blvd. in South Charleston, will offer a North Pole on Ice program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 per child and include an ice bumper ride on the rink to meet Santa Claus, a printed photo with Santa, cookies, hot chocolate, and an arts and crafts room and play area on the ice for children. For more information, call 304-744-4423.
- Drive-Thru Food Pantry: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2440 U.S. 60 in Hurricane, will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m.
- Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club Charleston will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Cafe, 5206-
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Book lovers gather monthly at the meeting to read in silence among themselves. There is no assigned reading; bring your own book. For more information, go online to the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or silentbook.club.
- Mega Christmas Market: The City of Smithers’ Annual Mega Christmas Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Valley Pre-K-8 School, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Activities and attractions will include vendors, food, and a visit from Santa Claus. Vendors interested in taking part can apply by calling 304-442-5282 or visiting the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, Rental fees are $20 for one table or $30 for two tables.
- SHS Purse Bingo: The Sissonville High School Music Department will host Designer Purse Bingo games, beginning at 11 a.m. at the high school. All proceeds will go to support the Pride of Sissonville Marching Band and Touch of Class Show Choir. The event will include raffles, concessions and more.
- Riverside Library Open House: The Riverside Public Library at 1 Warrior Way, Suite 104, in Belle will have an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Activities will include face painting, a science experiment and a visit from the Story Book Characters.
- Children’s Christmas Party: A Christmas party for ages 13 and younger will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Southern Appalachian Labor School Community Center, 1862 Beards Fork Road in Beards Fork. Activities will include Santa reading a Christmas story. Kings Court, Kings Court 2 and House of Worship are sponsoring the party.
- S.A. Christmas Homes Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society will present its annual Christmas Homes Tour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and children and can be purchased at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans on the evening of the event. Homes to be shown on the tour are listed on the St. Albans Historical Society’s Facebook page.
- Clendenin Christmas Parade: The Town of Clendenin’s 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. For additional information, phone Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
- Charleston Lighted Boat Parade: The Charleston Lighted Boat Parade will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m., with decorated boats traveling from the Elk River to the Kanawha River to the Capitol and returning to the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park at 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- ‘Feast of Carols:’ The Baptist Temple’s 59th annual Advent music program, “Feast of Carols,” will be presented at 5 p.m. at the church at the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets in Charleston. The program is free. A performance of harp and organ music will precede the program from 4:30 until 5 p.m.
Morgan’s Kitchen Open House: A free, family-oriented open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morgan’s Kitchen, 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The open house will include light refreshments, pioneer crafts and more.
Monday, Dec. 12
Beta Sigma Phi: The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will meet for dinner at 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Bowling will conduct the meeting. Attendance at City Council in February will be discussed. For more information, contact Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Cross Lanes Library Open House: The Cross Lanes Branch Library will host open house activities daily Dec. 17 through Dec. 17. Activities will include make-and-take crafts and refreshments. The library is located at 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.
- Sissonville Library Open House: The Sissonville Branch Library at 1 Tinney Lane in Charleston will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities will include refreshments, games, crafts, and a visit by Santa Claus.
- HCC Holiday Concert: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, will present “Once Upon a Silent Night” at 7 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. The 62-member community chorus will perform a free concert of seasonal classics. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus Facebook or Instragram pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.