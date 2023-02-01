The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Beni Kedem Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston. To schedule an appointment or find out more, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Putnam Union PSD: The 2023 Putnam Union PSD water meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Route 34 Fire Department in Red House.
- ‘The Book of Mormon:’ “The Book of Mormon” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, go to theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- SHS FAFSA Aid: Sissonville High School will host a FAFSA completion program from 2 until 6 p.m. in the SHS library computer lab. A West Virginia Higher Education Commission financial aid professional will assist in the completion of forms required for all students planning to attend college in the fall. Items needed to complete the form include student and parents’ Social Security numbers, birth dates of students and parents, driver’s license number (if applicable), and income tax information from 2021 (parents can use the IRS Data Retrieval online tool instead of bringing paper forms, if needed).
- Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Charleston Area Alliance and Advantage Valley will sponsor a free Build-Your-Own Business small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery City Hall, 321 Fourth Ave., Montgomery. The workshop is designed to equip entrepreneurs with tools and resources to start or maintain a small business venture.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its monthly meeting at St. Anthony Church on Charleston’s West Side. The board will meet at 6:45 p.m. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m. President Louisa Burdette will conduct the business meeting. All presidents and committee members are requested to attend. The guest chapter this month is Preceptor Alpha. Refreshments will be provided by Preceptor Alpha after the meeting. For more information, call Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261.
- Step Afrika!: The Step Afrika! dance company will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University’s Davis Fine Arts Theater in Institute.
Friday, Feb. 3
- Give Kids a Smile Day: The 2023 Capital City Give Kids a Smile Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 176 Valley St. in Winfield. The annual event offers free teeth cleanings, examinations, X-rays, some restorations, and referrals to children who live in the Kanawha Valley. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to www.capitalcitygkas.com, call 681-945-1166 or email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com.
- W.Va. International Auto Show: The 2023 West Virginia International Auto Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For tickets and more information, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.
- ‘Anything Goes:’ The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave., Belle, will host an “Anything Goes” open mic variety show at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. The event will also serve as a fundraiser for the rebuilding of the Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston, which was destroyed by a fire last month.
- Community Square Dance: In conjunction with Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance’s (FOOTMAD)’s Winter Breakdown weekend events, a community square dance will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Charleston headquarters at 1600 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. No experience or partner is needed. Tony Minney from Frametown will be the caller, with music provided by Dave Bing and Friends. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for those under age 13. For more information about the weekend’s events, go to FOOTMAD.org.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 until 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post Hall, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans. Breakfasts are $7 for adults and $4 for children.
- Show Choir Competition: The Hurricane High School show choirs will host their championship competition at Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Fourteen high schools will be represented, including area show choirs from Poca, Herbert Hoover, Capital, Buffalo, and Hurricane. All-day, come-and-go tickets are $20 each at the door. For a full schedule of performances, go to www.showchoir.com
- Hurricane Crush Run: Presented by Little Caesar’s, the 2023 Hurricane Crush Run will be held at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane City Park. Participants can choose between the Crush Run Trail 10-miler, 5K run or hike, and Kids’ Run. All proceeds go to support further development and maintenance of Meeks Mountain Trails Alliance. Registration is available at runsignup.com.
Snowball Softball Tournament: The inaugural Winter Walk-Off Snowball Softball Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 4-5 at Valley Park in Hurricane. The military and first responders bracket will be on Saturday, followed by the open bracket on Sunday. The entry fee is $200 per team, with a minimum of 10 players and maximum of 15 players. Concessions will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Valley Park to help fund events, equipment, and updates to the park. Email rita@putnamcountyparks.com for an entry form and additional information.
- Sinatra/Elvis: The Gabriel Project of West Virginia will host a “Swingin’ with Sinatra and Elvis” dinner and show in the Little Creek Golf Course ballroom, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston, featuring local entertainer Lee Dean performing as both Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Tickets include an Italian pasta dinner buffet and show. A cash bar will be available. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner served starting at 6:30 p.m. Dean’s musical performance will begin at 7 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available. Individual tickets are $65 each and a table for eight persons is $500. Tickets can be ordered online at gabrielwv.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Gabriel Project’s Metro Valley Chapter, which provides essential baby items, such as cribs, car seats, diapers and formula, to low-income families in the Kanawha Valley. Call 304-205-5865 or email metrovalley@gabrielwv.org for additional information.
- St. Albans Dance: Featuring Bill Weimer and his band, a dance will be held at the Hansford Senior Center, 500 Washington St. in St Albans, from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Refreshments will be available to purchase. For additional information, call the center at 304-722-4621.
- Barboursville Bluegrass Concert: Featuring Rob McNurlin and His Cowboy Band, a bluegrass concert will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
- ‘Cupid for a Cure’: The 3 Betties Foundation, a nonprofit group that works with West Virginia families dealing with a cancer diagnosis, will have its third annual “Cupid for a Cure” date auction fundraiser at 10 p.m. at the Blue Parrot, 14-
1/2 Capitol St., Charleston.” Prospective couples will receive gift cards. For more information, go to www.threebetties.org
Monday, Feb. 6
Church Blood Drives: First Presbyterian Church of Nitro, 111 21st St., Nitro, will have a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. and Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Way, Winfield, will have a blood drive from 1 until 6 p.m. To make an appointment to donate, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- St. Matthews Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at St. Matthews Episcopal Mathes Hall, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston. Visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment.
- Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The public is invited. Call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com for more information.