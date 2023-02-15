The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- MMS Talent Show: Mountaineer Montessori School will present its annual talent show from 6 to 7 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium at 4801 Staunton Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Admission will be $5 for students (including performers) and $10 for adults (15 years old and up). Proceeds go to support the community and microeconomy work of MMMS students. A marketplace will feature student-created products and light refreshments will be for sale.
- G.L.A.M. Gala Tickets: The G.L.A.M. Gala is an annual charity event hosted by Mission West Virginia and a group of its volunteers (Moms on a Mission) to support foster children and foster families. The formal event brings together women 21 and older for a ladies’ night featuring dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, along with chances to win raffle prizes and bid on silent auction items. The G.L.A.M Gala will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m. April 21 at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Wednesday, Feb. 15, is the deadline to receive early bird pricing on tickets, which are available via buff.ly/3ksEAhM.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- WVSU Day at Capitol: Yellow Jacket Nation will swarm the West Virginia Capitol for the annual West Virginia State University Day at the Capitol. The event will bring WVSU students, administrators, faculty and staff to Charleston to meet with state lawmakers, university alumni and the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 20 informational displays will be set up outside the House and Senate Chambers of the State Capitol, presenting a variety of WVSU’s educational offerings, as well as information on student services, admissions, extension services, athletics and alumni events.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightener Ave., Dunbar; 1 to 6 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 1102 Rabel Mountain Road, South, Alum Creek; and 1:15 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34, Hurricane. To schedule an appointment or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
- Purse Auction/Style Show: Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Central West Virginia, will host “Power of the Purse — a Galentine’s Purse Auction & Style Show” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Spa Bliss, 1210 Smith St. in Charleston. All proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way’s community impact fund to improve women and children’s lives. Tickets are $50, which will include food, beverages and five auction bid tickets. Additional bid tickets can be purchased for $5 each or 10 for $25. If you have a new or gently used designer purse that you would like to donate to the auction, contact Kerri Cooper at kcooper@unitedwaycwv.org. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Margaret O’Neal at 304-340-3503 or moneal@unitedwaycwv.org.
- Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts stitching group meets at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The Feb. 16 meeting will be held at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Visitors should email MMNAega.info@gmail.com or call 304-951-4246 for building access information. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more details.
Friday, Feb. 17
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot; and noon to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment or learn more about donating blood, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will distribute free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s upper parking lot at the gymnasium entrance at the rear of the church at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
- Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an free appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Hunter Safety Class: The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will conduct a hunter safety class, with hands-on and written tests, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. Participants must be at least 10 years old by Feb. 17, 2023. Enrollees ages 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. To register or find out more, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/193952.
- S.A. Valentine’s Party: A free Valentine’s Day party, for all ages, will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The party will feature face painting, music, games, and free refreshments (while supplies last).
- ‘Evening on Broadway’: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus, the River City Youth Ballet Ensemble and the University of Charleston Chorus and Dance Team will present “An Evening on Broadway” at 7 p.m. in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Theater. Tickets for “An Evening on Broadway” are $15 each for general seating and will be available at the door.
- ‘The Girl In The Woods’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “The Girl in the Woods,” a dramatic comedy by Dan Kehde, at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W. in Charleston (Elk City District). “The Girl In The Woods” will also be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Feb. 24, and Feb. 25 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors, available at the door or online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com. Visit cyaccharleston.com for more information.
- ‘The Mountaintop’: At 8 p.m., the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, will present “The Mountaintop,” based on Martin Luther King Jr. and set on the night before his April 1968 assassination. Additional performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 18 and Feb. 24-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 26. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. They can be ordered at www.albantickets.com or purchased at the door.
- Transportation Safety Survey: With the goal of reducing and ultimately eliminating fatalities and serious injury crashes on roadways in Kanawha and Putnam counties, the Regional Intergovernmental Council, in coordination with state and local agencies, is leading the development of a plan to identify strategies and data-driven improvements to increase transportation safety for users of the region’s roadways. To gather public input, an online public survey is being conducted through Friday, Feb. 17, to solicit and identify transportation safety concerns in Kanawha and Putnam counties. The survey can be accessed at forms.office.com/r/7CCefkhSEF. For more information, call 304-744-4258 or email mail@wvregion3.org.
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Kanawha Trail Club: At 9 a.m., Kanawha Trail Club members will hike the Brier Hollow Trail at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The scenic, moderate, 4.5-mile trail is located along the southernmost area of the forest. It has a steep drop that then follows Brier Creek with multiple stream crossings and returns back by coming up Southern Boundary Road. Hikers should meet at the parking lot at the top of Four Mile Mountain.
- Discover Engineering Day: Discover Engineering Day will be held in the Avampato Discovery Museum of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Child and adult visitors to the Clay Center will have the opportunity to meet with engineers and scientists and try their hand at programming robots, building contraptions and testing their ingenuity with representatives from the participating companies and universities. All activities are included with admission to the Clay Center. Advance registration is not required.
- ‘Melodies of Mardi Gras’: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will host its fundraising gala “Melodies of Mardi Gras” dinner and dance at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Charleston. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. New Orleans jazz music will be provided by the Sweet Lipzz Jazz Orchestra, and the Appalachian Children’s Chorus will add to the evening’s live entertainment. Live and silent auctions will be conducted, with the proceeds to benefit the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and a trip it is taking to New Orleans later this year. Tickets are $100 per person and can be purchased by calling 304-343-1111 or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org.
- S.A. Art Gallery: Coal River Coffee Company, 64 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, will host an art gallery and program with the works of artist Nick Watson at 6:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-786-2020.
- Barboursville Bluegrass: Danny Pasley and Southern Grass will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Concerts @ St. John’s: The Concert @ St. John’s series of Sunday concerts for spring 2023 will start at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston, with “A Celebration of Mardi Gras” with Marshall Petty and the Groove.
Monday, Feb. 20
- UC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Appalachian Room of the University of Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org; the keyword is uc.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
- St. John’s Book Club: The St. John’s United Methodist Church Community Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. The book for discussion will be “No River Too Wide” by Emily Richards. Other books for discussion will be “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave on March 21; “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kinsolver on April 18; “Icy Sparks” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio on May 16, and “The Key to Circus Mom Highway” by Allyson Rice on June 20. Book club meetings are held on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
- School Information Session: The Kanawha County Schools Office of Exceptional Education will host a Family Fun Night education information session for parents and caregivers, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. KCS staff members will attend to supervise students during the free information session.
- ‘The Rocky Monster Show’: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will start rehearsals for “The Rocky Monster Show” from 6 to 8 p.m. The stage production is for ages 7 to 17. No auditions are necessary; everyone will be given a role. There is no charge to participate. “The Rocky Monster Show” will be presented May 12 through May 14. For further information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
- SCPL Cozy Coloring: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Cozy Coloring program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for patrons ages 18 and older. Coloring books and supplies will be provided. No registration is required.
- ‘Marshall’: As part of its Black History Month programming, West Virginia State University will present a showing of “Marshall,” a 2017 motion picture about former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson, at 7 p.m. in the Wilson Student Union on the WVSU Institute campus. A critical discussion will follow the screening of the film. Food will be provided.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.