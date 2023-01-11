The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed online weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Dementia-Friendly Support Group: The Dementia-Friendly Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. For more information, call Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
- Shotokan Karate Classes: Fletcher’s Martial Arts offers Shotokan Karate classes for ages 8 and older from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. on Charleston’s East End. For more information, call 304-348-0529.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Teen Book Group: The Cross Lanes Teen Book Group will meet at the Cross Lanes Branch Library, 5449 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Programs are subject to rescheduling or cancellation in the event of inclement weather.) Call 304-776-5999 for additional information.
- S.A. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The snow date is Jan. 19.
- Teen Gaming Night: Teen Gaming Night is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Dunbar Dunbar Branch Library, 301 12th Street Mall in Dunbar. For more information, call 304-766-7161.
Friday, Jan. 13
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will have its January craft class at 10:30 a.m. at its headquarters, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. The lunch menu will include Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, corn, and broccoli. Call 304-348-0707 for more information.
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road, in Hurricane. Children ages 2½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, to schedule an appointment or for more information.
- Shag Dance Lessons: Hosted by the Charleston Area Shag Society, beginner shag dance lessons, including the Carolina Shag, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. Fridays in January at the Happy Days Cafe, 600 D St., South Charleston. The cost for each 45-minute lesson is $6 per person or free for CASS members.
- WVIFF Films: The West Virginia International Film Festival will present three films this week at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema, 230 Capitol St. in Charleston. “Aftersun” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. “The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Belinda Carlile” will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The documentary “Abortion: Add to Cart” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16. For tickets or more information, go to bit.ly/3TgTbsX or www.facebook.com/wviff.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Family Health & Wellness Fair: HD Media will host a New You New Year Family Health and Wellness Fair from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville. Activities for adults will include cholesterol and diabetes screenings, Lions Club vision screenings and eyeglass collections, and more. Vaccinations for adults and children will be offered. Activities for children will include a Kids’ Zone, car seat checks, and fire trailers. The fair will also have cooking, proper lifting, and yoga demonstrations; massages; Naloxone training; Zumba; and information about the Mindful Mile walker program. For more information, contact Hilary Gunter at 304-526-2835 or Kelsey Wood at 304-348-1703.
- Kindness Club Storytime/Challenge: The Charleston Main Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston, will host a Super Saturday: Kindness Club Storytime and Challenge from 2 to 3 p.m. in the library’s John L. and Maude Dickenson Room. The program is designed for ages 6 to 11; patrons should be accompanied by an adult. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
- Roller Disco Skate Night: Skateland of Campbells Creek will host a Roller Disco Skate Night event from 7 to 10 p.m. at the rink, 421 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston. Call 304-925-4939 for additional information.
Marmet Dances Postponed: According to the Marmet Recreation Center Facebook page, no Saturday dances will take place in January, due to maintenance and upgrades being made at the center. The dances are scheduled to return in February.
- S.A. Ballroom Dance: USA Dance Chapter 6014 will sponsor a ballroom dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The dance will include DJ music provided by Gail and Paul Patton and a foxtrot dance lesson led by Alicia Elam Clark. Dancers of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $10 for chapter members and $15 for others. To encourage membership, those who join the National USA Dance organization will be admitted to one dance free and will receive the $5 discount per dance for future dances this year. Drinks will be provided by the club and participants are encouraged to bring a food item to share. Those bringing a food item will be entered into a drawing for a gift. USA Dance rules prohibit the use of alcohol and tobacco at dance events. For more information, contact Jim or Connie Winter at usadance6014@gmail.com or visit the page on usadance6014 Facebook page.
- Bluegrass Show: Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform a bluegrass concert at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Charleston Wedding Expo: The 2023 Charleston Wedding Expo will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Convention Center portion of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The expo will feature 50,000 square feet of exhibits from area wedding professionals. A “Sea of Love” bridal fashion show will begin at 3:15 p.m. on the Bravo Live DJ Stage in the Exhibit Hall. Door prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon. General admission entry will be $10 per person. More information is available at www.chaswvccc.com/f/83.
- ‘Mountain Stage’: “Mountain Stage” will open its 2023 season with performances by Donna the Buffalo, the David Mayfield Parade, The Dirty Grass Players, and Lauren Calve at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston. Tickets start at $25 and can be ordered at mountainstage.org.
Monday, Jan. 16
- I Have a Dream Day: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall in Elkview will host a program commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 1 to 4 p.m. Family-oriented activities will include an “I Have a Dream” coloring contest, a community art project, book displays honoring King, a special picture scavenger hunt, and more. For more information, phone 304-965-3636.
- S.A. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is slated for 1 to 6 p.m. at Gateway Christian Church, 422 B St. in St. Albans. To make an appointment to donate or obtain more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- S.A. Library Programs: The St. Albans Public Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans, will have an I-SPY program and a make-and-take craft program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 304-722-2244.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Putnam Pre-K Registration: The Putnam County Schools Collaborative Pre-K Program will begin registration for its free 4-year-old Pre-K Program at 8 a.m. today. Parents/guardians can register their children by visiting www.putnamschools.com and selecting the “Menu” tab, “Parents,” “PreK,” and then clicking the “Sign-Up” button to begin the registration process by filling out the questionnaire. If internet access is unavailable, parents/guardians can call Putnam County Schools at 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, ext. 1178 or ext. 1122 for assistance. Children must reside in Putnam County and turn 4 years old before July 1, 2023, to be eligible.
- Homeschool at the Library: The Clendenin Branch Library, 107 Koontz Ave., Suite 100, in Clendenin, invites homeschool families to meet at the library at 11 a.m. to learn about library resources that may help with children’s lessons. There will be activities for all ages of students. For further information or to register for the session, phone 304-548-6370 or email tammy.parker@kcpls.org.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at CAMC Women & Children’s, 800 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, from noon until 5 p.m. To make a donation appointment or receive more information, go to www.redcrossblood.org or phone 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Elk Valley Book Group: Designed for adults, the Elk Valley Book Group will meet from 2 until 3 p.m. at the Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall in Elkview. The January book for discussion is “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk or from the library’s downloadable services. Light refreshments will be provided by the Elk Valley Advisory Board. For more information, call 304-965-3636.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus invites music lovers from throughout the area to join the group this spring. Beginning Jan. 17, the HCC will meet every Tuesday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. at Forrest Burdette United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women 15 years old and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, contact hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the chorus’ Facebook and Instagram pages.
- Tuesday Night Bingo: Tuesday Night Bingo games will be played from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Public Library, 1 Warrior Way, Suite 104, Belle. For more information, call 304-949-2400, ext. 306.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will have its January meeting at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. Open to the public, the meeting will include a coin auction. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.