Wednesday, Jan. 18
- KVSS Bingo/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. The menu will be spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, and apples.
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Library Recycling Program: The Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, will host a STEMuary: Recycling 101 program at 10 a.m. Rob Vanater with the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority will discuss how and why to recycle in this program designed for ages 6 to 12.
Elk River Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at the Elk River Church of Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road in Charleston. To schedule an appointment or find out more about donating blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Friday, Jan. 20
- ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will have a Board of Directors meeting virtually on Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting or more information.
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will be open to distribute free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof the child belongs to the recipient is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s upper parking lot at the gymnasium entrance at the rear of the church at 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, for the Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 distributions while repairs are being made around the lower parking lot area. Directional signs will be posted at the church.
- S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from noon until 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston. To schedule a donation time or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to www.redcrossblood.org.
- Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: The West Virginia Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church activity building on Benamatti Avenue for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees.
- Hunting & Fishing Show: The West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Hours are noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Daily admission is $9 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. For more information, go to www.wvtrophyhunters.com.
- SHS Dinner/Show Choir Performance: At 6 p.m., the Sissonville High School Touch of Class show choir will serve up “Pasta and a Performance,” featuring a fundraising dinner and stage show, in the Sissonville High School cafeteria. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $10 each for the dinner and the show or $5 for the show only, which will debut Touch of Class’ 2023 musical competition program, “#FollowMe.” The menu will include salad, pasta, bread, beverages, and a dessert tray.
- CIC Meeting: Charleston resident Louisa Swift will discuss her travels to England’s Cotswold Hills at a meeting of the Charleston International Club at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End. A potluck dinner will get underway at 6 p.m., followed by Swift’s presentation at approximately 6:40 p.m. For more information, contact David Mould at davidhmould@gmail.com or 304-400-4368.
- Retro Country Band: The Retro Country Band will perform from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Belle gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Food will be available. Admission is $5 per person.
- Friday Night Jam: Mark IV will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ruff Cut Country is the scheduled band for the Jan. 27 Friday Night Jam. For more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Canter at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a hike of the Mary Davis Trail at Beech Fork State Park at 9:30 a.m. The hike will be between seven and eight miles on a moderate trail. Hikers should meet at the park headquarters and bring a lunch. At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the trail club will host a hike along the new section of the Middle Ridge Trail and the Johnson Hollow Trail at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The four-mile hike will involve a moderate climb and a steep descent. Participants should meet at the Johnson Hollow parking area.
- W.Va. Reptile Expo: The West Virginia Reptile Expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Virginia State University in Institute. General admission is $5 for adults and free for children 10 and younger.. VIP admission starts at 8 a.m. and is $10, which includes early access to deals, a breakfast snack bar and fresh coffee, a VIP-only raffle drawing at 10 a.m., and a gift bag. VIP admission for children is $5 each. The expo will feature rare species of animals, plants, supplies, and related artwork. There will be three raffle giveaways throughout the show. All paid tickets receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win. Silent auctions will also take place, with all proceeds being donated to the United States Association of Reptile Keepers.
- Belle Dance: Retro Country Band will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Admission is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m. Food will be available.
- Marmet Dances Postponed: Saturday evening dances at the Marmet Recreation Center are not being held in January, due to maintenance and upgrades being made at the center. Dances will resume in February.
Monday, Jan. 23
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- Shepherd’s Center Luncheon: The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston will hold its January luncheon at the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston on Jan. 26. The luncheon will be catered by Wellington’s Catering and will cost $15. The menu will feature chicken marsala. The guest speaker will be Renate Pore, who will speak on the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment (Woman’s Suffrage). Those attending are advised to arrive before 11 a.m. to avoid traffic congestion; preschool classes dismiss at the church shortly after 11 a.m. Registration for the luncheon must be made by Monday, Jan. 23, by contacting Jewell Haddad at 304-342-5996.
- ‘Kinky Boots’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will have auditions for “Kinky Boots” at its theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Singing auditions will be held on Monday, Jan. 23. Those auditioning should prepare a musical selection and bring a copy of the music (if not from the show) for the accompanist. Pop songs or music from “Kinky Boots” is preferred. Reading auditions will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 25; those auditioning should dress for dance and combinations will be taught. Callback auditions may be held on Thursday, Jan. 26. All auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. “Kinky Boots” will be presented April 21-23 and April 28-30 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. For more information on roles and audition requirements, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
‘Painting with Friends:’ The Marmet Woman’s Club hosts “Painting with Friends” sessions at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the clubhouse at 9411 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. For more information, call 304-949-5773.