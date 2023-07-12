The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha print and online pages.
Wednesday, July 12
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages is held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
Thursday, July 13
- Christmas in July Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston annual Christmas in July Sale is planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at the organization’s East End headquarters. Christmas items and yard sale items will be for sale. The club’s famous hot dogs will be available. Proceeds will help with costs for maintenance to repair roof leaks. The Woman’s Club headquarters is located at 1600 Virginia St., E., in Charleston.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Melons are expected to be available later this summer. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
Friday, July 14
- KVSS Craft/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a Colorful Clay craft class at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m. and cornhole games at 12:15 p.m. The lunch menu includes a pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed greens, peaches, and a roll. For more information about these and other KVSS programs, call 304-348-0707.
- WVSU Student Orientation: West Virginia State University will host orientation sessions for new students and parents/guardians for the fall 2023 semester. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/3JNFFuF.
- Belle Music/Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music dance at 7 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Retro Country will provide the music. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.
Saturday, July 15
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ Auditions: Auditions for actors ages 6 to 18 for the September stage production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Those wanting to audition need to fill out the Audition form and secure a time shot at forms.gle/h87X3gvyHgCHTypg7. Actors auditioning will need to prepare a short song selection, 60 seconds or less, and bring accompaniment or a backing track to sing along with. Actors will also be taught a short dance number and then perform it for the choreography section of the audition. Monologues are not required; actors will be given selections from the script to perform. For more information, contact the show’s director, Adam Bryan, at albanarts@gmail.com.
- Bingo Fundraiser: Valley Park and the West Virginia Cupcake Festival will sponsor a variety bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at putnam-county-parks.ticketleap.com. Twenty regular games will be played. Players must be 18 and older. Concessions will be available for purchase.
- School Supply Drive: Saturday, July 15, is the deadline for Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries’ school supply drive to fill 400 student book bags. School supplies can be dropped off at the Heart + Hand headquarters at 212 D St. in South Charleston during regular operating hours through Saturday.
- Roush Family Reunion: The descendants of the Roush family are invited to attend the Annual Roush Family Reunion, which will be held Aug. 4 and 5 at Good News Baptist Church, 4045 Georges Creek Road, Gallipolis, Ohio. RSVPs are due by Saturday, July 15. To register for the reunion, www.roush.org and click on the 2023 newsletter or contact Diane Gamble at 937-935-5523. Further information is available on the www.roush.org website.
Monday, July 17
- KVSS Music/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a live music performance at 11:45 a.m., followed by a lunch meal of chicken tenders, scalloped potatoes, green beans, and pineapple. Call 304-348-0707 for more information.
- St. Albans City Council: St. Albans City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Council chambers, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. Council meetings take place on the first and third Mondays of every month.
Tuesday, July 18
- Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event is scheduled for 5 until 7 p.m. at Cross Country Mortgage, 205 D St. in South Charleston. The cost is $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. To RSVP, email executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org or call 304-744-0051.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston. A coin auction will be held. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.