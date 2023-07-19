The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha print and online pages.
Wednesday, July 19
- KVSS Bingo/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have bingo games at 10:30 a.m., followed by a lunch of soft tacos, rice, refried beans, and fresh fruit. For more information, call 304-348-0707.
- Walt Disney Portrayal: James Froemel will portray animator and entrepreneur Walt Disney during a History Alive! performance at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 405 B St. in St. Albans. Admission is $5 at the door. Refreshments will be provided after the performance.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- SCPL Teen Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a “Reading Rocket” program for teenage patrons from 3 to 5 p.m. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 304-744-6561.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
- Cardiology Symposium Deadline: A Vandalia Health Cardiology Symposium will be held Aug. 11-13 at Stonewall Resort. The conference will provide a comprehensive review of current topics, treatments, and strategies for structural heart disease including: transcatheter aortic valve replacement, cardiogenic shock, imaging techniques, medications, case presentations, and poster sessions. This interdisciplinary conference is designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, radiologic technicians, and technologists and all interested allied health professionals. Wednesday, July 19, is the registration deadline. To register or receive more information, call 304-388-1856.
Thursday, July 20
- Early Literacy Program: A “Reading Rocket” program for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and their caregivers will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. The program will include read-aloud stories, movement, songs, and a take-home craft. The program will also be offered from 3:30 to 4 p.m. No registration is required. For further information, contact the library at 304-744-6561.
- ‘Troutin’ About’: The Eleanor Branch Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor, will present a “Troutin’ About” program at 11 a.m., as part of the Putnam County Library’s Summer Reading Program.
- AG Mobile Office: Susan Azevedo, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office, will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any questions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside Branch Library, One Warrior Way in Belle. Azevedo will also be available from 11 a.m. until noon on Friday, July 21, at the Elkview Community and Education Center at 1078 Main St. in Elkview. For further information about the mobile office visits, contact Azevedo at 304-590-1831.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 until 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the farmers market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Melons are expected to be available later this summer. Parking is available in front of the farmers market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the farmers market’s inventory. The farmers market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
- Cooking Demonstration: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston, will host a free “Let’s Get Cooking” cooking demonstration with the market’s newly designated “culinary ambassador,” Chef Paul Smith, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sponsored by AARP, the demonstrations take place on the third Thursday of every month at Capitol Market. For more information, visit www.capitolmarket.net.
- Girls’ Youth Soccer Camp: A free youth soccer camp for girls in elementary and middle schools will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Sports Complex at 1 Salango Way in Dunbar. West Virginia University soccer student-athletes will offer instruction. To enroll or find out more about the camp, go to CountryRoadsTrust.com.
- Putnam Senior Games: The Putnam County Aging Program and the City of Hurricane will host the 2023 Putnam Senior Games at Hurricane City Park. Events will include football throw, softball throw, archery, 20-yard dash, horseshoes, corn hole, lawn darts, ladder ball, basketball, and more. Everyone 60 and older is welcome. Registration will take place from 9 until 9:30 a.m. and the event will conclude at approximately 1:30 p.m. A free lunch will be provided, along with an opportunity to participate in a spelling bee and bingo. The highest-scoring seniors for each of the centers (participants are assigned a center upon registration) will be awarded the MVP Award, which comes with an all-expenses-paid trip to the statewide Senior Olympics in Keyser in 2024. To register or obtain more information, call 304-755-2385.
- Diabetes Program Call: The Active Southern West Virginia Diabetes Prevention Program gives participants one year of free lifestyle change coaching specific to pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes prevention management. An online information call about the prevention program will start at 6 p.m. Online classes begin in August and are weekly for three months, every other week for three months, and once a month for six months. Lifestyle coaches are professionally trained through the CDC. Active SWV staff, in partnership with the West Virginia University Extension Service, will provide education and tools for physical activity, nutrition, and mental health. To register and learn more, go to activeswv.org or contact Melanie Seiler at 304-254-8488 or Info@activeswv.com.
- WVU Fan Club: The WVU Fan Club of the Kanawha Valley will meet at 7 p.m. at Harding’s Family Restaurant, 2772 Pennsylvania Ave. in Mink Shoals (just off Interstate 79 Exit 1). The meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit the WVU Fan Club of Kanawha Valley’s page on Facebook.
Friday, July 21
- ACIL Board Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living will conduct a regularly scheduled board of directors meeting at 10 a.m. via Zoom and Hybrid. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to the meeting and additional information.
- 4-H Fair: Camp Virgil Tate in Charleston will host a 4-H Fair Friday, July 21, through Sunday July 23. Events and attractions will include competitions open to all ages, arts and crafts, baked and canned goods, flowers, quilts, and produce. For more information, go to bit.ly/cvt4hfair23 or visit the Camp Virgil Tate page on Facebook.
- Nitro Pickleball Tournament: Kanawha County Metro 911’s First Responder Serving for Safety Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for July 21-23 at the Nitro Athletic Complex in Nitro. A community night from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 21 will include free admission to the pool and splash pad; food provided by Chick-fil-a, Dem 2 Brothers, and Kona Ice; 50/50 drawings; live music, pickleball lessons; and a pickle-eating contest. Pickleball competition will be held on July 22 and 23. For more information, call Metro 911 at 304-746-7911.
- Belle Music/Dance: The Town of Belle will present a country music dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. The Ruff Cut Country band will perform. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available. Admission is $5 per person.
- Nitro Catfish Tournament: The City of Nitro will sponsor a catfish tournament at Ridenour Lake in Nitro from 6 until 11 p.m. Sign-ups will start at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person; children 11 and younger can fish free. Prizes will be awarded. Participants must have a fishing license and there is a two-pole limit for each angler.
- Live on the Levee: The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Macked, along with the Battle of the Bands winner, will perform beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the free Live on the Levee concert at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston.
- S.A. Pool Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a pool party at St. Albans City Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free. Attractions will include DJ music, giveaways, games, and free Domino’s Pizza (while supplies last).
- S.C. Drive-In Movie: A free, drive-in showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will begin at dusk in the South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena’s parking lot at 20 RHL Blvd., South Charleston.
Stories you might like
Saturday, July 22
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more information.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- SALS Family Giveaway: As part of the Southern Appalachian Labor School’s mission to provide food, clothing, and shelter to those in need, a free family giveaway of items will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the SALS Community Center in Beards Fork. Items available at no charge will include children’s filled backpacks (children must be present to receive the backpacks), children’s and adults’ clothing, health and beauty supplies, home decor, toys, books, and more. For more information, contact Lisa at 304-663-6003. Tax-exempt donations can be mailed to the Southern Appalachian Labor School, P.O.Box 127, Kincaid, WV 25119 or via PayPal at www.sals.info/donate.
- Library Sale/Fundraiser: A Books, Bakes & Bargains Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back parking lot of the Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane/Teays Valley. The inaugural event will serve as a fundraiser for library programming throughout the fall and winter programming seasons. Purchases will be cash only. For additional information or to donate books, baked goods or other yard sale types of items to the sale, email friends@putnamlibrarywv.org.
- Library Morning Movie: The Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, will host a 10 a.m. showing of the film “Moana.”
- Kanawha Trail Club: Kanawha Trail Club members will hike the Elk River Trail at 9:30 a.m. The hike is approximately 6.6 miles on an easy trail, walking from Clendenin to Queen Shoals and back. An optional shorter hike will be available. To get to the trail, take Interstate 79 to the Clendenin exit. Follow the signs for the Elk River Trail. Turn left across the river into Clendenin. Make a left at the next trail sign. Continue to the end of road and park at the river access.
- Jamboree at the Tompkins’: The third annual Jamboree at the Tompkins’ will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Tompkins House, 1023 Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove. Attractions will include music by Campbells Creek native Josh Pantry.
Monday, July 24
- Alban Arts Camp: The Alban Arts Academy will host a “Play in a Week” summer day camp from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 24, through Friday, July 28, in St. Albans. Campers will present a performance of the play they learn for friends and family at 6 p.m. on July 28. The cost is $250 per camper. To register or receive additional information, go to albanartscenter.com or visit the Alban Arts Center’s Facebook page.
- Charleston Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 300 Court St. in Charleston. To schedule an appointment or find out more about donating blood, go to redcrossblood.org or phone 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- SCPL Book Club: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will have an Adult Summer Reading Book Club meeting at 6 p.m. “Eyes Glowing at the Edge of the Woods: Fiction and Poetry from West Virginia” will be the book for discussion. Registration is not required, but copies of the book are limited. Call 304-744-6561 for additional information.
Tuesday, July 25
K-9 Demonstration: The Putnam County Library will sponsor a K-9 demonstration with members of the Hurricane Police Department at Hurricane City Park at 10 a.m.