Wednesday, July 26
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection offices at 601 57th St., S.E., in Kanawha City, and from 1 until 6 p.m. at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City. To schedule a donation appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Yogurt Workshop: The art of making homemade yogurt will be the topic of a Lunch &Learn program at noon in the Diamond United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Participants will learn how to make yogurt packed with essential nutrients, beneficial probiotics, and a creamy texture. Each participant also will receive a yogurt sample to flavor with fruit, nuts, granola, and more, along with free cultures, a special jar with a lid, and recipes. Diamond United Methodist Church is located on Fairview Drive in Diamond. For more information, contact Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- S.A. Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal Discussion Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. The topic will be UFOs and aliens. Admission is free. Email angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
Thursday, July 27
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Melons are expected to be available later this summer. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open Thursday afternoons through Sept. 1.
- KVNOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Room 312 of the Kanawha County Public Library, 123 Capitol St., Charleston. The meeting is open to the public. Katonya Hart, chapter president, is the first chapter member to be a member of the National Board and led two workshops at the recent national conference. To learn more about KVNOW, visit its group page on Facebook.
- Elvis/Sinatra Tribute Show: Wreathes Across America and Veterans at Haven of Rest will present “The Elvis & Frank Sinatra Tribute Show for Gold Star Families” at 6 p.m. at the LaBelle Theater, 313 D St., South Charleston. Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. Local entertainer Lee Dean will perform his Elvis Presley/Frank Sinatra musical stage tribute. For tickets and more information, contact Shirley at 304-542-0673, Connie at 304-419-1400 or Debi at 304-541-0125.
- Hoover Bingo Night: Hoover Bingo Night will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street in Clendenin. Prizes will include Herbert Hoover High School football game tickets, T-shirts, and concession vouchers. The grand prize will be tickets for the scrimmage game that will be attended by country music star and West Virginia native Brad Paisley.
Friday, July 28
- BHS Alumni Banquet: The Buffalo High School Alumni Banquet is scheduled for 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club in Hurricane. The cost is $40 per person. Paid reservations are required. Reservations can be made by mailing payments to Lana Adkins, P.O. Box 878, Eleanor, WV, 25070 or by calling 304-444-7046.
- ‘Grease’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the musical “Grease” at the Clay Center in Charleston. Show dates and times are 7:30 p.m. July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5 and 2 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6. Tickets start at $30 and can be ordered at theclaycenter.org, by calling 304-561-3570 or by visiting the Clay Center box office.
Saturday, July 29
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more details.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant: The Town of Gauley Bridge will host its annual Miss Gauley Bridge Pageant on Saturday, July 29, (for children up to 12 years of age) and Sunday, July 30, (for 13 years to superior, no age limit). The pageants will be held at Gauley Bridge Town Hall (the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School). Registration each day will be available from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. The pageant starts at 2 p.m. For applications or more information, contact Gauley Bridge Town Hall at 304-632-2505 or gbtownhall@suddenlinkmail.com.
- Flea Market Day: A Flea Market Day is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park, 15 miles up Kellys Creek Road. Tables can be set up at no charge. For additional information, phone 304-389-5549.
- MadFest3: To promote mental health awareness, MadFest 3 will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. MadFest3 will include food vendors, live music by several area bands, information booths, raffles, and more. Admission is free. Proceeds from the outdoor festival will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention West Virginia.
- Back-to-School Giveaway: Dunbar Community Partners will sponsor a back-to-school giveaway from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Ave. in Dunbar. Giveaway items will include student backpacks and school supplies. Free hot dogs and slushies will be available.
- CToC Audition Workshop: Children’s Theatre of Charleston will host a free audition workshop, led by the CToC teen group, Beyond the Stage, whose members will teach some basics on theatre and auditioning for those ages 8 to 18. The workshop will take place at 2 p.m. in the CToC workshop/rehearsal space at 115 Spring St. in Charleston and last approximately one hour. Participants are requested not to park in the adjoining Donut Connection parking lot.
- Teen Library Lock-In: The South Charleston Public Library will host a Teen Library Lock-In from 5 to 9 p.m. for patrons in grades six through 12 who read five or more books during the summer reading program. Activities will include screaming contests, hide and seek, wheely-chair races, and more. Participants should turn in their reading logs and signed permission slips as soon as possible prior to the event. For further information, visit the library at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston or call 304-744-6561.
Sunday, July 30
- Artist Open House: An open house for Monty Brown, July Artist of the Month at the Gallery Eleven store in Charleston Town Center, will be held at the gallery from 1 until 4 p.m. The open house will feature a steel drum band, refreshments, a door prize, and a variety of Brown’s prints and paintings.
Save Coonskin Park! Program: The Save Coonskin Park! Facebook group will host a “Grab & Go” information day from 1 to 3 p.m. about Yeager Airport’s proposal to take Coonskin Park property to extend a runway by mountaintop removal. Volunteers will answer questions about the proposal, offer printed yard signs and stickers in support of protecting Coonskin, and give directions to hikes to The Grotto and other threatened areas of the park.
Monday, July 31
- CAMC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CAMC General, 501 Morris St. in Charleston. To schedule a donation, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- ‘Aladdin Jr.’ Auditions: Children’s Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for its fall production of “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 115 Spring St. in Charleston. “Disney’s Aladdin Jr.” will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. For further information and to reserve audition time slots, go to ctoc.org.
- ‘Birds of Prey’: As its Adult Summer Reading Club finale, the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will present a “Birds of Prey” program, featuring birds from the Three Rivers Avian Center, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information, phone 304-744-6561.