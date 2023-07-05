The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha print and online pages.
Wednesday, July 5
Little Yogis Space Storytime: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a Little Yogis Space Storytime program from 5:15 until 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
- Clendenin Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at the Clendenin Community Center at 4 First St. in Clendenin. Go online to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or receive additional information about giving blood.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Melons are expected to be available later this summer. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
- Trails Tour: West Virginia Master Naturalist Becky Linger will lead a tour through the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane, teaching about their medicinal plants and edibles. The tour will meet at the Big Red Barn at Hurricane City Park, 3511 W.Va. 34, Hurricane, at 6 p.m. and walk back to the MMT shelter. From there, participants will walk one of the trails and learn about edibles in nature. Participants should wear hiking shoes and be prepared to walk at least three miles. No pets are allowed on this hike. Donations are appreciated. To register online, go to runsignup.com/Race/WV/Hurricane/MMTAWildEdiblesandMushroomWalk.
Saturday, July 8
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club will sponsor a weekly farmers market beginning today and offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the Marmet ball field. Anyone who is interested in participating as a vendor or who has additional questions can find out more by contacting Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com.
- Marmet Yard Sale: The Town of Marmet will host a town-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Marmet ball field. Yard sale spaces can be set up for $10 per spot; for more information, call Terry at 304-590-4276.
- S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave. in St. Albans.
Silent Book Club: The Silent Book Club Charleston Chapter will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Café, 5206-1/2
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. The club for adults gathers monthly to read together in quiet camaraderie. Participation is free and there is no assigned reading.
- Campbells Creek Market Series: The third Market Series will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, approximately three miles along Campbells Creek Road, across from the Northeast Ball Field, in Charleston. The event will include nature-themed activities for children, a food demonstration, arts and crafts, artisan food vendors, and a farmers market. The first 100 farmers market customers will receive $5 vouchers.
- Unity Hot Dogs: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Bridge Road in Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue will be joining the event on the other side of the parking lot with dogs up for adoption. There will be photos of cats that need homes as well. Hot dogs, chips, drinks, and desserts will be for sale.
- Low Country Boil: A Low Country Boil event will be held at Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo. Chef Jesse Lyons, owner and operator of Coco’s Kitchen & Café in Charleston, will prepare meals. The menu includes zucchini fries and fresh herb dip; Boil foods such as shrimp, crab legs, mussels, Angelo’s sausage, Gritt’s Farm sweet corn and red skin potatoes; and Gritt’s Farm fresh cake doughnuts. Wine and beer will be available for purchase. Hunter Flynn and Jordan Lee King will provide live country music. Seating times are 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. Two-person tables cost $150 and four-person tables cost $300. For tickets or additional information, go to grittsfarm.simpletix.com.
- Party in the Park: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will present Party in the Park at St. Albans Roadside Park at 6 p.m. The free event will include music by Southern Draw, Jim Snyder, and Samuel James; food; a Foam Garage and other activities for children.
- Bora Bora Adventure: The CAMC Foundation will present Bora Bora Adventure, a Tahitian-themed, beach-casual celebration to benefit CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital, from 7 to 11 p.m. Featuring themed food, drinks and entertainment, the fundraiser will be held at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston, outdoors, weather permitting, or indoors, if not. For tickets or further information, go to camcfoundation.org/events/borabora.
Sunday, July 9
Weavers’ Open House: Learn about the fundamentals of weaving at the Lucy Quarrier Weavers’ open house from 2 to 5 p.m. at 613 Clifton Road in Charleston. Visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments, view woven projects and try their hands at weaving on a loom. For more information, contact Karen Scherr at 304-932-5750.
Monday, July 10
- UC Innovation Hub: The public is invited to the grand opening of the University of Charleston’s Charleston Downtown Innovation Hub at 240 Capitol St. in Charleston at 9 a.m. The facility will provide training, advising, coaching, and networking services for area small businesses.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at TC Energy, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston, and from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston. To make a donation appointment, call 1-800-REDCROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, July 11
- K.V. Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- GNO Pre-Party: Girls’ Night Out, YWCA Charleston’s largest annual fundraiser to combat domestic violence, will present a special hostess and sponsor pre-party at 5:30 p.m. at 900 on Lee, 900 Lee St., E., in Charleston. Domestic violence survivor Taylor Jones will share her story at the pre-party. To RSVP or obtain more information, go to YWCAcharleston.org.