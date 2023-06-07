The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly in the Metro Kanawha print and online pages.
Wednesday, June 7
- Montgomery Spring Carnival: The City of Montgomery will sponsor a spring carnival on Third Avenue Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 10.
- Hurricane Carnival: The Hurricane Fire & Rescue Carnival will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening Wednesday, June 7, through Saturday, June 10, at Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
Thursday, June 8
Academy Fundraiser: Lee Dean will present his “Swinging with Elvis & Sinatra” stage show at 7 p.m. at the LaBelle Theater, 311 D St. in South Charleston. Dean’s performance will be a fundraiser for the Kanawha Valley Academy. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 304-546-0908.
Friday, June 9
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services have a craft class at 10:30 a.m. at its headquarters at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Participants will make Fourth of July wreaths. Lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The menu will include chicken noodle soup, broccoli, applesauce, and a wheat roll.
- Watercolor Workshop: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a “Whimsical Watercolors” watercolor painting workshop with Jo Anne Jacobs at 5 p.m. The workshop is open to library patrons ages 18 and older. All supplies will be provided. Advance registration is required; call 304-744-6561.
- Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. as well. For additional information, call 304-965-3722.
- Live on the Levee: The John Inghram Band and friends will present “A Tribute to The Who” at the free Live on the Levee performance at Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, E., in downtown Charleston. Performances start at 6:30 p.m. with the opening act, Huntington-based Of the Dell, on the Schoenbaum Stage.
- St. Albans Pool Party: A free pool party will be held at St. Albans City Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The party will include music by a DJ, pizza, games, and giveaways.
- ‘Little Shop of Horrors’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. The stage musical will also be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, June 10 and 17, and 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 11 and 18. General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
- W.Va. Writers Conference: The 2023 West Virginia Writers Conference will take place Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley. Lee Martin, Larry D. Thacker and Meredith Sue Willis will be the featured workshop presenters. Also scheduled to lead workshops at the conference are Denise Giardina, Doug Van Gundy, Barbara Marie Minney, Renee Nicholson, Tim Huguenin, Casey Bond, Elizabeth Ford, Diane Tarantini, Fran Allred, Mickey Johnson, Edwina Pendarvis, Connie Kinsey, Anna James, Jeff Mangus, Laura Roberts, Cole Smith, Sarah Dooley, Jane Congdin, Karin Fuller, and Kate Long. To register or find out more about the writers’ conference, visit wvwriters.org/conference.
Saturday, June 10
- Run for Your Life: The CAMC Foundation Run for Your Life 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, 600 Kanawha Blvd., E., in Charleston. Proceeds will support colorectal cancer awareness, research, and screening initiatives. To register or learn more, go to give.camcfoundation.org or camcfoundation.org.
- Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will lead a Simple Landscaping Gardening Workshop from 9 a.m. until noon at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, 815 Court St. in Charleston. With home buyers and new homeowners in mind, the workshop is a short class on beginner garden landscaping. The workshop is limited to 15 participants, with a $15 donation cost to cover the room rental. Pre-registration is required; call 304-720-0141, ext. 18, and leave a message with your contact information.
- Dunbar Free Fishing Weekend: A free fishing weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson Lake at Wine Cellar Park in Dunbar. Free attractions will include fishing, hot dogs, S’mores, and drinks. For more details, phone 304-766-0223.
- Interpretive Center Tours: The South Charleston Public Library will host free, indoor South Charleston history tours at the South Charleston Interpretive Center, 313 D St. in South Charleston. No registration is required. Tours will start at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Youth Cheer Camp: A free South Charleston Youth Cheer Skills Clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston.
- ‘A Cabaret Showcase’: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company and 11:11 Productions will present “A Cabaret Showcase” at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston from 7 to 9 p.m. Showcasing local artists, musicians, and actors, the event will direct proceeds to keep the Elk City Playhouse operational. For tickets or more details, go to cyaccharleston.com.
- Sports Physicals: CAMC will provide free sports physicals at the CAMC Teays Valley Outpatient Center, 3948 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, from 8 a.m. until noon. The physicals are for middle school and high school athletes playing all sports in the 2023-2024 school year. Students must bring the sports physical form provided by their school and signed by a parent or guardian to receive a physical. Forms will be available at the clinic, but they must be signed by a parent/guardian at the clinic. The clinic is for walk-ins only; no appointments are required. For more information, call 304-757-1764.
- Party at the Park: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will present Party at the Park at St. Albans Roadside Park at 6 p.m. The event will include live music by Jeremy Cook, Emma Deel & The Hot Mess and William Sarver; the finals of the “St. Albans Has Talent” contest; and face painting and other children’s activities.
- W.Va. Free Fishing Weekend: West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend will return on Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11. During these two days, West Virginia residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams and rivers without having to buy a license. For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia, go to WVdnr.gov/fishing.
Sunday, June 11
Morgan’s Kitchen Picnic: The St. Albans Historical Society will host a picnic for the public at 2 p.m. at Morgan’s Kitchen, 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans.
Monday, June 12
- Sissonville Basketball Camp: Registration is open for the Little Indians Basketball Camp, to be held June 12 through June 15 at Sissonville High School. The camp is for rising second through eighth grade boys and girls and costs $70 per camper. Developing players will receive individual instruction from experienced coaches and players to expand basketball knowledge and skills and compete for prizes. A free camp T-shirt and basketball will be provided. To register, go to sissonvillehs.com/links.
- S.C. Basketball Camp: Black Eagle Basketball Camp 2023, for rising first through sixth grade boys and girls, will take place at the South Charleston Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 through June 14. The camp will include skills development, team building and 5-on-5 games. The cost is $60 per player and includes a T-shirt; registration and payment will be taken on the first morning of camp. Snacks, drinks and lunch will be available to purchase each day of the camp. Pre-registration, along with more information, is available by contacting Josh Daniel at 304-389-7274 or jdaniel@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
Tuesday, June 13
- Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chase Tower, 707 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- Petting Farm/Pony Rides: A petting farm and pony rides will be presented at 1 p.m. at the Alum Creek Lions Club Field in Alum Creek. The event will include giveaways, snacks and more.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st in Nitro. A copy of the meeting agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.