Wednesday, March 15
- MU/OSU Baseball: The Marshall University baseball team is scheduled to play Ohio State University at 1 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark, 601 Morris St. in Charleston.
- S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston. To sign up to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online to www.redcrossblood.org.
- Karate Classes: Free beginners’ Shotokan karate classes, led by Sensei Mandy Lawson, are offered at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The classes are also offered at the center at 6 p.m. Mondays.
- Acting Classes: Contemporary Youth Arts Company Director Dan Kehde leads acting classes Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. Costing $50 each, classes are designed for beginner to intermediate actors seeking to build a strong acting foundation by learning techniques from theorists such as Stanislavski, Meisner and Adler. Email cyac2001@me.com or visit cyaccharleston.com for more details.
Thursday, March 16
- Charleston Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org or phone 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Charleston Art Walk: The Charleston Art Walk is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Charleston. For more information, go to www.artwalkwv.com.
- Art After Dark: A free Art After Dark program will get underway at 6 p.m. in the Juliet Art Museum of the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Emmalea Deal and The Hot Mess will perform. Attendees will also be able to decorate their own guitar picks and watch as Bob Smakula demonstrates fretted-instrument building techniques.
- Smithers CAP Kickoff: A free City of Achievement Program kickoff party is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
- Peggy Noonan: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Peggy Noonan will speak at 6:30 p.m. in the Geary Auditorium at the University of Charleston. To register, go to econnections.ucwv.edu/forms/noonan.
- Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: The Majestic Mountains Needle Arts group will meet at 6:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Since the building will be locked, visitors should email MMNAega.info@gmail.com or call 304-951-4246 for building access information. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
- Pansy Plugs Workshop: A transplanting pansy plugs workshop will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Dr. Hazo W. Carter Jr. Integrated Research and Extension Building on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute. For further information, contact Kyra Bowen at 904-718-0135 or kyra.bowen@wvstateu.edu.
- ‘Music Classic’: A “Music Classic” program, featuring Lewisburg pianist Barbara Nissman will get underway at 6 p.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Nissman will be joined by West Virginia chamber musicians for the free, hour-long program. For more information, phone 304-558-0220.
Friday, March 17
- Internet Workshop: An internet basics workshop is planned for 10 to 11 a.m. at the Putnam County Library’s main branch at 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
- St. Patrick’s Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free St. Patrick’s Party at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St., in St. Albans. Open to all ages, the party will include food, music, and prizes and take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
- ‘The Laramie Project’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will present the drama “The Laramie Project” at 8 p.m. March 17-18 and March 24-25 and 3 p.m. March 19 and March 26. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at MountainRootsTheatre.org. For more information, visit the website or call 681-264-0776.
- Murder-Mystery Dinner: Murder & Merriment will present “Another Fistful of Bullets,” a murder-mystery and dinner, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Dinner options will be a choice of one pasta, salad, and bread. Non-alcoholic drinks will be provided and a cash bar will be available. The cost is $45 per ticket or $80 per couple. Contact rita@putnamcountyparks.com for more information.
- Friday Night Jam Session: The Mark IV Band will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call the center at 304-965-3722.
- ‘Night at the Races’: The second annual “A Lucky Night at the Races” fundraiser for the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will be held at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston and feature horse racing, food, and beverages. Doors open at 6 p.m. and pre-recorded races start via a large-screen TV at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 each or $275 for a table of eight. Reservations are required; contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at 304-744-0051, executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org, or southcharlestonchamber.org.
- ‘Keeping Bobby Close’: “Keeping Bobby Close,” a new play by Dan Kehde for the Contemporary Youth Arts Company, will debut at 7 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. The short drama tells the story of three high school students coming to terms with the sudden death of their classmate even as the community around them moves on. “Keeping Bobby Close” will also be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available at the door prior to each performance or at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com.
Saturday, March 18
- Nitro Yoga Classes: Alisha Robinson leads yoga classes for all levels on Saturdays at 9 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave., Valentine Circle in Nitro. Classes cost $5 each.
- Ronk Farm Maple Day: The annual Ronk Family Farm Maple Day is slated for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the farm at 725 Whispering Pines in Alum Creek. Activities will include a maple sausage pancake breakfast, maple tree-tapping demonstrations and vendors. For directions to the farm or more information, call 304-545-7066.
- Muddy Mutt 15K: The inaugural Meeks Mountain Muddy Mutt 15K run will get underway at 9 a.m. at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. The run is dog friendly. All dogs must be kept on a leash while at the start/finish line and when starting the race. Dogs must be on a leash for the first mile and stay within sight of the runner for the entire race. There will be signage indicating the appropriate point on the trail that dogs can be taken off their leashes. There will be no race-day registration. For registration information or more details, email wvmtr1@gmail.com.
- Green Valley Drive: The St. Albans Historical Society will host a program discussing the history of Green Valley Drive, formerly known as 2
3/4
- Mile Creek Drive, St. Albans, from 10 a.m. until noon. Those with photographs, stories and other information about the area and its history are invited to attend and share. The meeting will be held at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-5972, email stalbanshistory1@aol.com or go to the St. Albans Historical Society’s Facebook page.
- Library Morning Movie: The 2019 film “Captain Marvel” will be screened at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County Library’s main branch at 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane.
- Spring Pop-Up Shop: The second annual “Peek into Spring” pop-up shop/craft and vendor event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston. For more information, email jakesevents38@gmail.com.
- Opus Chorale Concert: Opus Chorale of West Virginia will present its spring concert, “The Emerald Isle,” at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Morris and Quarrier streets in Charleston, featuring music of Ireland and Scotland with guest artists Ryan Kennedy, guitar; Ian Jessee, violin; Leah Trent, Celtic harp; and Mark Davis, bodhran. Tickets are $10.
- Barboursville Bluegrass Show: Starting at 7 p.m., the Edgar Loudermilk Band will perform a bluegrass concert at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, March 19
- Rhonda’s Closet: Offering free gowns and accessories for the spring formal/prom season, Rhonda’s Closet is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. For more information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604 or visit the Rhonda’s Prom Dress Closet page on Facebook.
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a St. Patrick’s Day Soup and Salad Hike, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The hike will include Range Road, Middle Ridge Road, the Bat Cave Trail, and the Middle Ridge Trail loop. The hike entails an easy to moderate trail with a gentle climb and long descent. Hikers will have the option of hiking the Bat Cave Trail. Hikers should meet at the lodge to drop off soups and salads.
Monday, March 20
- Youth Book Club: The Youth Book Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Eleanor Branch Library, 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor.
- S.A. City Council: St. Albans City Council will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at its chambers at 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. The city council meets on the first and third Mondays of every month.
- ‘Spring into UC’ Deadline: The University of Charleston will offer “Spring into UC” campus tours, workshops, and visits with faculty members from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 25. Up to two guests are allowed per attendee. Registration is due by Monday, March 20. To register or find out more, go to ucwv.edu and click the “Events” link.
- Spring Cookie Decorating Class: A spring cookie decorating class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Participants will receive step-by-step instructions on how to decorate six, spring-themed sugar cookies with royal icing. Contact Camille at 304-562-0518 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up. Space is limited. All supplies will be provided. The class is for ages 10 and older.
Tuesday, March 21
- Comprehensive Plan Open House: Fayette County residents are invited to the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, for an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to learn more about and discuss the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan. Drafts of the plan can be picked up at the Fayette County Zoning Office at 100 Court St. in Fayetteville. Call 304-574-4320 for further information.
- Makers’ Meet & Greet: A Makers’ Meet & Greet program is scheduled for 3 until 5 p.m. at the Eleanor Branch Library. Local makers are invited to bring up to three samples of their handmade items to share with one another and the public. The library has invited Pat Cross, a local artist and co-founder of Snazzies Art Peer Review Group, to facilitate the discussions. For more information, contact the Eleanor Branch Library at 304-586-4295, by email, or by visiting the library at 401 Roosevelt Blvd. in Eleanor during regular operating hours.
- FAME WV Open House: An open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Science Park Drive in South Charleston. Students and parents can tour the facility and learn more about the FAME WV (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education West Virginia) program.
- Grand Night for Grandparents: From 6 to 7:30 p.m., a Grand Night for Grandparents: Connecting Kids to Coverage WV program will be presented at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School, 100 Florida St. in Charleston. Representatives from Connecting Kids to Coverage WV and Kanawha County Schools will share resources, answer questions and address concerns of grandparents raising their grandchildren, as well as help families enroll or renew their Medicaid or CHIP coverage.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will have its March meeting, open to the public, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Charleston at 7 p.m. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.