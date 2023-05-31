The submission deadline for Pulse calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha print and online pages.
Wednesday, May 31
- Eleanor Pool Party: A pool party, featuring music by DJ BU, will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor Community Pool.
Thursday, June 1
- Summer Library Club: The Nitro Public Library will host a Summer Library Club kickoff event from noon to 6 p.m. at 1700 Park Ave. in Nitro. Attractions will include face painting, popcorn and drawstring bags that will be given out as long as supplies last. The Summer Library Club will begin on Wednesday, June 7, at 10:30 a.m. with a story and craft time for ages 5 and younger at the library, and run through Monday, July 31. Registration is required; call 304-755-4432 or go to kanawhalibrary.beanstack.org to register for the Summer Library Club.
- Digital Equity Listening Session: The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council host a Digital Equity Listening Session at 6 p.m. in the Sissonville High School auditorium at 6100 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. The public is invited to share experiences and suggestions about improving internet services in the area at the session. For more information, visit internetforallwv.wv.gov or broadband.wv.gov.
- Ladies-Only Karate Classes: Sensei Mandy Lawson leads a ladies-only (18 and older) beginners’ Shotokan karate class at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The class is free, but donations are welcome. For further information, call 304-348-0529 or email tonya.cummings@cityofcharleston.org.
- Zumba Classes: Zumba fitness classes are offered from 6 until 7 p.m. each Thursday (and 6 until 7 p.m. every Monday) at the St. Albans Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The cost is $5 per class or $20 for five classes. Call the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 for further information.
Friday, June 2
- Wear Orange Event: The local chapter of Moms Demand Action will host a free Wear Orange event from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., in Charleston. Designed as a community gathering to honor victims and survivors of gun violence, the event will include speakers, music, food, face painting, and a variety of family activities. For more information, call Diane Pendleton at 681-265-1161.
- Summerfest: The annual Ken Ellis Memorial Summerfest will be held Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, three miles up Campbells Creek Road across from the Northeast Ballfield in Charleston. June 2 will be Gospel Night. Four groups will sing between 6 and 10 p.m. Bring lawn chairs. Food trucks will be available. From noon to 6 p.m. June 3 activities will include live entertainment, DJ music, vendors and crafters, children’s games, a petting zoo, pony rides, and the Campbells Creek Market series, with Chef KD giving a food demonstration. For more information on vendor spaces, call Rhonda at 304-356-6343. For more information regarding the Campbells Creek market series, email theccgardenproject@gmail.com.
- Live on the Levee: Allie Colleen and the Mikele Buck Band will perform on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston, beginning at 6:30 p.m. for this week’s free Live on the Levee program.
- Country Music Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music dance, featuring The Partners, at 7 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Admission is $5 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.
- Bluegrass Show: The Southridge Bluegrass Band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743- 5749.
Saturday, June 3
- PVFD Yard Sale: The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. across from the fire station. Vendor spaces of 16 feet by 16 feet can be rented for $25. Tables can be rented for $10 or vendors can bring their own. All craft, yard sale and other vendors are welcome. For additional information, visit the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page or www.pinchfire.com.
- Montgomery Yard Sale: The Woman’s Club of Montgomery will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. in Montgomery.
- Nitro Yard Sale: The citywide Nitro Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- National Trails Day Hike: In observance of National Trails Day, hikes will start at 9 a.m. at Kanawha State Forest’s Nature Center Area in Charleston. Easy and moderate hikes and ADA-accessible activities will be available.
- SVFD Car Show: The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department will host a car show at Sissonville Middle School. Admission is free to the show. Vehicle entries are $15. Registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The car show and judging will take place from noon to 3 p.m., followed by an awards presentation. Awards will be presented for Classic Car, Modern Car, Motorcycle, Truck, Jeep, Chief’s Choice, and Best of Show.
- Hot Dog/Bake Sale: The Loudendale Lions Club will have a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loudendale Community Building. Proceeds from the sale will support local Lions Club projects.
CVT Open House: Camp Virgil Tate will host an open house and celebration from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The camp was recently recognized as a nationally accredited camping facility by the American Camp Association. The event will include free children’s activities, vendors, bounce houses, light refreshments, a noon ribbon-cutting ceremony, and more. Admission is free. For more details, including directions to the camp, visit Camp Virgil Tate’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/campvirgiltate, email Emily McCormick at Emily@campvirgiltate.org or call 304-741-5657 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
- Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center will have its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu will include hot dogs, BBQs and hot bologna sandwiches. Chips, canned drinks and assorted desserts will also be available. Vendors can rent tables for $10; call 304-925-9200 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays. Additionally, the center’s thrift store is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Hot Dog Saturdays (the first Saturday of every month). All of the clothing and shoes that are offered at the store are free.
- Memorial Trail Race: The third annual Cpl. Fulks Memorial 5K and 10K Trail Race: Run, Ruck or Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on the Meeks Mountain Trails at Hurricane City Park in Hurricane. Proceeds will fund the Cpl. William B. Fulks Scholarship Fund and the Marine Corps League Cpl. William B. Fulks Detachment 1474’s ongoing efforts to assist veterans in the area. To register or learn more, go to aptiming.com/race/1528.
- Common Grounds Food Drive: Morris Memorial United Methodist Church and its Nurture N Action Team will sponsor a food drive for Common Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the church at 4615 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Suggested food donations are peanut butter and jelly; fruit in its own juice; unsweetened, family-size cereals; green beans; macaroni and cheese; corn; canned meat (tuna or chicken); pasta; spaghetti sauce; baked beans; peas; mixed vegetables; pancake mix and syrup; and any kind of soup. Call 304-925-1413 for additional information.
- Goodwill Donation Drive: Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will conduct a donation drive of gently used clothing and household goods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Kroger, 5 Riverwalk Mall in South Charleston.
- Backpack Packing: Community Packing Day, to fill school backpacks, will start at 10 a.m. at Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3937 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. For more information, go to BackpackBuddy.org or email info@backpackbuddy.org.
- Unity Hot Dogs: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, will host a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs and cats that need adoption or foster families. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and desserts will be available for purchase.
- Benefit Concert: “Simple Gifts,” a benefit concert, will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Davis Fine Arts Theater at West Virginia State University in Institute. The concert will feature the Kanawha Kordsmen and Harmony ReChoired choruses, with special appearances by the Kordsmen Music Medics, the River City Alliance Quartet, the Top 10 JAD Quartet, and Mixed Nuts. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Yurets Plaska family in Ukraine.
Sunday, June 4
- Symphony Sunday: The AVN Corp. Symphony Sunday 2023 take place on the lawn of the University of Charleston, beginning at 1 p.m. For additional information, visit wvsymphony.org.
Monday, June 5
- NCCC Summer Camp: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, will host a summer camp, for ages 5 to 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays June 5 through June 16. Activities will include arts and crafts, swimming opportunities, field trips, and more. To register or receive more information, call 304-348-6884 or email Julia.Kinney@cityofcharleston.org or Kavon.Cutler@cityofcharleston.org.
- Marmet Summer Program: The Town of Marmet will have its annual summer program for kindergarten through fifth grade students from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, at Bill Wells Community Park in Marmet. Activities will include games, crafts and more. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day.
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., in South Charleston, and from 1 to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offices, 113 Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes. To schedule an appointment to donate or receive more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
- UKV HubCAP Meeting: A public meeting to discuss the futures of Montgomery and Smithers will get underway at 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Tuesday, June 6
- Morning Yoga Classes: Instructor Debora Mattingly will lead free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays in June and July, weather permitting, at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Participants should bring their own mats. For more information, call 304-348-6860.
- Pioneer Park Pool: Located next to East Bank Middle School, Pioneer Park pool in East Bank is scheduled to open for the summer season. For more information, phone 304-949-3500.
- K.V. Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Church of Christ Annex, 327 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- ‘St. Albans Writes’: “St. Albans Writes,” a monthly speaker series featuring writers with St. Albans ties, will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans. The featured speaker for June will be Dr. Nick Roberts, a St. Albans native and graduate of Marshall University. He also taught at his alma mater, St. Albans High School, for three years before moving to South Carolina. The program is free.