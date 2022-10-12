Wednesday, Oct. 12
FestivFALL Viola/Guitar Recital: The Di Gregorio/Alves Duo will perform “Echoes and Facades,” a free concert of classical music for viola and guitar, at 7 p.m. at Kanawha United Presbyterian Church, 1009 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Bernard Di Gregorio is principal viola of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and violist of the Montclaire String Quartet, the resident string quartet of West Virginia State University. Dr. Júlio Ribeiro Alves is a Marshall University professor.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Nitro Cruise-In: All wheels are welcome to a cruise-in that will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Katherine’s Cafe, 4 Bank St. in Nitro. Canned and nonperishable goods will be accepted for donation to the Nitro Food Bank. Alien Super Jesus will perform live music. For more information, call 304-755-8836.
- ‘Becoming Frederick Douglass’: West Virginia Public Broadcasting and West Virginia State University will present a screening of the documentary, “Becoming Frederick Douglass,” at 6 p.m. in the Ferrell Hall Auditorium on the WVSU campus in Institute. A panel discussion will follow the screening.
- Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the group’s clubhouse at 300 12th St. in Dunbar. The group welcomes all those with an interest in woodworking as a hobby or profession. For more information, email valleywoodworkers@gmail.com.
Friday, Oct. 14
- KVSS Craft Class: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will host a craft class, making fall/Halloween luminary bags, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Lunch will follow; the scheduled menu includes a baked fish fillet, sweet potato fries, lima beans, cheddar cauliflower, and a dessert.
- Clendenin Trunk or Treat: Elk Valley Physical Therapy will host a Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Clendenin United Methodist Church parking lot. Businesses or organizations interested in reserving a spot at the Trunk or Treat can find out more by calling 304-965-7979 or emailing stephanie@elkvalleypt.com.
- Belle Country Music/Dance: The Town of Belle will sponsor a country music show and dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. The Mark IV Band will provide the music. Admission is $5 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.
- St. Albans Haunted Trail: The St. Albans Haunted Trail will be open from 7 to 10 p.m. at St. Albans City Park, 931 Observatory Drive, St. Albans. Admission is $5 per person. Along with the spooky trail walks, there will be live music and concessions. Parking is free at Coleman Field, where hayrides will take participants to the staging area. The Haunted Trail will also be open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22.
- ‘Failure is Impossible’: “Failure is Impossible,” a play about the history of women’s suffrage in West Virginia, will be presented on Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7:30 p.m. each evening, at the West Virginia Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. Admission is free. “Failure is Impossible” was written by Renate Pore, Dan Kedhe and director Susan Marrash-Minnerly and is sponsored by the Humanities Foundation and the Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women.
- Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and share their talents. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5; admission is $2 for seniors, children and performers. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic takes place at Unity of Kanawha Valley on the second Friday of each month.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- Gem Show/Sale: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will sponsor the 48th annual Jewelry, Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Parking is free each day.
- SHS Car Show/Vendor Event: A car show and vendor event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Car show registration is $15 per vehicle. Ten trophies will be awarded. The vendor fee is $30 for a 10-foot-by-10-foot space. All vendor and registration fees will support the SHS Seniors’ 2023 Project Graduation. The event will include food trucks and a 50/50 raffle. To receive a vendor application, email SHSprojectgraduation2023@gmail.com.
- Buffalo Octoberfest: The 34th annual Buffalo Octoberfest will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Buffalo Shopping Center in Buffalo. It will include family activities, food, music, crafts, apple butter making, a petting zoo, pony rides, a flea market, and more. Each child wearing a costume to Octoberfest will receive a $5 voucher for use at the festival only. Admission and parking will be free. For more information, call 304-937-2747.
- John Brown Commemoration: The Heritage Towers Museum and Culture Center will host a Zoom program at 2 p.m., commemorating John Brown’s life and sacrifice for racial justice. The commemoration will feature a panel discussion on Brown’s raid on the armory in Harpers Ferry on Oct. 16, 1859. The panel will welcome a discussion on the merits of petitioning a federal pardon for Brown. To get the Zoom link for the program, contact the Heritage Towers Museum at aaii.pminimah@gmail.com.
- SVFD Open House: The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department will host its fifth annual open house from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 383 Call Road in Sissonville. The open house will include free food, a cake walk, children’s activities, fire extinguisher training, home safety planning, and more.
- Tire Collection: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program will host a free tire collection event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at the intersection of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
- Bridge Day 2022: Bridge Day activities will take place at the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville. For a schedule of events and more information, visit officialbridgeday.com.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- Bluegrass Concert: Featuring the Edgar Loudermilk Band, a bluegrass concert will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For additional information, phone 304-743-5749.
Sunday, Oct. 16
- Carriage Trail Leaf Walk: The Carriage Trail Leaf Walk is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the Sunrise Carriage Trail, 746 Myrtle Road (off Bridge Road) in Charleston. The free, .65-mile trail walk will include vignettes by the Children’s Theatre of Charleston, music by Jeremiah and Brittany, interactive poetry readings, and more.
- S.C. Block Party: The City of South Charleston, South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau and South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene will sponsor a free block party from 4 until 7 p.m. at the corner of Kentucky and Chestnut streets in South Charleston. The party will include candy, a Trunk or Treat, face painting, a photo booth, hot dogs, sno-cones, hayrides, live music, games, and inflatables. Costumes are encouraged.
Monday, Oct. 17
- S.A. Leaf Pickups: The City of St. Albans will have fall curbside leaf pickups for residents as follows: Monday, Wards 1 and 2; Tuesday, Wards 3 and 4; Wednesday, Wards 5 and 6; Thursday, Wards 7 and 8; and Friday, Ward 9. For more information, go to stalbanswv.com.
- Charleston Camera Club: The Charleston Camera Club will have a 6:30 p.m. competition meeting, themed “Open,” at thee Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. For more information, go to www.charlestoncameraclub.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- Veteran Oral Histories: The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in West Virginia, in association with the Craik-Patton House, will conduct veterans oral history interviews from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Video and or audio-only recordings produced during this event will be forwarded to the Library of Congress to be saved for posterity, but personal copies may be distributed to veterans and family members following the event. Veterans who have served in the United States military in any capacity are encouraged to contact Nathan Jones at 304-925-5341 to schedule and prepare for the interview. Interviews will be formatted according to the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project guidelines.
- Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. A coin auction will be held. Visitors and prospective members are welcome to attend. For further information, call 304-727-4062.