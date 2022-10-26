CAMC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at CAMC, 501 Morris St. in Charleston. To make a blood donation appointment or receive more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal discussion group will meet at 6 p.m. for a Paranormal Potluck at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. The meeting will include a meal and an open discussion; bring something to share, such as food, story, or haunted item. Contact angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.
Friday, Oct. 28
‘The Music Man’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Additional show times and dates are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. For advance tickets or more information, call 304-561-3570, visit the Clay Center box office, or go online to www.theclaycenter.org or charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Poe Radio Show: Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present “The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” on stage at 8 p.m. Other performances of the live radio play will be at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 children and seniors; they can be purchased at the door or online at mountainrootstheatre.org. For more information, visit the website or call 681-264-0776.
‘Hocus Pocus’: The Friday Night Freak Show, presented by Electric 102.7 radio, will feature a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” from 8 to 11 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St. in Charleston.
Appalachian Giveaway: Penny Seymour Ministries will host a giveaway of items such as personal and household goods, toys and small appliances from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Appalachian Labor School, 1862 Beards Fork Road, Beards Fork. For more information, contact Lisa at 304-663-6003.
Charleston Alzheimer’s Walk: The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Charleston will be held at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m., with a ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jenny Folwell at 304-699-4759 or jafolwell@alz.org.
Dunbar Craft/Vendor Show: A craft and vendor show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave. in Dunbar. Children ages 10 and younger can come in costume and trick or treat with the vendors and register for a $25 cash giveaway. The show will include a raffle, door prizes and lunch options such as hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and beverages.
Montgomery Space Launch: The Montgomery Preparatory Academy will have a “Project Hawk” model space launch in the academy’s parking lot at 550 Fifth Ave. in Montgomery, starting at 10 a.m. The model was designed and developed by Dr. Daniel Pearlson and MPA students. The launch is open to the public.
K.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Ave., Kanawha City. To schedule an appointment or learn more, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Walker Vendor Event: The Hurricane Walker Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership will host a vendor event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 102 Orchard Park Drive in Hurricane. Along with vendors offering items by manufacturers such as Paparazzi, Posh, Scentsy, Rockin’ Crocs, and many others, the event will include live music by Gerald Potts from noon to 1:30 p.m., along with cupcakes, inflatables, face painting, a food truck, and more.
Howl-O-East: Howl-O-East will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. Presented by Valley West Veterinary Hospital, Howl-O-East will feature activities such as “Pawcasso” painting, the bark or treat, a K9 costume contest and more.
Chartered Bus Trips: The Glasgow and Cedar Grove Lions Club is sponsoring a pair of upcoming chartered bus trips. A bus trip to Amish Country in Ohio is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, which will include a flea market, a cheesehouse tour, and shopping opportunities. Additionally, a bus trip will be taken on Saturday, Nov. 19, to Wytheville, Virginia, for a dinner theater Christmas show; the cost of the trip, dinner, and show is $135 per person. For reservations and more information, call 304-595-7833.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Exiles will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Singles’ Halloween Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles social group will host a Halloween dance/party from 8 to 11 p.m. in the University of Charleston’s ballroom. DJ Dancin’ Dave will provide the dance tunes. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call 304-805-4109.
Bluegrass Show: The Larry Stephenson Band will perform bluegrass tunes beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
HallowEast Costume Crawl: The HallowEast Costume Crawl will be held at various East End establishments in Charleston from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Crawler and Crawler Plus tickets and more information are available by going to CWVMainStreets.org.
Monday, Oct. 31
Thanksgiving Dinner Deadline: Monday, Oct. 31, is the deadline to request free community Thanksgiving dinners at various Fayette County sites, including Beards Fork, Gauley Bridge and Smithers. For more information or to place orders, call 304-741-9123 or email communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com.
Kanawha/Putnam Trick or Treat: Kanawha and Putnam county officials have announced that 2022 trick or treat hours will be recognized as 6 to 8 p.m.
UC Blood Drives: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Geary Student Union of the University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston. A blood drive is also scheduled at the UC Geary Student Union from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1. To make an appointment to donate or obtain additional information, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
SCPL Book Club: The South Charleston Public Library will host a meeting of its book club at 6 p.m. “The Hacienda” is the book for discussion. The book club is open to patrons ages 18 and older. Registration is required; call 304-744-6561 or contact the library via its Facebook page. The library is located at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston.
Rand Halloween Party: The Rand Community Center will host a Halloween party for the youth of Rand from 6 to 8 p.m. at 5701 Church Drive in Rand. Youths up to are 15 are welcome to attend. The center is accepting candy or cash to purchase candy. Candy and cash can be dropped off at the center, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m Monday through Friday or donated by calling Ellen Carter between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 304-925-9200.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Watercolor Workshop: Allied Artists of West Virginia will sponsor a watercolor workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Nov. 1 through Nov. 4 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road in South Hills, Charleston. Steve Rogers, from Ormond Beach, Florida, will be the workshop instructor. The workshop cost is $300 for Allied Artists of West Virginia members and $325 for non-members. Enrollees will receive a supply list. Registration can be made by mailing a check, payable to AAWV, to Jerre Watkins, 5 Lorien Way, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. For more information, call or text Watkins at 304-533-1761 or email jjwatk@aol.com.
‘St. Albans Writes’: ‘St. Albans Writes,’ a monthly speaker series held at the St. Albans Library that features authors who live in St. Albans or who graduated from St. Albans High School, returns from its COVID-19-imposed hiatus at 6 p.m. at the library, at 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans. The speaker will be Andy Spradling, a lifelong St. Albans resident and former Charleston Daily Mail sportswriter. Spradling has published three novels and is writing his fourth, a psychological thriller. The series will be presented on the first Tuesday of every month at the St. Albans Library. For more information, contact the library at 304-722-4244.