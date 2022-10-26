Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wednesday, Oct. 26

  • CAMC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at CAMC, 501 Morris St. in Charleston. To make a blood donation appointment or receive more information, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
  • Paranormal Discussion Group: The St. Albans Paranormal discussion group will meet at 6 p.m. for a Paranormal Potluck at the St. Albans Historical Society headquarters, 404 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. The meeting will include a meal and an open discussion; bring something to share, such as food, story, or haunted item. Contact angiebreedenwv@gmail.com for additional information.

