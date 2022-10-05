Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

calendar graphic

Wednesday, Oct. 5

  • WVSILC Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Service’s third-floor conference room, 10 McJunkin Ave. in Nitro. A Zoom option is available; call 304-766-4624 or go to www.wvsilc.org for log-in information.
  • Nitro Library Storytime: At 10:30 a.m., the Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro, will host a storytime program for children up to age 4 and their caregivers. Registration is required; call 304-755-4432.
  • Capitol Market Mixer: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Market Mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser will include food, drinks, music, swag bags, and more. Tickets are $90 each at the door. All attendees will receive a commemorative Capitol Market tote bag upon arrival. For additional details, go to capitolmarket.net.
  • Rod Run & Doo Wop: The Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8, at Haddad Riverfront Park and along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The Wednesday Evening Cruise-In will be from 4 to 9 p.m., from Kanawha Boulevard to Home Depot, 100 Cross Terrace Blvd. (Southridge Center) in South Charleston. A full schedule of events is accessible at charlestonwvcarshow.org.

