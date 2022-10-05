WVSILC Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Service’s third-floor conference room, 10 McJunkin Ave. in Nitro. A Zoom option is available; call 304-766-4624 or go to www.wvsilc.org for log-in information.
Nitro Library Storytime: At 10:30 a.m., the Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro, will host a storytime program for children up to age 4 and their caregivers. Registration is required; call 304-755-4432.
Capitol Market Mixer: Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston, will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a Market Mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser will include food, drinks, music, swag bags, and more. Tickets are $90 each at the door. All attendees will receive a commemorative Capitol Market tote bag upon arrival. For additional details, go to capitolmarket.net.
Rod Run & Doo Wop: The Charleston Boulevard Rod Run & Doo Wop is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, through Saturday, Oct. 8, at Haddad Riverfront Park and along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The Wednesday Evening Cruise-In will be from 4 to 9 p.m., from Kanawha Boulevard to Home Depot, 100 Cross Terrace Blvd. (Southridge Center) in South Charleston. A full schedule of events is accessible at charlestonwvcarshow.org.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Kids’ Consignment Sale: The West Virginia Kids’ Consignment Sale will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at Valley Park in Hurricane. Children’s clothing, toys, equipment, and more from 600 local families will be for sale. Visit www.wvkids.net for additional information.
Eleanor Town Yard Sale: A fall, town-wide yard sale will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, in Eleanor. Yard sale permits will not be required. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at St. Anthony Church, 1000 Sixth St., W., in Charleston. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. The regular business meeting, at 7 p.m., will be conducted by President Louisa Burdette. All presidents, council representatives and committee members are requested to attend. The Preferential Tea will be discussed for the date and place. Special guest and hostess this month is the Alpha Lambda Master. For more information, contact Publicity Chairman Charlotte Bowling at charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
WVSU Homecoming: West Virginia State University 2022 Homecoming events are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 8, on the Institute campus. For the schedule of events, go to www.wvstateu.edu.
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival: The 2022 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, through Sunday, Oct. 9, at Milton Pumpkin Park in Milton. Visit wvpumpkinpark.com for a schedule of events and more details.
Friday, Oct. 7
Teen Juried Art Exhibition: The Art-for-FALL juried art exhibition, open to seventh through 12th grade students, will open at the Taylor Books Annex Gallery at 226 Capitol St. in Charleston. The free FestivFALL exhibition will be on display through Sunday, Oct. 16. An awards ceremony will be held at Slack Plaza at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Tire Collection Program: West Virginia Cashin is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority to collect scrap tires in an environmentally friendly manner in compliance with local, state and federal regulations. Up to 10 tires, with or without rims, per person will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Tires can be dropped off at 1 Pickens Road in Nitro. The program is for Putnam County residents only (no businesses). Those dropping off tires should bring identification. For more information, visit wvcashin.com.
‘Treasure Island’: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Treasure Island” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Friday’s performance starts at 7 p.m., with 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Saturday and a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. Tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased at the door or via ctoc.org.
Dunbar Crafts/Hot Dogs: Dunbar Community Partners will sponsor a fall craft show and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St., Dunbar. For more information, call/text Sierra Sovine at 304-881-6977 or email dcp25064@gmail.com
Marmet Fall Festival: The 2022 Marmet Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine, at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. For more information, contact Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Hot Dog/Bake Sale: The Loudendale Lions Club will have a hot dog and bake sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Loudendale Community Building in Charleston. Proceeds will go to the Lions’ community service projects. A drawing for Reba McEntire concert tickets will take place at 2 p.m.
CHS Fall Festival: The Capital High School Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. Activities and attractions will include a haunted house, games, vendors and food trucks.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival: The St. Albans Historical Society will sponsor the 19th annual Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Morgan’s Kitchen, 2600 MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans. Activities will include apple butter making, cabin tours and arts and crafts. The St. Albans Ladies Club will have baked goods, drinks, and hot dogs available for purchase. Apple butter will also be available to purchase. St. Albans Farmers Market vendors will be on site. Parking for and admission to the festival is free. For more information, call Patty Swango at 304-549-4100.
Community Health Fair: The second annual West Side Community Health Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 504 Virginia St., W., in Charleston. Activities will include health screenings, health information and education booths, the Fun Fitness Bus for children, flu vaccinations, COVID-19 testing, and more. Bonnie’s Bus will be at the site to provide breast cancer screenings; register in advance for discounted Bonnie’s Bus screenings by emailing amewlcc@gmail.com or brightfuturesnow18@gmail.com.
Fall Y’All Festival/Chili Cook-Off: The St. Albans Fall Y’all Festival Chili Cook-Off will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Main Street in St. Albans. Along with the chili cook-off competition and sampling of the entries, the event will feature live music, arts and crafts, a variety of children’s activities, food and beverages, and more.
Marmet Music/Dance: Southern Draw will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Putnam 4-H Open House: Putnam County 4-H will have an open house event for prospective members and other guests from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eleanor Fire Station in Eleanor. For more information, call 304-586-0217.
Monday, Oct. 10
Smithers Walk2Wellness: A Walk2Wellness program will begin at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, at 5:30 p.m., for a walk along the River Cities Urban Walking Trail.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Nitro LCIS Meeting: Kanawha County Schools will conduct a Local School Improvement Council meeting for public input on Nitro area schools at 6 p.m. at Nitro High School, 1300 Park Ave., Nitro.
Hunger to Hope: A Hunger to Hope benefit dinner, to celebrate Manna Meal and its founder, the Rev. Jim Lewis, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. WCHS-TV meteorologist Doug Harlow will emcee the event, with music by the Bob Thompson Trio. The event will include a cocktail hour and multi-course, sit-down dinner. Tickets cost $125 each; proceeds will support Manna Meal programs. For tickets or more information, visit www.mannameal.org.