Wednesday, Sept. 13
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Drive in Charleston. For additional information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
Thursday, Sept. 14
- Silviculture Workshop: The West Virginia State University Extension’s Agriculture and Natural Resources team will hold an introduction to silviculture workshop at the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center in Alum Creek from 1 to 3 p.m. The free, two-part workshop is tailored to address all concerns and needs regarding the measurements and silvics of different native trees and provide a better understanding of optimizing natural resources. Participants will learn about the different silviculture techniques used to manage forests and the economic and ecological benefits of forest management. They will also be able to make a Biltmore stick, a tool used to help measure trees. The outdoor seminar is designed to be interactive and hands-on; participants should be prepared to do some light hiking to discuss different tree species and measurements. To register, go to events.r20.constantcontact.com. For more information, contact Liz Moss at anr@wvstateu.edu or 304-661-6016.
- Business After Hours: A Charleston Area Alliance Business After Hours networking event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley Inc., 215 Virginia St., W., in Charleston. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $30 for others. After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, member pricing increases to $25. To register or receive more information, contact Erin Noon at enoon@enoon@charlestonareaalliance.org.
- Landscape Gardening Workshop: Master Gardener Katherine Schipke will present a Simple Landscape Gardening workshop to discuss how to prepare plants for the upcoming cool and cold seasons. The workshop will be conducted from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam’s John L. Dickinson Homeowner Education Center, 815 Court St. in Charleston. To register or receive more information, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18.
- PCDA Dinner: The Putnam County Development Authority Annual Dinner will be held at Valley Park in Hurricane. The event will include keynote speakers from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia and Kanawha Scales & Systems. A cocktail hour will get underway at 5 p.m. To register or find out more, go to www.bit.ly/pcda-annual-dinner.
- Ribfest: The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival will be held at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston daily through Sunday, Sept. 17. For more information, go to www.wvribfest.com.
Friday, Sept. 15
- Rotary Golf Classic: The Rotary Club of South Charleston’s 11th Annual Benefit Golf Classic will be held at Little Creek Golf Course, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston. Registration will get underway at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch and an awards presentation will follow the games. The cost for a foursome is $300 (includes green fees, beverages and lunch) and hole sponsorships are $125 each. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club’s community and scholarship programs. For more information, email scwvrotary@yahoo.com.
- CAMC Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CAMC Memorial Division, 3200 MacCorkle Ave. in Charleston. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.
- Belle Cruise-In/Car Show: The Town of Belle Cruise-In and Car Show will be held Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1100 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. The cruise-in will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Car show registrations are $15 each. Bands will perform from 4 to 9 p.m. each day, and food vendors will be on site both days. For more information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9741 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
- Dog Swims: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will offer a dog swim from 6 to 8 p.m. today and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center at 314 Donnelly St. in Charleston. Dog swims are also scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Cato Park, 200 Baker Lane in Charleston. Donations of pet supplies, to benefit the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, will be accepted at all of the dog swim events.
- ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’: “Mary Poppins Jr.” will be presented at 7 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. The show will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and 2 p.m. on Sept. 17. For tickets and more information, go to www.onthestage.tickets and search for the show from the homepage.
- Friday Night Jam: The Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 1078 Main St. in Elkview, will feature Stephanie and the Band of Brothers playing on stage, starting at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
- ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present a new adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” set in the Roaring Twenties, where gangsters, flappers and suffragettes have replaced fairies. Show times and dates are 8 p.m. Sept. 15-17 and 22-24. Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children under 12. The Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. For tickets or more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org.
- Bluegrass Show: Featuring Lincoln Mash and the Heather Alley Band, a bluegrass show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
- S.A. Lamppost Deadline: Sponsors are being sought for the fall lamppost decorations in downtown St. Albans. For more information, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100 or saparadelady@gmail.com by Friday, Sept. 15.
- Trappers’ Convention: The West Virginia Trappers Association will hold its 54th annual trappers’ convention on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Gilmer County Recreation Center, 1365 Sycamore Run Road in Glenville. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday. There will be demonstrations both days. A board of directors meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Friday. A tree stand safety class will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with the West Virginia Bowhunters. A coyote hunting seminar with John Partain of Salty Dog Coyote Reapers will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A tomahawk throw and muzzleloader shooting will be offered by the West Virginia Muzzleloaders Association from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday, and free trapper education classes will be held on Saturday, with registration getting underway at 8:30 a.m. and the class beginning at 9 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and class graduation at 1 p.m. A general membership meeting and awards ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday and a benefit auction will start at 2 p.m. Saturday. A hot dog roast and bonfires will be offered each night as well. Vendors will be present both days. Primitive camping will be available. Lunch will be available both days in the dining hall. For more information, contact Jeremiah Whitlatch at 304-916-3329.
Saturday, Sept. 16
- CLCS Community 5K: Cross Lanes Christian School will host a 50th Anniversary Community 5K run/walk on the school’s campus at 8 a.m. To register and find out more, visit runsignup.com.
- Fall Nature Walks: The 2023 Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks will take place at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. at the KSF Nature Center (the former pool building) and choose from a variety of nature hikes led by volunteers, park staff and Master Naturalists. Walks will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.
- Nitro Yoga Class: A free yoga class will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle in Nitro.
- Putnam County Youth Day: The eighth annual Putnam County Youth Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Putnam County Gun Club in Eleanor, adjacent to Eleanor Park. Everything if furnished for the following activities: BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, Cowboy Shooting, sling shot shooting and air rifles. Registration is $5 and a T-shirt per person (youth 18 and under). Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them. Prizes will be given throughout the day. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at a concession stand. For more information, call Dave Thompson at 304-776-1950 or Bill Shank at 304-539-2944.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Glow Run 4 Recovery 5K: The fourth annual Glow Run 4 Recovery night run/walk and dance party will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. The run/walk will get underway at 8 p.m., with check-ins requested by 7 p.m. The event will also include a live performance, vendors, recovery speakers sharing their experiences, and a Kids’ Fun area with a foam machine, slip-n-slide, bounce house, glow face painting, splash pad, and more. Pre-registration is $30 and includes timed running and a T-shirt. A T-shirt-only option, without timed running, is $20. To register or find out more, go to runsignup.com.
Monday, Sept. 18
- Nitro Pickleball League: The Nitro Singles Pickleball League will play on Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 18 through Oct. 23 at the Nitro Athletic Complex, 1650 Park Ave. in Nitro. Participation is free to Athletic Complex members and $15 for non-members. The Athletic Complex will provide balls. Games will be played best of three to 11 with two matches each evening. For more information, call 681-910-6030. To register for the league, go to www.cityofnitro.recdesk.com.
- Plant Club: The first monthly meeting of the Plant Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park in Hurricane. Propagation techniques will be discussed and additional information will be provided about the following meeting. For further information, call 304-562-0518.
Tuesday, Sept. 19
- S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at BridgeValley Community & Technical College, 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston. To schedule a donation time or receive more information, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.
- St. John Book Club: The St. John United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the church. The book for discussion will be “Hang the Moon” by Jeanette Wall. The Oct. 17 book for discussion will be “Open And Shut” by Andy Carpenter, and the Nov. 21 book for discussion will be “Ashes of Roses” by Sybil Jarvis Pischke. All meetings are held on at 1 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in Room 250 at St. John United Methodist Church, 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. For more information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
- Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices at 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be available on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office. Call 304-755-3669 for further information.
- SCCC Business After Hours: A South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours networking event will be hosted by Priority Health & Spa, 4502B MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston, from 5 until 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. Pre-registration is required; go to www.southcharlestonchamber.org, email soccoc@wvdsl.net or call 304-744-0051.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. Men and women ages 15 and older are welcome to attend. Directed by Dr. Ilse Long, the HCC sings a wide variety of music, welcomes all singers without requiring auditions, and performs two to three concerts a year. For more information, email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages.