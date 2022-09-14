Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

calendar graphic

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The group is for anyone who is affiliated with someone with the disease. It’s a chance to receive information, support and guidance. The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.

Stories you might like

Tags

Recommended for you