Wednesday, Sept. 14
Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. The group is for anyone who is affiliated with someone with the disease. It’s a chance to receive information, support and guidance. The group meets from 3 to 4 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Family Math Night: Edgewood Elementary School will host a Family Math Night program at the school from 4 to 6 p.m.
Needle Arts Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. MMNA meetings, including this evening’s, begin at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room at 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or take part in open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for further information.
Friday, Sept. 16
Dunbar Fall Festival: The 2022 Dunbar Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16, starting at 5 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17, on 12th Street in Dunbar. For more information and event updates, visit the Dunbar Fall Festival 2022 page on Facebook or call 304-766-0223.
CIC Cuba Presentation: West Virginia State University Professor Robin Broughton will discuss her travels to Cuba at a meeting of the Charleston International Club at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., on Charleston’s East End. A potluck dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Broughton’s presentation will begin at 6:40 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact David Mould at 304-400-4368.
CYAC Drama: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will present “Whose Body Is It Anyway? The Abortion Monologues” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., Charleston. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and can be purchased at the door or online at cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com
‘The Little Prince’: “The Little Prince” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans. Additional performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children 12 and younger. To order tickets or receive more information, go to www.albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
Bluegrass Show: Tony Hale and Blackwater will perform a bluegrass concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, phone 304-743-5749.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Nitro Shred Day: Peoples Federal Credit Union will host a community shred day, for the safe disposal of documents, from 9 a.m. to noon at its Nitro branch at 419 First Ave., South.
Putnam County Youth Day: The 27th annual Putnam County Youth Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Putnam County Gun Club, adjacent to Eleanor Park, in Eleanor. Activities will include BB guns, archery, life saver throws, .22 shooting, shotgun shooting, cowboy shooting, sling shot shooting, and air rifle shooting (all equipment will be provided). The registration fee is $5, which includes a T-shirt for youths ages 18 and younger. Each participant must have an adult leader/parent to be responsible for them during the event. Prizes will be awarded throughout the day. Food and drinks will be available at a concession stand. Call Dave Thompson, 304-776-1950, for more information.
SCHS Hot Dogs: South Charleston High School cheerleaders will conduct a hot dog sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SCHS, 1 Eagle Way in South Charleston. A hot dog, chips and drink costs $5. Additional hot dogs will be $2 each, and brownies will be available for $2 apiece. Free deliveries will be available for local businesses. Orders can be picked up at the high school.
Australian Animals: The Kanawha County Public Library will host free appearances of Australian animals Pantoufle the wallaby and kangaroo joeys Beau and Gaston from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet.
Marmet Music/Dance: Retro Country will perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
WVSO ‘Opening Sensation’: The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present an “Opening Sensation” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The concert will feature music director candidate Janna Hymes and Astral Artist cellist Alexander Hersh. For tickets or more information, go to tickets.theclaycenter.org or wvsymphony.org or call 304-561-3570
Glow Run 4 Recovery 5K: The fourth annual Glow Run 4 Recovery 5K run/walk will be held at Magic Island, Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston, starting at 4 p.m. Along with the run/walk, which will get underway at 8 p.m., the event will include vendors, a dance party, music by DJ AMP, recovery speakers, a variety of activities for children, and more. Pre-registration is $30 and includes timed running and an event T-shirt. A T-shirt-only option is available for $20. Online registration closes at midnight Thursday, Sept. 15. To register online or receive more information, visit runsignup.com and search for Glow Run 4 Recovery 5K from the homepage.
Monday, Sept. 19
KVSS Bingo: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will include country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, and collard greens. For more information, phone 304-348-0707.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
St. John Book Club: The St. John United Methodist Church Book Club will resume monthly meetings at 1 p.m. and meet on the third Tuesday of every month at 1 p.m. at the church at 4536 Teays Valley Road in Scott Depot. The book for discussion this month is “The Boys” by Ron and Clint Howard. For directions to the church or additional information, call Peggy Kuhl at 304-638-3659 or the church at 304-757-6343.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, at 7 p.m. A coin auction will be held. Visitors and prospective members are welcome to attend. For additional information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus has begun weekly rehearsals for its winter concert to be performed at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Baptist Temple in Charleston. The group rehearses from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Baptist Temple. New and former members are invited to participate. The Baptist Temple is located on the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End; use the Morris Street entrance, with parking in the rear of the church. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal through Sept. 27. COVID-19 protocols will require proof of all of vaccinations and both boosters during registration for all members. Masks are optional to wear during rehearsals and for the concert. For further information, contact CCC Director Jayson Keeton by calling 315-945-3356 or emailing jayson.keeton@gmail.com.