Wednesday, Sept. 21
PAAC Forum: The Partnership of African American Churches, along with other organizations and leaders in the community, will host an event at West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave., Charleston from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss a number of issues affecting area youths. The discussion is designed to examine the mental health disparities affecting students and particularly how they are being disproportionately affected by the many challenges that they face, according to a PAAC release. Scheduled panelists include Yvonne Sherri Lee-Long, Larry Moore, Rashaun Poore, Pas MC Collins, Chenelle Coy, Alecia Allen, Sherry Russell-Jackson, Michael Farmer, and Jennifer Pharr.
Thursday, Sept. 22
- UKV Litter Sweep: The cities of Montgomery and Smithers will participate in the fall U.S. 60 litter sweep in both municipalities. The litter sweep will get underway at 10 a.m. at Smithers City Hall. For more information, contact either city hall.
- PCDA Dinner: The annual Putnam County Development Authority Dinner will take place in the Valley Park Conference Center at Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane. John Farris, general manager and vice president of Nucor Steel WV, will be the speaker. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m. The dinner and program will get underway at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $75. RSVPs and nominations for the dinner and business and Volunteer of the Year awards can be made by emailing PCDA@PCDA.org.
Friday, Sept. 23
- Baby Love Pantry: The Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will provide free diapers, wipes, and, when available, formula from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There are no income requirements to receive items, but I.D. for proof of child is required. Drive-through pickup of items can be made in the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes.
- ‘The Little Prince’: “The Little Prince” will be presented on stage at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, at 7:30 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
- Drive-In Movie: The South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena will host a free drive-in movie, “Luca,” starting at dusk in the parking lot next to Target at the Shoppes at Trace Fork on Corridor G in South Charleston.
- Red Barn Marketplace: The Red Barn Marketplace antiques and crafts event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The free-admission event will be held in conjunction with a car show at the Winfield Riding Range, 5449 W.Va. 34 in Winfield.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- CMS Yard Sale: Charleston Montessori School will host a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the CMS campus at 3410 Virginia Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Toys, clothing, household items, books, and more will be available. The Bee Box Coffee truck will be onsite. To rent a yard sale booth for $25, email campbell_amanda@outlook.com
- WeCANClimb 5K: The CAMC Foundation’s eighth annual WeCANClimb 5K Trail Run and 2.5 Mile Hike will be held at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. The run/hike will begin at 8 a.m. at KSF Shelter 3. The entry fee is $25 for either the run or the hike. Proceeds will support the CAMC Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides specialized care to children and families in situations involving child neglect and abuse. To register for the trail run/hike or to sponsor or donate to the event, go to give.camcfoundation.org.
- High School Music Festival: The 37th annual “Whirlwind of Music” festival will start at approximately 10 a.m. at Hurricane High School, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The festival will feature high school bands from throughout the region competing.
- Public Shred Day: The Hurricane Creek branch of Putnam County Bank at 101 Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane will host a public shred day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dog Jog 5K: The seventh annual Dog Jog 5K Run/Walk, to benefit Putnam County Animal Shelter programs and services, will get underway at 8 a.m. at Valley Park in Hurricane. The registration fee is $30. Leashed dogs are welcome. For more information and online registration, go to runsignup.com
- Walk Like MADD: The Mothers Against Drunk Driving-West Virginia group will sponsor and conduct its inaugural Walk Like MADD-WV fundraising event at Valley Park in Hurricane. Sponsors, partners, donors, and team leaders are invited to participate in the non-competitive event. To find out more, go to www.walklikemadd.org/westvirginia, call 304-757-0775 or email margie.sadler@madd.org.
- OktoberWest: The 14th OktoberWest, presented by Encova Insurance, will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. in the West Side’s Elk City District on Washington Street, W., in Charleston. The festival will feature more than 150 beers, ciders, and seltzers; contests and live musical entertainment. For tickets and more information, go to CWVMainStreets.org
- Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call Frances Armentrout at 304-644-9197.
Monday, Sept. 26
- Walk2Wellness: A free Walk2Wellness walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Participants will walk the River Cities Urban Walking Trail.
- Riverside LSIC Meeting: A public meeting of the Local School Improvement Council will get underway at 6 p.m. at Riverside High School in Belle, changed from its original site at Carver Career and Technical Center. Input is sought for matters involving Riverside and its feeder schools: Belle, Marmet, Pratt, Malden, Midland Trail, Mary Ingles, Sharon Dawes, Chesapeake, and Cedar Grove elementary schools; DuPont and East Bank middle schools; and Valley PK-8.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
S.C. Business After Hours: A Business After Hours networking event will take place at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, 402 Second Ave., South Charleston, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for South Charleston Chamber of Commerce members and $15 for non-members. For more information or to register, contact the South Charleston Chamber of Commerce at 304-744-0051 or executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org
- Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus has started weekly rehearsals for its winter concert to be performed at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Baptist Temple in Charleston. The group rehearses from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Baptist Temple. New and former members are invited to participate. The Baptist Temple is located on the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End; use the Morris Street entrance, with parking in the rear of the church. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal through Sept. 27. COVID-19 protocols require proof of all of vaccinations and both boosters during registration for all members. Masks are optional to wear during rehearsals and for the concert. For further information, contact CCC Director Jayson Keeton by calling 315-945-3356 or emailing jayson.keeton@gmail.com.