Wednesday, Sept. 21

PAAC Forum: The Partnership of African American Churches, along with other organizations and leaders in the community, will host an event at West Side Middle School, 812 Park Ave., Charleston from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss a number of issues affecting area youths. The discussion is designed to examine the mental health disparities affecting students and particularly how they are being disproportionately affected by the many challenges that they face, according to a PAAC release. Scheduled panelists include Yvonne Sherri Lee-Long, Larry Moore, Rashaun Poore, Pas MC Collins, Chenelle Coy, Alecia Allen, Sherry Russell-Jackson, Michael Farmer, and Jennifer Pharr.

