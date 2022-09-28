Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wednesday, Sept. 28

  • UC Builders Club: The University of Charleston Builders Club will host a noon luncheon, featuring speaker Forest “Jack” Bowman, professor of Law Emeritus at West Virginia University. Call 304-357-4735 to RSVP or for additional information.
  • Environmental Conference Deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 28, is the application deadline for scholarships to attendr the 47th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at Twin Falls State Park. Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youths ages 13 to 18 and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register at a cost of $200 each. For more information or to register, visit dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.

