Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Montgomery Senior Expo: The “Live Well Be Well” Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Montgomery General Hospital, 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. The Senior Expo will include a variety of educational sessions, healthy eating and exercise demonstrations, vendors, games, and door prizes. For more information, contact Donna Raynes at draynes@mghwv.org or 304-442-7424.
- Mountain Roots Auditions: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre will conduct auditions from 4 to 9 p.m. for “An Appalachian Christmas Carol,” a modern version of the Charles Dickens novel, at 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle. Twenty roles are available for children, teenagers, and adults. The show will be performed at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 18. No appointments are necessary to audition. For more information, visit mountainrootstheatre.org or call 681-264-0776.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- Woman’s Club Yard Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have its last yard sale of 2022 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the club headquarters, Virginia and Elizabeth streets on Charleston’s East End. Sale items will include decorations for fall and Christmas, jewelry, scarves, handbags, holiday and winter clothing, shoes and boots, linens, household items, glassware, and miscellaneous goods. All items must go to make room for new 2023 inventory. For additional information, call 304-552-8015.
- Documentary Screening: A screening of the feature documentary “Tipping the Pain Scale,” addressing America’s drug addiction crisis, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive in Winfield. The screening is presented by the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and the Putnam Wellness Coalition. For further information, call 304-539-9518 or email pwc@regionalfrn.org.
Friday, Nov. 4
- HHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Hurricane High School Auxiliary Gymnasium, 3350 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
- Fall Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission and the Town of Clendenin will stock the Elk River and Blue Creek in the Sanderson area with trout, beginning at 9 a.m. at the public access area in upper Clendenin (end of Maywood Avenue).
- KVSS Craft Class: A craft class will get underway at 10:30 a.m. at Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Holiday wreaths will be the craft project. A luncheon of lasagna, yellow squash, Italian green beans, and garlic toast will be available after the class. Call 304-348-0707 for more information.
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools will conduct children’s developmental screenings at Teays Valley Baptist Church on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2
- to 4 will be screened in the areas of speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1112, to schedule an appointment or receive more information.
- ‘The Snow Queen:’ The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble will perform “The Snow Queen” at 7 p.m. at the Culture Center in the state Capitol Complex in Charleston. General admission tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door.
- ‘The Music Man’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Additional show times and dates are 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. For advance tickets or more information, visit the Clay Center box office or go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org online.
- ‘Our Town’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” at 8 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
Saturday, Nov. 5
- Breast Cancer Screenings: CAMC is sponsoring a Screen2Intervene breast cancer screening day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mammograms will be offered at the CAMC Breast Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. No appointment is necessary (walk-ins are welcome) or appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-388-1590. For more information, visit camc.org/Screen2Intervene.
- Arts & Crafts/Vendor Event: The United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane, will sponsor the group’s annual Fall Festival Arts, Crafts and Vendors Event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be hot dogs, barbecues, baked “goodies,” pecans, and Country Store items, with more than 30 vendor spaces set up offering a wide variety of quality merchandise.
- S.C. Cookie Sale: The United Women of Faith will have a cookie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wesley Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. Cookies, in a variety of flavors, will be available for $5 per dozen or 50 cents each.
- Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house at its museum at 404 Fourth Ave in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On display will be hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks, and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring their old St. Albans photographs to be scanned for the Historical Society’s files.
- S.A. Veterans’ Parade: The St. Albans Veterans’ Parade will start at 11 a.m. at Sixth Avenue, continuing into downtown St. Albans. This year, parade organizers are asking for donations to offset the costs of the parade (although they are encouraged, donations are not required). The parade is being presented by the VFW Auxiliary Post 6418 and the American Legion Post 73, St. Albans.
- SCPL Festi-Fall: The South Charleston Public Library will host a Festi-Fall event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts and crafts vendors interested in reserving a free booth can call 304-744-6561 for more details.
- S.A. Early Voting: Saturday, Nov. 5, is the final day for early voting in St. Albans. Polls will be open at St. Albans City Hall from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Poll hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week.
- Planning/Election Meeting: The Institute/West Dunbar/Pinewood Sub Area Planning Committee Inc. will hold a community and election meeting from 10 a.m. until noon at the William J. Raglin Community Education Center, 142 Marshall Ave. in Dunbar. Votes will be taken to fill the following positions: president, secretary, and three board members. Nominations will be taken from the floor. You must be present to vote and/or be placed on the ballot. Copies of the newly revised bylaws will be available at the meeting.
- Benefit Cornhole Tournament: To benefit a local family with a member who is dealing with colon cancer, a cornhole tournament will start at 11 a.m. at DuPont Middle School, 1 Panther Drive, Malden. Team registration ended on Nov. 1, but spectators are invited to bring chairs to watch the contests. Vendors will be on site, a 50/50 raffle will be held, and food will be served all day, with a BBQ, chips, and a drink available for $7 and two hot dogs, chips, and a drink for $5. Free deliveries for orders of four or more meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Penny Barefield or Crystal Green at 304-395-2633 or 304-951-1600.
- Nitro Chili Cookoff/Beerfest: The Wagging Tails/Smoke on the Water Edition Chili Cookoff and Nitro Ales Beer Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 21st Street and Second Avenue in Nitro. Proceeds from the cookoff will go to HospiceCare, local animal support groups, and the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. The Beerfest will feature a VIP craft beer experience from 11 a.m. to noon, for $60, which will require a special wristband and limited to 50 attendees. The VIP experience will feature exclusive beer sampling opportunities, food from local restaurants, and live music. General admission tickets for unlimited beer sampling will be sold online and on the day of the festival for $30. For more information, visit the Facebook page, waggingtailschilichallenge.
- Climate Bill Talk: Perry Bryant will speak on the environmental and energy provisions of the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act from 11 a.m. until noon in Room 311-A of the Kanawha Public Library, 123 Capitol St. in Charleston. The program is free.
- SES Fall Festival: The Sissonville Elementary School PTO host a fall festival starting at noon at the school, 8324 Sissonville Drive in Charleston.
- Craft/Vendor Show: The Bridge will host a fall and Christmas craft and vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Scarlet Oaks Country Club, 279 Dairy Road, Poca. There will also be a car show; the entry fee is $10 on the day of show and trophies will be awarded. Interested vendors can receive more information by contacting Jennifer Rutherford at 304-881-4744 or jrutherford723@gmail.com.
- Milton Spaghetti Dinner: The Milton Rotary Club will sponsor a spaghetti dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. at Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St. in Milton. The dinner will include a silent auction of items donated by local businesses. Proceeds will be used to provide scholarships to area high school seniors.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Opus Chorale Concert: The Opus Chorale of West Virginia will present “We Remember Them,” an All Saints Day concert featuring “Requiem in D Minor” by Gabriel Fauré, at 2 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Admission is $10 per person.
- SVFD Photo Fund Drive: The Sissonville Fire Department will host its photo fund drive from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire station at 383 Call Road in Charleston. No appointment is necessary. A $20 donation is requested, with a complementary 10-inch-by-13-inch portrait. For tickets and more information, email bcarney@station26.org.
Monday, Nov. 7
- Campbells Creek Flood Relief: BowlesBoyz BBQ, 201 Campbells Creek Drive in Charleston, will offer financial support today to those affected by the Aug. 15 flooding in the Campbells Creek area. When you place your food order, say “CCC” or “CARES,” and BowlesBoyz BBQ will donate 10% of the sale to the Campbells Creek Cares group for its ongoing fundraising efforts for flood relief.
- Walk2Wellness: A free Walk2Wellness program will start at 5:30 p.m. the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Participants will walk the River Cities Urban Trail.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. The vice president will conduct the meeting due to the president’s absence. RSVPs will be taken for the Nov. 17 Pledge Royal Banquet. The board will meet earlier to discuss the council meeting for February. For more information and updates, contact Publicity Chairman Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
- UC Speaker Series: Sherry Winn will speak at 7 p.m. as part of the University of Charleston’s Maier Foundation Speaker Series. Winn is a leadership speaker, consultant, author, and former UC women’s basketball coach. To register or receive more information regarding the event, go to www.ucwv.edu.