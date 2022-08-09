Putnam County Library lists new nonfiction, fiction titles available Aug 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Putnam County Library has released its list of new books. For more information about library hours, branch locations, special events, and different ways to borrow, visit putnam.lib.wv.us/New fictionBaldacci, David: “The 6:20 Man”Barton, Fiona: “Local Gone Missing”Bentley, Don: “Zero Hour”Berry, Steve: “The Omega Factor”Brock, Kimberly: “The Lost Book of Eleanor Dare”Brooks, Geraldine: “Horse”Castillo, Linda: “The Hidden One”Chiaverini, Jennifer: “Switchboard Soldiers”Child, Lincoln: “Chrysalis”Clarke, Lucy: “One of the Girls”Emezi, Akwaeke: “You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty”Fajardo-Anstine, Kali: “Woman of Light”Gentill, Sulari: “The Woman in the Library”Gerritsen, Tess: “Listen to Me”Giffin, Emily: “Meant to Be”Guillory, Jasmine: “By the Book”Hall, Alexis: “A Lady for a Duke”Hatcher, Robin: “I’ll Be Seeing You”Heltzel, Anne: “Just Like Mother”Higgins, Kristan: “Out of the Clear Blue Sky”Jackson, Lisa: “The Girl Who Survived”Koontz, Dean: “The Big Dark Sky”Korelitz, Jean: “Hanff The Latecomer”Leary, Ann: “The Foundling”Macomber, Debbie: “The Best is Yet to Come”McTiernan, Dervla: “The Murder Rule”Monaghan, Annabel: “Nora Goes Off Script”Murphy, Nora: “The Favor”Patterson, James: “Escape”Patterson, James: “Shattered”Pavone, Chris: “Two Nights in Lisbon”Reichs, Kathy: “Cold Cold Bones” Stories you might like 'Rally in the Valley' athletic competition coming to Hurricane Free COVID-19 testing Wednesday at First Baptist Putnam County Library lists new nonfiction, fiction titles available PCS to conduct sweep screenings Rose, Jeneva: “One of Us is Dead”Schellman, Katharine: “Last Call at the Nightingale”Shepherd, Peng: “The Cartographers”Silva, Daniel: “Portrait of an Unknown Woman”Steel, Danielle: “Suspects”Thor, Brad: “Rising Tiger”Ware, Ruth: “The It Girl”White, Kiersten: “Hide”Wiggs, Susan: “Sugar and Salt”Wiley, Soon: “When We Fell Apart”Woods, Stuart: “Black Dog”New nonfictionAbdelmahmoud, Elamin: “Son of Elsewhere”Auffant, Amanda: “Tiger Lily”Auster, Paul: “Burning Boy”Birx, Deborah: “Silent Invasion”Black, Riley: “The Last Days of the Dinosaurs”Bourla, Albert: “Moonshot”Browder, Bill: “Freezing Order”Brown, David: “The First Populist”Conway, Kellyanne: “Here’s the Deal”Curry, Sonya: “Fierce Love”Delahooke, Mona: “Brain-Body Parenting”Jagger, Steph: “Everything Left to Remember”Jawando, Will: “My Seven Black Fathers”Klein, Jessi: “I’ll Show Myself Out”Liu, Simu: “We Were Dreamers”Mills, Stephen: “Chosen”Philpott, Mary Laura: “Bomb Shelter”Richtel, Matt: “Inspired”Rigg, Bryan: “Mark Flamethrower”Sedaris, David: “Happy-Go-Lucky”Vuong, Ocean: “Time is a Mother”Woods, Stuart: “An Extravagant Life” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fiction Nonfiction Putnam County Library Publishing Zoology Literature Stephen Eleanor Dare Kimberly Kiersten Recommended for you