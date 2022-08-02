Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The City of Hurricane, ShotFire Fitness, GORUCK and MudGear will jointly host an inaugural "Rally in the Valley" athletic event on Saturday, Aug. 13.

More than 50 participants from throughout West Virginia and eight other states will compete in a series of five events in Putnam County. "Rally in the Valley" will get underway with a 5K trail run beginning at 8 a.m. at the Meeks Mountain Trails in Hurricane.

