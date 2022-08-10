Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

shswbsite

The Sissonville High School Strategic Media Club has created a revamped website for the school this year.

 Courtesy photo

As the 2022-23 school year draws closer, members of the Sissonville High School Strategic Media Club have launched a new website for the school and community: sissonvillehs.com

The website has been designed to be more user friendly throughout. Features include:

Recommended for you