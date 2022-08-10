As the 2022-23 school year draws closer, members of the Sissonville High School Strategic Media Club have launched a new website for the school and community: sissonvillehs.com
The website has been designed to be more user friendly throughout. Features include:
a comprehensive school calendar where users can view the dates, times, and locations of all extracurricular activities. This feature was one of the most requested when the website was originally launched at the beginning of the 2021-22 school term. The website team will add events in real time and the calendar will automatically update when new events are added.
a landing page for all of the links to photographs, news stories, and other happenings around Sissonville High School. The previous site is being phased out, its information migrating to the new website
.
The Sissonville Scoop, a digital newsletter delivered by email. The newsletter will contain lists of upcoming SHS events, relevant social media posts, and links to local news articles featuring SHS students and their academic and athletic achievements. Sign up to receive The Sissonville Scoop by clicking “Newsletter” at the bottom of the website’s homepage.
an “About” page where users can meet the students and read the story behind the Sissonville Strategic Media Club.
a media page housing all school branding materials for local news outlets to use when covering SHS students and activities.
a page honoring Sissonville High community supporters Lisa Lisa Godwin Insurance, Herman and Cormany CPAs, McKinley Carter Wealth Management, and WesBanco.