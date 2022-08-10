Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Some of the events and activities coming up this month in the City of Smithers include:

  • 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10: This is the deadline to drop off school supplies/money for school supplies.
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11: The distribution of items from the Mountaineer Food Pantry, sponsored by the Oakland Church of God and City of Smithers, will be handed out from the MFP truck to Fayette County residents. Food (produce, protein, milk) for 100 families will be available until all food is given out.
  • 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20: Appalachian Headwater will co-host a Mammoth Preserve hike, a sneak peek hike of the new preserve. At approximately 5,000 acres and located near Smithers, midway between Charleston and Beckley, the Mammoth property is the Land Trust’s largest Preserve and offers outstanding opportunities for outdoor recreation and tourism development in the Kanawha Valley.

D. Anne Cavalier is the mayor of Smithers.

