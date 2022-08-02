Summer blood drives scheduled throughout area Aug 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Red Cross blood drives listed below are among those scheduled through August throughout Kanawha County.To schedule an appointment to donate and find out more about how to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).AUGUST• Wednesday, Aug. 3:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.• Thursday, Aug. 4:Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.• Friday, Aug. 5:American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 1 to 6 p.m.• Tuesday, Aug. 9:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.• Wednesday, Aug. 10:Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St., Charleston, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, noon to 5 p.m.• Thursday, Aug. 11:West Virginia State Capital Building 7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Mathes Hall, 36 Norwood Road, Charleston, 1:30 to 7 p.m. Stories you might like Lions booking chartered bus trips Summer blood drives scheduled throughout area PCS to conduct sweep screenings 'Rally in the Valley' athletic competition coming to Hurricane • Tuesday, Aug. 16:Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.• Wednesday, Aug. 17:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.• Thursday, Aug. 18:Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightener Ave., Dunbar, 2 to 7 p.m.• Monday, Aug. 22:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.• Tuesday, Aug. 23:Holiday Inn Express Civic Center, 100 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, 1 to 6 p.m.• Friday, Aug. 26:American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes, 1 to 6 p.m.• Saturday, Aug. 27:Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Ave., Kanawha City, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.• Tuesday, Aug. 30:Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you