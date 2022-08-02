Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The American Red Cross blood drives listed below are among those scheduled through August throughout Kanawha County.

To schedule an appointment to donate and find out more about how to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

