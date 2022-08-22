Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Pictured with the late Ivor Sheff (front row, left) at a previous Style Show are Woman's Club of Charleston models, from left, (front row) Sherrie Davis and Harriet Leurant, (center row) Mary Lou Rader and Janet Morris, and (back row) Patty Bruce, Lynn Jenkins, and Billie Brown. Courtesy photo

For several years, the Woman’s Club of Charleston has hosted a style show as a fundraiser for its various community projects.

Numerous area clothing stores have contributed to this venture, but one store participated consistently year after year: Ivor’s Trunk, owned by the late Ivor Sheff.

