Pictured with the late Ivor Sheff (front row, left) at a previous Style Show are Woman's Club of Charleston models, from left, (front row) Sherrie Davis and Harriet Leurant, (center row) Mary Lou Rader and Janet Morris, and (back row) Patty Bruce, Lynn Jenkins, and Billie Brown. Courtesy photo
For several years, the Woman’s Club of Charleston has hosted a style show as a fundraiser for its various community projects.
Numerous area clothing stores have contributed to this venture, but one store participated consistently year after year: Ivor’s Trunk, owned by the late Ivor Sheff.
Sheff, who died in March 2021, was instrumental in helping each club member/model select the most flattering outfit, said Woman's Club of Charleston Publicity Chairman Susan Jenkins in an email. "But his help didn’t stop there. He offered advice on staging and modeling and managed to put each participant at ease (they were not professional models) by always having a funny remark or story about each model," Jenkins said.
This year’s Woman's Club of Charleston Style Show is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the organization's clubhouse at 1600 Virginia St., E., on Charleston's East End. The 2022 show is dedicated to Sheff.
Meridith Barth, current owner of Ivor’s Trunk, is carrying on Sheff's tradition by supplying the clothing for the event.The money raised will benefit the Ben Franklin Nursing Scholarships.
The amimosa and sangria table opens at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon, followed by the style show. There also will be a silent auction and door prizes. The tickets are $35 each. They can be obtained by contacting Rita Dobrich at 304-776-7800 by Sept. 24.