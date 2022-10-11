Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 21 and 22, featuring bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand, C.J. Box, V.E. Schwab, and Marc Brown.

Previously announced author Deesha Philyaw has canceled her appearance, and the local authors of "Murder on Staunton Road," Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, will appear in her place. Authors James and Deborah Fallows will be featured at the McCreight Lecture in the Humanities on Oct. 20 at the University of Charleston.

