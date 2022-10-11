The 2022 West Virginia Book Festival will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Oct. 21 and 22, featuring bestselling authors Elin Hilderbrand, C.J. Box, V.E. Schwab, and Marc Brown.
Previously announced author Deesha Philyaw has canceled her appearance, and the local authors of "Murder on Staunton Road," Charlie Ryan and Mitch Evans, will appear in her place. Authors James and Deborah Fallows will be featured at the McCreight Lecture in the Humanities on Oct. 20 at the University of Charleston.
All events and programs are free.
In addition to its featured speakers, the West Virginia Book Festival will also present a series of programs and workshops during the two-day event.
On Friday, Oct. 21, two writing workshops and three Book Festival programs are scheduled. Lo Patrick will present a workshop for aspiring writers, “Becoming Your Narrator,” at 10 a.m. Beginning at 1 p.m., A.S. Drayton will offer a hands-on writing workshop, ”Inspiring Introspection Through Extrospection.” Also at 1 p.m., author Ashley Bloom’s program will center on "Appalachian Magic."
A pair of programs are scheduled for Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Sarah Loudin Thomas will present the writing workshop, “Stitching Stories with History,” and John Billheimer’s program is devoted to legendary film director Alfred Hitchcock, “Hitchcock and the Censors.”
Headlining author Elin Hilderbrand follows at 6 p.m. on Friday with “An Evening with Elin Hilderbrand” in the Convention Center’s Ballroom. Hilderbrand is the author of 28 novels, including her latest, "The Hotel Nantucket."
A full schedule of workshops and programs is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Ryan and Evans will discuss their latest book, "Murder on Staunton Road." The book tells the tale of the unsolved 1953 murder of Juliet Staunton Clark, then owner of Charleston’s Daily Mail newspaper. Also at 9 a.m., Ashley Belote presents her writing workshop, “Stories through Words & Pictures: How to Craft a Children’s Book”.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Bright Star Theatre will perform a literary performance, “A Tell-Tale Tale: The Stories and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe."
From 11 a.m. to noon, American fantasy author V.E. Schwab will discuss her writing career, which features more than 20 published novels, including the acclaimed "Shades of Magic" series. Also at 11 a.m., local historian Dr. Phillip Hatfield presents “The Other Feud: 'Devil Anse' Hatfield in the Civil War.”
American author and illustrator Marc Brown will kick off Saturday’s afternoon activities at 1 p.m. Brown is the author of the bestselling "Arthur" books and creator of the award–winning animated "Arthur" series on PBS. Also at 1 p.m., author William “Bill” Bitner presents his unique program, “Wrestling with Appalachian Horror.”
Mystery novelist C.J. Box will close out Saturday’s presentation at 3 p.m. Box is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels, including the "Joe Pickett" series.
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the West Virginia Humanities Council will present award-winning journalists and bestselling authors James and Deborah Fallows for the 2022 McCreight Lecture in the Humanities at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium.
The Fallows are the creative minds behind the new HBO documentary “Our Towns,” based on their book, "Our Towns: a 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America." Charleston is featured in both the book and the film.
The Marketplace, featuring authors, publishers and literary-related vendors, will be open on Friday, Oct. 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Used Book Sale will be held on Saturday only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Children’s Word Play area will be open on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Marketplace, Used Book Sale, and Word Play will be located in the Convention Center’s Grand Hall.
The West Virginia Book Festival is made possible by its charter presenters: Kanawha County Public Library, the Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc., the West Virginia Humanities Council, and the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Additional sponsors for this year’s festival include West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Library Commission, the Center for the Book, the Nelle Ratrie Chilton Charitable Trust, the Marshall University Foundation, the TC Energy Corporation, the Truist West Virginia Foundation, the Encova Foundation of West Virginia, and The Friends of the Library Foundation of Kanawha County Inc.
For more information, go to www.wvbookfestival.org.