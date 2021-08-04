CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos might return to the lineup Thursday.
Castellanos took batting practice Wednesday for the second straight day but wasn’t activated for the 12:35 p.m. game with the Minnesota Twins.
“We might be a day away from seeing him back,” Reds manager David Bell said before the game.
Castellanos is on the 10-day injured list recovering from a microfracture of his right wrist. The Reds likely will put Castellanos through a full workout early Thursday before deciding whether to bring him back from the IL for Thursday’s 7:10 p.m. home game with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Infielder Mike Moustakas also is nearing a return to Cincinnati. Moustakas homered Tuesday night during a rehab assignment in Louisville.
CLOSER WOES: Entering Wednesday’s game, Reds opponents were batting .342 in the ninth inning of games since the All-Star break.
In those nine contests, foes reached base at a .479 clip and slugged .763, with five home runs and 12 runs scored. Opponents scored in eight of those nine games.
The victims of several bullpen implosions are starting pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo. Pitchers have blown eight saves in relief of Mahle and six behind Castillo.
LOOKING AHEAD: Reds fans hoping for big moves in the offseason might be disappointed.
Cincinnati, which currently has a payroll of $129 million, has $80 million committed to five players — Castellanos, Sonny Gray, Mike Moustakas, Eugenio Suarez and Joey Votto — for 2022. Castillo and Jesse Winker figure to receive significant raises in arbitration, leaving little room for major additions.
Castellanos, however, can opt out of the final two years of his four-year deal, leaving $34 million on the table.
BARRERO NO. 1: Baseball America on Wednesday released its mid-season update for the top prospects for teams in the National League Central Division.
BA ranked shortstop Jose Barrero No. 1. The 23-year-old struggled in his 2020 big-league debut but has been sensational this season. After torching Double-A for a .300/.367/.481 slash line with six home runs, 28 runs batted in and eight stolen bases in nine attempts, Barrero has mauled pitching in Triple-A. The Dominican Republic native has eight home runs, 27 RBIs and is hitting .318, with a .593 slugging percentage while reaching base at a .407 clip.
Pitcher Nick Lodolo, pitcher Hunter Greene, shortstop Matt McLain and outfielder Austin Hendrick round out the top five. For the full top 30 prospects, with scouting reports, visit www.baseballamerica.com. Subscription required.
ROUNDING UP: The Reds are 10-5 after an off-day this season, good for a tie with the Los Angeles Dodgers for fourth place in the Major Leagues. San Francisco (14-3), Oakland (11-4) and San Diego (10-4) have better records. ... Reds minor leaguer Mark Kolozsvary is the starting catcher for the U.S. Olympic team. ... Opening Day 2022 in Cincinnati is set for March 31 vs. the Chicago Cubs. Interleague play will be against the American League East. ... Votto walked for the 1,257th time in his career Wednesday, placing him 54th all-time in MLB history and three behind Ty Cobb. Votto also scored his 1,082nd career run, moving him within nine of Johnny Bench on the Reds all-time list. Pete Rose tops the category with 1,741. ... Jonathan India produced his 25th multi-hit game Wednesday. The most-recent Reds to record at least 25 multi-hit games as a rookie include Zack Cozart (39), Billy Hamilton (39), Jesse Winker (33), Nick Senzel (28) and Todd Frazier (27). ... Former Reds catcher Curt Casali of the San Francisco Giants was called for a rare catcher’s balk Tuesday night after using his mask to stop a Johnny Cueto pitch in the dirt from scooting away. The ruling was revised to a simple error as a violation of MLB Rule 5.06(b)(3)(E), which prohibits a fielder from deliberately touching a pitched ball with his cap, mask or any part of his uniform detached from its proper place.