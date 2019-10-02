Roundup: Power's 2020 schedule announced

The West Virginia Power released its 2020 schedule on Tuesday, with opening day set for April 9 against the Hickory Crawdads at 7:05 p.m.
Playing its 16th season at Appalachian Power Park, the Power is scheduled to host 12 of the other 13 teams in the South Atlantic League, with division opponents accounting for 38 of the 70 home games.
Highlights include a season-high 10 home games against the Rome Braves April 27-29, July 21-23, and the final home stand Sept. 1-4, as well as visits from the 2019 champion Lexington Legends on July 8-10 and Aug. 7-9. Additionally, the Power will be the first visitor to the new ballpark in Kannapolis on April 16.
Weeknight home games remain at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. Regular start times on Saturdays will change for 2020, moving to 7:05 p.m. to accommodate firework nights. The Power will have weekday games starting at 10:35 a.m. on April 15, April 29 and May 6, and at 12:05 p.m. on July 14.
•••
WVU RIFLE: 2016 Olympic gold medalist and former WVU standout Ginny Thrasher was named a finalist for the NCAA’s 2019 Woman of the Year award.
Thrasher, who graduated in May, finished her collegiate career with 12 All-America honors, five individual conference titles and helped the Mountaineers to four straight conference titles from 2016 to 2019 and back to back national championships in 2016 and 2017.
Away from the range, she made the Collegiate Rifle Coaches’ Association All-Academic team four times, was a Rhodes Scholarship finalist in 2018, and was among the eight named to WVU’s Order of the Augusta as top graduating seniors.
Thrasher and the other Woman of the Year nominees will be honored Oct. 20 in Indianapolis, where the 2019 award will be presented.