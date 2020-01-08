Roundup: UC men's soccer team to appear at mall

The University of Charleston men’s soccer team, the NCAA Division II national champion, will make an appearance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Charleston Town Center Mall Center Court.
The team will greet fans, sign autographs and be available for photos. A limited number of T-shirts and mini soccer balls will be given away while supplies last.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: Four Mountaineer standouts swept this week’s Big 12 Swimmer and Diver of the Week awards, announced by the league on Wednesday.
Junior Angelo Russo was the Men’s Swimmer of the Week and senior Morgan Bullock earned Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Sophomore PJ Lenz was the Men’s Diver of the Week with sophomore Camille Burt earning Women’s Diver of the Week.
Boys basketball, Tuesday’s games
Chapmanville 69, Mingo Central 45: Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins combined to knock down nine 3-pointers and the visiting Tigers burst into a big lead to down the Miners (3-3).
Shull had 20 points (with four 3s) and Mullins 16 (with five 3s) for Chapmanville (8-1). Obinna Killen added 17 points. For Mingo Central, Devin Hatfield had 15 points, Drew Hatfield 11 and Jarius Jackson 11.
Tug Valley 60, St. Joseph 57: Caleb May tossed in 25 points and Easton Davis 10 as the visiting Panthers (3-4) knocked off the Irish (6-2). Jaylen Motley had 17 points, Zavion Johnson 16 and Mekhi Barkow 10 for St. Joe.