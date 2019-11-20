Roundup: WVSU's Kierstin Hensley No. 12 in national tennis rankings

West Virginia State’s Kierstin Hensley, the top-ranked player in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Atlantic Region, is ranked 12th in the ITA’s fall national rankings that were announced Wednesday.
It’s the highest women’s ranking ever for a Yellow Jacket and the highest women’s ranking ever a Mountain East Conference player. Hensley is also ranked 25th in doubles with partner Chante Malo.
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Ciara Debell was named to the All-Conference USA first team Wednesday. DeBell leads the Thundering Herd with 414 kills and is third in C-USA in kills per set (4.22) and second in points per set (4.83).
Marshall will open as the No. 4 seed in the C-USA tournament and will face 5th-seeded Florida Atlantic Friday in Houston.
MEC VOLLEYBALL: Four players from West Virginia State were named to All-Mountain East Conference teams announced by the league Wednesday.
Jenna Dufresne was named to the first team, Gabrielle Bullock and Gabrielle Thompson were on the second team and Emily Davis was on the All-Freshman team.
Kelsey Matusic earned honorable mention for Charleston.
Wheeling took three of four top conference awards, as the Cardinals’ Stephanie Sylvester was named Player of the Year, Audrey Francis was Libero of the Year and Christy Benner was Coach of the Year.
Urbana’s Maggie Burns rounded out honors as Freshman of the Year.
MESSINGER VIGIL: With Friday’s forecast calling for rain, a secondary location has been set for the candlelight vigil in memory of former South Charleston football coach John Messinger.
The event is planned for 8 p.m. Friday at Oakes Field in South Charleston, but will be moved to South Charleston High School in the event of rain or muddy turf at Oakes Field.
Messinger, 66, died last week of an apparent heart attack. He coached SC to back-to-back Class AAA championships in 2008-09. He retired from coaching in 2012.