Roundup: WVSU, UC football players earn MEC weekly awards

Two University of Charleston football players and a West Virginia State football player earned Mountain East Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.
UC receiver Michael Strachan was named offensive player of the week, while UC defensive back Kei Beckham shared defensive player of the week honors with Notre Dame College’s Sha’haun Williams and WVSU kicker Martin Ahlstroe was named special teams player of the week.
Strachan caught nine passes for 175 yards and an MEC-record tying four touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Glenville State. Beckham had seven tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, against the Pioneers. Ahlstroe hit a field goal, averaged 40.7 yards per punt and put all six of his kickoffs in the end zone for touchbacks.
•••
UC MEN’S SOCCER: The Golden Eagles swept the MEC weekly awards Monday. Eduardo Iranzo was named offensive player of the week, while Jordi Ramon was named defensive player of the week.
Iranzo had two goals and an assist in wins over Urbana and West Virginia Wesleyan, while Ramon helped allow just one goals in those two matches and scored two goals against Urbana.