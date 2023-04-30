Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Volunteers (from left) Amy Ricketts, Pat Brison and Linda Palenchar stock the South Charleston Public Library’s Corner Bookstore.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available to borrow from the library, but the South Charleston Public Library’s Corner Bookstore offers a wide selection of used books for purchase at bargain prices.

Even better, all proceeds from the Corner Bookstore go right back into our community by supporting the library’s program, which are free and open to all.

Kendal Kloostra works in Youth Services and Marketing for the South Charleston Public Library.

