Most people know about the wealth of stories available to borrow from the library, but the South Charleston Public Library’s Corner Bookstore offers a wide selection of used books for purchase at bargain prices.
Even better, all proceeds from the Corner Bookstore go right back into our community by supporting the library’s program, which are free and open to all.
The Corner Bookstore is located inside the lobby of the SCPL at 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, and it houses approximately 3,000 items for your browsing pleasure. This includes fiction and nonfiction for adults, teens, and children; picture books; audio books; CDs; DVDs; puzzles; homeschooling items; and collectible books. Some are items that have been removed from SCPL’s collections, but most are donations in great condition, including current bestsellers by popular authors.
Prices range from 50 cents in our Bargain Bin to $2 and up for current bestsellers. A special display case contains signed first editions, vintage books, and other collectibles, all individually priced below market value, and seasonal collections are on display throughout the year.
In August, the Corner Bookstore will offer a wealth of books for teachers and homeschool families to use to stock up their classrooms for the new school year.
But perhaps your favorite feature of the Corner Bookstore are the incredible volunteers who staff it. Amy Ricketts, Pat Brison, and Linda Palenchar process close to 45,000 books a year, determining which books will stock the shelves of the Corner Bookstore and which will be donated elsewhere — whether to Read Aloud WV or local schools or shelters. This tireless trio ensures that these books find their way to new readers and not the dump.
With the recent addition of Plot Twist Books down the street, we are thrilled that South Charleston is now an even better destination for book lovers.
The SCPL encourages all community members to visit its Corner Bookstore. For more information, visit the library’s website at scplwv.org.
Kendal Kloostra works in Youth Services and Marketing for the South Charleston Public Library.