Monday is opening day of the buck firearms season. Since I no longer deer hunt, it’s the one time of year I try to stay out of the woods. I figure I owe the hunters that much.
One year, though, I wanted to go hiking on the Kanawha Trace Trail with Vinnie, my golden retriever. It was deer season, but it was a really nice day. So nice, in fact, my wife Karen decided to go with me, and take along her dog, Sadie, a yellow Lab mix.
Halfway there, I made the mistake of mentioning that it was deer season. Karen wanted me to turn the car around and go home.
“It’ll be fine,” I said, soothingly. “This trail has houses all around it. Chances are we won’t even be shot at.”
“But Sadie looks like a deer,” she said.
That shut me up. True, Sadie was covered in tannish fur. Other than that I couldn’t see the deer resemblance, but I realized the situation needed to be handled delicately.
“What about Vinnie? Does he look like a deer?” I asked, trying a diversion technique.
“Not like Sadie. She has long legs.”
That was also true. Sadie was leaner than Vinnie and built more like a greyhound. I decided compromise was in order. “How about we stop and get her a safety vest?” I offered. Karen decided that was acceptable. So, I ran into Walmart and came out with one of those tie-on nylon blaze-orange vests.
When we got to to the trailhead, Sadie patiently stood there and let Karen finagle the vest on her. Vinnie sat and watched. At one point, he looked at me as if to say, “Where’s my safety vest, dad?”
I patted him on the head. “We’re guys, fella. We take our chances, ’cause we’re not as smart as girls.”
We had a good hike. Didn’t see any hunters, but a couple of deer looked longingly at Sadie.
Good luck to all you hunters out there, and be safe.