Senioritis can cause lasting harm (FlipSide)

If sweatpants and hoodies are your go-to clothing, skipping class is a daily thing, your homework isn’t done and all you do is watch TikTok, then you may have senioritis.
The Urban Dictionary defines senioritis as, “A crippling disease that strikes high school seniors. Symptoms include: laziness, an over-excessive wearing of track pants, old athletic shirts, sweatpants, athletic shorts and sweatshirts. Also features a lack of studying, repeated absences, and a generally dismissive attitude. The only known cure is a phenomenon known as graduation.”
However, senioritis can cause harm to your future. Procrastination is one of the leading causes of falling behind. If you fall too far behind, your transcript may reflect it.
“Long term, there are a number of negative effects that can result from senioritis,” said a counselor at NYU. “Too often, seniors think their college admission fates are sealed after the acceptance letter arrives. However, colleges typically include a clause that allows them to rescind their offers in the months after acceptance is granted. Many colleges don’t receive final grades until June or July, so if the final report doesn’t align with the information in the application, students may find they’ve lost their spot at the college of their choice.”
There are many ways to avoid getting too caught up in senioritis. You could take rigorous classes, work part-time, join some groups, find some new interests or just enjoy the moment. Senioritis gets to the best of us and makes senior year more challenging. As if it isn’t already hard enough.
These are the times of our lives. We need to remember this when we are complaining about school and joking about dropping out. Life will never be easier than it is now. So while Sam sleeps in class and Mark skips, they will miss out on the memories. As these last four months approach us and we are swamped with scholarships, exams, AP tests and final decisions, remember that in the end it was all worth it. We all had the same outcome. As some of the greatest have said, we are all in this together. Stay strong seniors and lets beat this epidemic called senioritis.