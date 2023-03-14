Working with Hollywood icons can sometimes be a little disappointing, but singer Haley Reinhart said Jeff Goldblum is exactly like you’d imagine him to be.
“I don’t think he’s ever putting anything on,” the 32-year-old said. “He’s just unabashedly himself and has a kind of childlike wonder with the world.”
Reinhart, who performs tonight at the Clay Center in Charleston, grew up watching the quirky actor. Goldblum’s movies were probably in the background, playing on a near continuous loop on cable tv.
“My Mom would watch ‘The Fly’ all the time and, obviously, ‘Jurassic Park,’” she said.
When Reinhart met Goldblum five years ago, a lot of people didn’t know the actor was also a musician. Reinhart hadn’t known, but Goldblum performed regularly at a jazz club called “The Rock” in Los Angeles — something he’d been doing for about 25 years or so.
The singer and actor met, hit it off, played a couple of songs together and then Goldblum’s management reached out about recording on his debut record with him. Reinhart said sure — but they really only rehearsed their two songs together once before she went to record the album.
But this wasn’t the usual recording session.
“They’d dressed up the recording studio just like The Rock, where he would play,” Reinhart said. “They had a live audience having drinks, just kicking back, laughing and, you know, just being part of the experience.”
They did one live tape of the entire show and that was it. Goldblum’s 2018 record, “The Capitol Studio Sessions,” reached the number one spot on the jazz charts and one of Reinhart’s songs with him, “My Baby Just Cares For Me,” was a standout on the album.
The record with Goldblum was another mile marker in a rambling musical journey that really began when she was a kid, growing up in Wheeling, Illinois, just outside of Chicago.
Her parents were musicians, and she grew up around liv music. In high school, she discovered jazz and then studied it when she went to Harper College, near Chicago, but then she caught a break, as a contestant on “American Idol” in 2011.
Reinhart didn’t win, but placing third helped her get signed to her first record label and then she hit the road. Reinhart has been on the go ever since.
The singer’s musical style has been a mix of pop, blues, jazz and funk. Her sound is both modern and vintage.
She’s toured on her own and as part of Scott Bradlee’s acclaimed Postmodern Jukebox, which takes pop and rock songs and rearranges them into genres like early 20th century jazz or swing, breathing old life into newer material.
Along with the music, Reinhart has also done a bit of acting, appearing as a superhero in Netflix’s “We Can Be Heroes” and as the voice of Bill Murphy on the animated series, “F is For Family.”
Like many performers, Reinhart is playing catch-up following the pandemic, which caused worldwide cancelations of shows for almost everyone in the entertainment business.
“I had to cancel three tours and a couple into Europe,” she said. “But I’m looking forward to making up the dates.”
Though coming back from all that time off, she said, was “like going from zero to a hundred.”
Reinhart wasn’t entirely sure what and where she was going to be doing next, but she felt like her sound was evolving, though maybe moving back to where she first started.
“I’d like to get back in the studio,” she said. “I may be shifting a bit into the jazz world in the next few years.”