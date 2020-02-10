Six George Washington student-athletes sign with colleges

A half-dozen student-athletes representing five sports at George Washington High School signed on to continue their careers in college Monday morning. It was another example, in athletic director Shawn Wheeler’s eyes, of the broad success the Patriots have seen in the athletic arena.
“We’ve had a really good year and these kids have had a good career,” Wheeler said. “We’re very good across the board and that exemplifies what our community is about. We’re steady across the boards in academics and sports both.”
Two Patriots signed to play college football – lineman Andrew Preast at Concord and defensive back Isaac Isabell at the University of Charleston. Brayden McCallister also signed to UC to play baseball.
Joseph Michael signed to play tennis at Shepherd, while Kevin Tiffey signed to play lacrosse at Bridgewater College and Austin Conaway signed to wrestle at Mount St. Joseph.
Preast earned special honorable mention and Isabell earned honorable mention as seniors for the Class AAA All-State football team. Preast played both offensive and defensive line and, on top of being a college-level defender, Isabell was a prime receiving target for GW quarterback R.T. Alexander, as the Patriots rallied to reach the Class AAA playoffs.
McAllister earned special honorable mention as a junior on the Class AAA All-State baseball team, batting .384 with two home runs and 12 stolen bases.
On top of playing on a team that has won the last two Class AAA state boys tennis titles, Michael has made a name for himself on the junior circuit. The Tennis Recruiting Network ranks him the No. 7 player in West Virginia in the 2020 recruiting class.
Conaway finished runner-up at 138 pounds at last weekend’s Mountain State Athletic Conference Championships. Tiffey earned honorable mention on attack on the Division I West Virginia All-State lacrosse team, and will join his older brother Patrick Tiffey, who plays defense for the Bridgewater lacrosse team.
Wheeler said that, while these students were signing to play one sport in college, many of GW’s athletes played several sports for the Patriots. McCallister, for example, was a baseball guy who decided to play football last year and led the MSAC in catches (48) and receiving yards (754).
“In every sport, we’ve got people who can go and help another sports team. We’ve got four-sport athletes walking around the halls here.
“That’s something I tell the kids at the start of every year. Don’t limit yourself. You’re in high school, have fun. Whether you play one sport or three sports, if you’re good enough, a college is going to find you.”