Small town builds community through the arts

While walking around historic downtown Lewisburg, visitors are often dazzled by its charm. Boasting manicured streets paired with locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants, it’s easy to spend the day or a weekend exploring all this small town has to offer.
One of the reasons: Lewisburg’s arts scene. Home to the state professional theater of West Virginia, Greenbrier Valley Theatre (GVT) has been producing live theater for more than 50 years.
Its main stage series features blockbuster musicals, classic dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies. GVT’s productions entertain everyone from youngsters to the young at heart.
The free-spirits of the Trillium Arts Performing Arts Collective inspire anyone to move ... even if you’re not a dancer. Join their performers on stage for a Friday Night Alive or sit back and enjoy a show during the concert series.
With only four remaining in the world, Carnegie Hall (yes, that Carnegie) is a treasure to all of Lewisburg. In the 1980s, the community joined forces to save the historic building, transforming it into a pillar of culture and creativity. Art galleries placed throughout the building highlight regional talent. The Hamilton Auditorium fills with sounds of well-known headliners and up-and-coming artists. During the summer, grab a blanket and some friends and head to the front lawn of Carnegie to enjoy the Ivy Terrace concert series.
It’s not just performing arts that take center stage in Lewisburg. Art galleries pepper the downtown streets. Harmony Ridge Gallery dives deep in the American arts scene, finding upcycled art, woodworking and more. Jorn Mork’s distinct style is easily recognized in Wandering Bird Gallery. The walls are blanketed with her paintings and print work as well as other artists who inspire her.
Lee Street Studios is the former Lewisburg High School repurposed to an artists’ collective. Classrooms are transformed into workspaces where visitors can watch first-hand the work that goes into each piece. For those in search of fine art, Marilyn Cooper at Cooper Gallery is well-known for finding for fine artisans with West Virginia ties.
Lewisburg’s historic downtown is lined with more than 45 locally owned businesses. Bella the Corner Gourmet celebrates 10 years as the go-to for wines, kitchen needs and cheese. High Country Boutique and Wolf Creek Gallery offer unique clothing for women that will fit any style. New to the scene, Cybele Boutique offers handmade accessories with intricate details.
If it’s amazing food that you crave, finding a good meal is easy. For more than 30 years, Food & Friends has been a staple for locals and visitors alike, serving up classic American dishes that will satisfy the pickiest of eaters. For farm-to-table fresh, Stardust Cafe is a must, with a menu of locally sourced ingredients and an excellent handcrafted cocktail list.
Fine French cuisine can be found in the heart of Appalachia — just turn the corner onto Lafayette Street. The French Goat’s bright blue doors instantly welcome diners and Chef Stephen Gustard’s dishes will dazzle your taste buds. Recently opening its doors in 2019, The Humble Tomato’s take on Italian dishes is worth the stop. Cozy up by the fire with their signature meatballs and pasta dishes. Or try one of their pizza creations like the Cluck Norris or Magnum P.I.
When looking to shed the winter blues head south to Lewisburg. It’s one small town you don’t want to miss.